Carriage Stone affordable apartments to get $7.9 million rehab under new ownership

By Jason Hidalgo, Reno Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

Two Reno apartments are set to undergo a multimillion-dollar rehabilitation under new ownership, which pledged to keep the properties as affordable housing.

California-based USA Properties has partnered with Community Services Agency and Development Corp. to acquire Carriage Stone senior apartments, 695 Center St., and Dakota Crest apartments, 446 Kirman Ave. Both apartments, which comprise 132 total units, will use the Carriage Stone name moving forward.

The apartments will not be turned into market-rate housing, according to USA Properties President Geoff Brown. Apartment rents in Reno-Sparks reached another record-high in the second quarter of this year with a monthly average of $1,680. Since 2019, rents in the area have increased in 12 of the last 14 quarters.

“Reno, like most cities in the West, is facing a critical housing shortage, especially when it comes to affordable apartment communities,” Brown said. “We saw the incredible need to keep the apartments affordable, while also enjoying a great opportunity to expand in Reno and Nevada.”

The properties will be operated under Section 42 of the IRS code for low-income housing. Renters for the apartments must make between 30% to 50% of the area median income or AMI, according to USA Properties. Here are the maximum income ranges by household size:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bmuTX_0hI9KI4y00

  • 1 person: $19,600 to $32,700
  • 2 people: $22,400 to $37,400
  • 3 people: $25,200 to $42,050
  • 4 people: $28,000 to $46,700
  • 5 people: $30,250 to $50,450

Rents start at $468 per month for a one-bedroom apartment for renters making 30% of the area median income and go up to $1,147 for a three-bedroom apartment for renters making 50% of AMI.

Keeping the apartments affordable is a priority given Reno’s ongoing housing affordability crisis, according to Leslie Colbrese, chief executive officer of Community Services Agency and Development Corp.

“Unfortunately, many of the existing affordable housing projects in the region are being sold to for-profit investors after the affordability period ends and rents are then brought up to market rate,” Colbrese said. “The affordable housing sector is losing more properties than we are developing, and it’s tough to keep up with the private sector in terms of buying power.”

Both properties are being packaged together in order to qualify for bonds from the Nevada Housing Division to purchase and rehabilitate the apartments.

New ownership is required to spend at least $30,000 per unit on improvements. USA Properties and Community Services Agency and Development Corp. pledged to spend more than $7.9 million to rehabilitate the properties — about $60,000 per unit. Improvements will include new energy-efficient appliances, low-flow showers and toilets, and LED lighting.

Nearly half of extremely low-income renters in Reno are considered “housing cost-burdened,” which means they spend more than 30% of their income on housing. The rate is one of the highest percentages in the nation, according to the U.S. Housing and Urban Development. Rents for Carriage Stone will be below the cost-burdened threshold, according to new ownership.

“(Carriage Stone apartments will) remain affordable for another three decades, and will not be brought to market rate and further diminish our already scarce supply of affordable housing,” Colbrese said.

“We need more affordable housing not soon, but now.”

