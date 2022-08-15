ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Detroit police say 2 teens were shot on city’s east side

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department says that two teens were shot on the city’s east side. Officials say a group of girls got into an argument on Fairmont, and Regent drives when a car pulled up, and someone inside the vehicle started shooting. Police say a 16-year-old...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Park argument led 18-year-old to shooting 12-year-old girl, say police

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 12-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot at a park on the city's east side late Tuesday night. The incident happened near a play scape at an east side Detroit park - and now – Detroit police are after the shooter they say is an 18-year-old who knew the victim.
DETROIT, MI
17-year-old charged with murder in fatal stabbing of man on Belle Isle

DETROIT – A Hamtramck teenager has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 56-year-old man that occurred last week on Belle Isle. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday announced charges against a 17-year-old male who is accused of stabbing Mahyoub-Ali Mohammed, also from Hamtramck, several times on Aug. 12. Officials say the 17-year-old and the 56-year-old were in a wooded area together near the Belle Isle Nature Center when the teenager allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man, killing him.
HAMTRAMCK, MI
CBS Detroit

Woman, Child Found Dead Inside Macomb County Home Identified

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) —  A mother and her child who were found dead inside a Macomb County home earlier this month have been identified., authorities say. According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Krishnaveni Kasiperumal, 40, and her 8-year-old daughter Samyukta Arvind were found dead on Aug. 4 in a home on Downing Street in Macomb after deputies conducted a welfare check. Authorities say they are waiting for the cause of death from the medical examiner. Police say at this time there are no signs of apparent foul play. No other information has been given at this time. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Canton police searching for missing 21-year-old man

CANTON, Mich. – Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who was last seen on August 11, 2022. Officials say that Kameron Terry was last seen leaving his home around 4 a.m. and never returned. Terry was last seen on the 3900 block of Timberline Court. Anyone with information...
ClickOnDetroit.com

45-year-old woman shot, killed while getting out of her car in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – A 45-year-old woman was shot and killed Monday while getting out of her car in Detroit, police said. The incident happened at 8:39 a.m. Monday (Aug. 15) in the 4000 block of Fairview Street on Detroit’s east side, according to authorities. That’s in the area of French Road and Mack Avenue.

