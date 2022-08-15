ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quay County, NM

1 dead after rollover in Quay County

By Alex Voland
 3 days ago

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a news release from the New Mexico State Police, one person has died after a fatal rollover crash in Quay County Saturday afternoon.

Officials stated that at around 4:55 p.m. on Saturday, NMSP officers investigated a fatal rollover crash near the intersection of Quay Road A1 and U.S. Highway 54 near Tucumcari.

According to the news release, the initial investigation indicated that a 2013 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Earl D. Kemmer, a 71-year-old man of Dexter N.M. was traveling north at a high rate of speed on Quay Road A1, approaching the intersection of U.S. Highway 54.

The release stated that for unknown reasons, the Jeep left the roadway, went airborne across U.S. Highway 54, and rolled. Kemmer, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.

Officers stated that Kemmer sustained fatal injuries in the crash, and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of Medical Investigator.

Officers stated that alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.

This crash is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

