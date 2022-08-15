ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Coco Jones Dazzles In A Marcell Von Berlin Ensemble At Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood Event

By Shannon Dawson
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cpezh_0hI9KRmH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WB3Gj_0hI9KRmH00

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


Singer Coco Jones turned heads on the red carpet at Variety’s 2022 Power of Young Hollywood event. The star-studded awards ceremony honored some of the most talented young stars in acting, music, and content creation.

The “Caliber” hitmaker attended the event in style, wearing a gorgeous Marcell Von Berlin bodysuit with a matching blazer. The talented actress dazzled up the look with matching kitten heels from the designer. Jones wore her hair in a gorgeous half up-half down ponytail and topped the ensemble off with natural makeup and a glossy lip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43MAwe_0hI9KRmH00

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

On Instagram, the 24-year-old star gave fans a closer look at her fashionable attire, writing in the caption: “Look at her. Thank you @variety for a great event.”
From releasing new music to starring as Hillary Banks in Peacock’s reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Jones has had one a heck of a year. When news broke about the highly anticipated reprise of the 90s sitcom, diehard fans raised a questionable brow about the show’s dramatic storyline. But somehow, Jones managed to wow the skeptics with her refreshing spin on her modern-day version of Banks.

In an interview with W Magazine, the South Carolina native went into detail about playing Banks’ iconic character. For Jones, there’s something about Hillary’s courage and tenacity that she can relate to in her own life.

“Being in an industry that’s not necessarily catered to you, having opportunities that require you to tone down your Blackness, I relate to those things so much because I’m in an industry where colorism is definitely in effect,” the multihyphenate explained. “It’s getting better for sure, but it’s rough out here. Hilary refuses to alter what she brings to the table; she just continues to believe that she is enough and the right people and the right opportunities will get that…I relate to that a lot with my journey,” she added.

In June, Jones dropped the music video for her lusty single “Caliber,” that’s all about self-love and setting standards.

“I wanted to talk about something different than just sex. I wanted to talk about the cat and mouse that is before that thought for me,” Jones told the publication. “I like a guy that’s showing me effort, that’s showing me that energy, who makes it clear with his actions that he sees me as a prize to attain, may the best man win. I was like, let me talk that talk, like if you wanna win the game, you gotta follow these rules and get on my level.”

We love Jones’ massive main character energy on this single!

DON’T MISS…

5 Style Moments From Coco Jones That We Love

Coco Jones Is A Chocolate Goddess While On A Press Run In NYC

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Brad Pitt brings out dance moves on 'Bullet Train' red carpet

Brad Pitt had some fun during a red-carpet appearance promoting his latest action film, "Bullet Train." Pitt, 58, wore a mint-green suit with a teal shirt underneath as he broke out in dance during the red-carpet appearance outside the Regency Village Theatre. Sony Pictures uploaded a slow-motion TikTok video of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
Essence

Regina King Recently Spotted With A New Look

Beloved actress and director, Regina King, was recently spotted with a new hairstyle that makes us all smile. One Night in Miami director, Regina King, was recently spotted out and about sporting a gorgeous new look. The beloved actress, 51, proudly displayed her new red curly afro, which is unquestionably a look for the summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
105.5 The Fan

Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt

Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night

Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Gets New Braids & Shares Her Hair Transformation in the Cutest Video

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia is a dancer, a singer, and now a beauty influencer! The toddler known as Shady Baby recently had her hair done and we can’t stop watching her adorable hair transformation. Kaavia, whom Union shares with husband Dwyane Wade, got braids at One by Wankaya, and shared the cutest video of the before-and-after look. The video starts with footage of Kaavia’s curly natural hair. As the camera pans around, it suddenly jumps to the finished look, and she is so beautiful! Her hair is in braids with two purple bows...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Jones
Elite Daily

Wait, Did Lori Harvey Just Low-Key Explain Her Breakup With MBJ?

Lori Harvey just got real about her past relationships — specifically, why one romance, in particular, didn’t work out. On Aug. 10, Harvey appeared on an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series and dished on dating, heartbreak, and finding herself. And let’s just say, there was a moment in the conversation when she told a pretty personal story — and it sounds like it could be about Michael B. Jordan. Harvey’s quote about almost getting married young might just explain her breakup with Jordan. Personally, I’m still recovering from this split, so I’ll 100% welcome any closure I can get.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Music Video#Variety#W Magazine
In Touch Weekly

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Is Seen on Rare Public Outing at Target

Casually cool. Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt opted for a simple street style look during a shopping run to Target. The 16-year-old was seen wearing a red sweatshirt, white shorts and black Vans sneakers as she left the large department store with a friend, according to photos obtained by HollywoodLife. Shiloh also kept her blonde hair tied back in a bun, and she wore a black face mask while carrying a big bag of items from her shopping trip.
THEATER & DANCE
OK! Magazine

Lori Harvey Shows Off Style Senses With Fashion-Forward 'Fit — Get The Look

Between signing with IMG Models and being named Gymshark's first celebrity ambassador, Lori Harvey has been streamlining success left and right — while still making time to show off some incredible fashion 'fits. The stunning celebrity recently took to Instagram on Sunday, August 14, to flaunt her fabulous new bob-cut hairstyle, giving props to professional celebrity hairstylist Ray Christopher for the iconic cut. "Last night I was supposed to be doing an updo, how did we end up here?" stated Christopher alongside a video he shared with his Instagram followers. The caption was followed-up with several scissor emoji's regarding the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Jennifer Hudson Throws Pitch in an Unexpected Chic Twist on Baseball Uniforms at Red Sox Game

Jennifer Hudson brought style to the mound when she threw the ceremonial first pitch Friday for the Boston Red Sox on their home turf. Hudson wore a fitted royal blue maxi length dress as the base for her baseball outfit. The ruched-style garment had an exposed black zipper on the back side, running halfway to her mid-thigh. On top of the dress, the songstress wore a short-sleeve Nike Red Sox jersey customized with her nickname “JHUD” and the number 17 on her back. Hudson kept the jersey tied at the front and cropped in a way that matched the shape of her maxi...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Ben Was ‘Pissed Off’ by the ‘Princess Diana-Level’ Paparazzi During His Honeymoon With J-Lo—He Was ‘Freaked Out’

Annoyed. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had trouble with the paps with on their honeymoon. A source close to the Argo director said that he didn’t enjoy the photographers following him on his honeymoon in Paris. The source told Page Six on August 11, 2022, that the Batman v. Superman star didn’t like the paparazzi’s presence. “Ben was a little freaked out in Paris,” the source said. “This was a whole new level.” Adding, “an almost Princess-Diana level.” The source added, “Ben is used to the flashing lights. But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen’s made out of...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Gushes Over Working With Sons Maddox, 21, & Pax, 18, On Movie With Salma Hayek

Angelina Jolie is one proud mama! The 46-year-old Eternals star is back in the directing chair for “Without Blood” and she gushed about working alongside her two sons, Maddox, 21, and Pax, 18, who pulled their weight for the Salma Hayek vehicle in the assistant director department. “We work well together,” she told People on Wednesday, August 17. “When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural.”
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Karlie Redd, Capella Grey & Spice Releases “Werk” Music Video

“Werk” is currently #3 on Apple Music’s Top Reggae chart with a bullet. The Shade Room previewed an exclusive clip last week. Reality star-recording artist Karlie Redd, Capella Grey (“Gyalis”) and Spice (“First Time”) hit the desert for a magnificent carnival-themed party in the new music video for Redd’s charting new single “Werk,” out now, via Legacy Records. Redd’s new single is a spicy booty-shaking Reggae vibe perfect for the summertime wined down. Stream it now.
MUSIC
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy