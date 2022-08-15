Read full article on original website
S. Williams
3d ago
Probably somewhere screwing around with a older boyfriend... or girlfriend nowadays.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Detroit police seek help identifying driver in drive-by shooting of 2-year-old, bystander
DETROIT – Police are asking for help identifying the driver of a GMC Acadia who fired shots at a vehicle earlier this month, striking a 2-year-old inside of it and a bystander who was near it, in Southwest Detroit. At about 9 a.m. on Aug. 2, the driver of...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police release sketch of man wanted for fatal shooting of 34-year-old woman
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a woman on the west side. The shooting happened on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at around 4:00 a.m., in the 11500 block of LaSalle. According to police, the unknown suspect and the 34-year-old female were...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police say 2 teens were shot on city’s east side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department says that two teens were shot on the city’s east side. Officials say a group of girls got into an argument on Fairmont, and Regent drives when a car pulled up, and someone inside the vehicle started shooting. Police say a 16-year-old...
fox2detroit.com
Park argument led 18-year-old to shooting 12-year-old girl, say police
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 12-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot at a park on the city's east side late Tuesday night. The incident happened near a play scape at an east side Detroit park - and now – Detroit police are after the shooter they say is an 18-year-old who knew the victim.
ClickOnDetroit.com
12-year-old girl shot during argument with acquaintance in Detroit, police say
DETROIT – A 12-year-old girl was shot during an argument with an acquaintance while walking with a group of friends in Detroit, police said. The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16) in the area of Riad Street and Morang Avenue on Detroit’s east side, according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
17-year-old charged with murder in fatal stabbing of man on Belle Isle
DETROIT – A Hamtramck teenager has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 56-year-old man that occurred last week on Belle Isle. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday announced charges against a 17-year-old male who is accused of stabbing Mahyoub-Ali Mohammed, also from Hamtramck, several times on Aug. 12. Officials say the 17-year-old and the 56-year-old were in a wooded area together near the Belle Isle Nature Center when the teenager allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man, killing him.
17-year-old charged with murder in connection to stabbing death on Belle Isle
A 17-year-old from Hamtramck is facing murder changes for allegedly stabbing a man to death near Belle Isle Nature Center last Friday. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said the teen was adult designated, but charged as a juvenile
Arab American News
17-year-old from Hamtramck charged w/ first-degree murder in stabbing of 56-year-old Hamtramck man on Belle Isle
HAMTRAMCK – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a 17-year-old juvenile male, of Hamtramck, in connection with last week’s fatal stabbing of Ali Mahyoub-Ali Mohammed, 56, also of Hamtramck, on Belle Isle in Detroit. The prosecutor’s office said in a press release that last Friday, Aug. 12,...
Cops: Suspect wanted for open firing, injuring 19-year-old in Detroit
Information about a suspect who allegedly hit a young man with gunfire in Detroit is being sought by police investigating the crime. Officials with the Detroit Police Department said the incident occurred Tuesday evening, around 9:30 p.m.
2 teens struck by gunfire in drive-by shooting on Detroit’s east side, police say
A pair of juveniles were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday night after they were allegedly targeted by a shooter in a vehicle on the city’s east side, police said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn Heights Police Department urging residents to protect their vehicles during overnight hours
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Dearborn Heights Police Department is urging residents to protect their vehicles during overnight hours. Officials say they have been receiving growing complaints from residents who have reported break-ins of their vehicles during the overnight hours and the theft of the belongings that were left in them.
FBI: Macomb County nurse practitioner exchanged 1,000+ text messages with agent posing as 15-year-old boy
A nurse practitioner who lives in Macomb County is in custody, accused of trying to meet up with a 15-year-old boy for sex after exchanging more than one thousand text messages with an FBI agent/Michigan State Police trooper posing as the teen.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Pure evil’: Dog found struggling to stay alive after being shot several times in Metro Detroit
WARREN, Mich. – A Warren animal rescue is taking donations to help save a dog that was found struggling to stay alive after being shot several times. I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven has already raised around $5,000 to help the dog, but they expect the treatments will cost between $10,000 to $15,000 total.
Woman, Child Found Dead Inside Macomb County Home Identified
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A mother and her child who were found dead inside a Macomb County home earlier this month have been identified., authorities say. According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Krishnaveni Kasiperumal, 40, and her 8-year-old daughter Samyukta Arvind were found dead on Aug. 4 in a home on Downing Street in Macomb after deputies conducted a welfare check. Authorities say they are waiting for the cause of death from the medical examiner. Police say at this time there are no signs of apparent foul play. No other information has been given at this time. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Gunman, 2 more suspects get away after shooting, carjacking, crash in Southfield
According to investigators, a 22-year-old Southfield man was approached by a suspect armed with a long gun outside the Regal Towers apartments on Franklin Rd. near 11 Mile Rd., just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Detroit police: 12-year-old injured by gunfire during altercation near Detroit park
An alleged altercation outside a park on Detroit’s east side escalated into gunfire that injured a young girl, police say. Officials with the Detroit Police Department said in a press release that the 12-year-old was leaving Denby Park
ClickOnDetroit.com
Canton police searching for missing 21-year-old man
CANTON, Mich. – Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who was last seen on August 11, 2022. Officials say that Kameron Terry was last seen leaving his home around 4 a.m. and never returned. Terry was last seen on the 3900 block of Timberline Court. Anyone with information...
ClickOnDetroit.com
45-year-old woman shot, killed while getting out of her car in Detroit, police say
DETROIT – A 45-year-old woman was shot and killed Monday while getting out of her car in Detroit, police said. The incident happened at 8:39 a.m. Monday (Aug. 15) in the 4000 block of Fairview Street on Detroit’s east side, according to authorities. That’s in the area of French Road and Mack Avenue.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for missing 34-year-old woman who was last seen at her relatives
DETROIT – Police are looking for a 34-year-old woman who was last seen on July 27, 2022. Officials say that Antigone Williams was last seen at her cousin’s house around 11:30 p.m. and did not return home. Her cousin states that she has Bipolar disorder. Williams was last...
Detroit police looking for carjacking suspect who snuck into woman's back seat while she was in gas station, held her at gunpoint
Detroit police are asking for help identifying a man who stole a woman’s car at gunpoint at a gas station on Harper Avenue on the city’s east side early Tuesday morning.
