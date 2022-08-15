Read full article on original website
Kansas Ag Secretary Highlights Hot Topics Ahead of Summer
MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Research and Extension) – Drought, work shortages and next year’s Farm Bill are among the topics that have the attention of farmers across the country. So, it’s no surprise that Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam has those in mind on the eve of one...
Kansas Farmland Value Increases More Than Any Other State
HAYS, Kan. (KNS) – The price of Kansas farmland increased by more than 35% over the past two years. That’s more than any other state in the nation. The rise in Kansas cropland values marks a sharp shift. Land here had actually decreased in value several years prior to 2020. But as prices for grains like wheat and corn increased, farmland became a more profitable asset, for both farmers and outside investors.
USDA Reminds Kansas Livestock Producers of Available Drought Assistance
Manhattan, Kan. (USDA)- USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) reminds drought-impacted producers in Kansas that they may be eligible for assistance through the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP). ELAP provides financial assistance for water transportation and for above normal costs of transporting feed to...
Kansas Ag Workforce Needs Assessment Survey reflects labor shortage
The 2022 Kansas Ag Workforce Needs Assessment Survey shows that the industry continues to suffer from the labor shortage with more than 50 percent of ag-related jobs being unfilled. State Ag Secretary Mike Beam tells Brownfield that skilled labor, transportation, and livestock handling jobs have the highest demand according to...
Wisconsin legislators back additional ag funding
Wisconsin lawmakers are supporting some additional funding for agricultural programs. The Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection asked the state’s Joint Finance Committee for 2.4 million dollars from the environmental fund to support soil and water management and the new nitrogen optimization pilot program. That program includes paying five dollars per acre for cover crop insurance premium rebates.
August rains give north Iowa crops a boost
A north central Iowa farmer says crop conditions are improving after early August rains. Casey Schlichting of Clear Lake tells Brownfield soybeans were “starting to silver up” before four inches of rain came between the 6th and 7th of the month. “And then that Thursday we got another...
Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease found in La Crosse County, WI
Wisconsin officials say Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been found in La Crosse County. State Veterinarian Dr. Darlene Konkel tells Brownfield this virus is relatively new to North America. “We have had detections in the U.S., primarily in the southwestern states, but also some other states sporadically around the country including Minnesota and we’ve just had our first detection in Wisconsin in domestic rabbits.”
