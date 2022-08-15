Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Wesleyan Takes Top Spot in 2022 KCAC Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches’ Poll
Wichita, Kan. (KCAC) — Oklahoma Wesleyan University was ranked No. 1 in the 2022 KCAC Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the conference office announced Wednesday. Oklahoma Wesleyan, last season’s regular-season and conference tournament champions, tallied 144 total points and earned twelve first-place votes to take the top spot in the preseason poll. Friends University, which finished second in the regular season a year ago, was ranked No. 2 in the preseason poll, accumulating 125 total points and receiving the final first-place vote. Southwestern College and Kansas Wesleyan University rounded out the top four in the preseason poll, with the Moundbuilders and Coyotes picking up 123 and 118 total points, respectively.
MHS Lady Netters, One Week Away From Season Opener
McPherson, Kan. – McPherson High Tennis Coach Tyler Brown and assistant Ricardo Sanchez, will once again reload another group of competitive ladies, as the Bullpup Girls begin their 2022 campaign, looking to defend their 4A State Title from a season ago. With five of the six state qualifiers being seniors last year, Coach Brown and his team still have their sights set on being one of the top four teams in Class 4A.
Ad Astra Radio Football Preview: Kingman County
2021: 9-1 Postseason: Beat Cheylin 44-15; beat Northern Valley 57-22; lost to Natoma 60-12. Best postseason finish: State runner-up 1975, 2021. Top returning players: Lane Halderson, sr.; /Trey DeWeese Sr.; /Luke McGuire, Jr.;Jack Ruckle, Jr.; /Dagim Reed, So. Key game: Sept. 9 vs. Natoma. How about a rematch of last...
BGC Hutch Hosting Skip’s ‘Fore’well Junior Golf Classic
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Join us in saying ‘fore’well to longtime Boys and Girls Clubs of Hutchinson Chief Professional Officer Skip Wilson. BGC Hutch is sending Skip off into retirement with his favorite activity. Register your two-person team for Skip’s ‘Fore’well Junior Golf Classic. This two-person scramble will be played from the Junior League tees at Carey Park Golf Course on Friday, September 30th, offering a unique and fun golf experience. The Classic will also raise money for the Junior Golf program.
56 is the Top Score in This Week’s Turkey Creek Senior Men’s Scramble
McPherson, Kan. – With the sunny shining bright and early Thursday morning, 55 golfers took part in the weekly Senior Men’s Scramble at Turkey Creek Golf Course. This week, Rich Penner, Vaughan Johnson, Darwin Meade, Al Groake, and Larry Catherman would take first in the Championship Flight shooting 56, defeating Lane Bomberger, Dave Cornett, Le Roy Weddle, Brent Hall, and Ron Robben by two strokes. Dave Ward, Don Newton, Steve Steffes, and Chuck Alcock would take third in the Championship Flight shooting 59.
Karen Diane Fay
Karen Diane Fay, 82, of Inman, Kansas, passed away at 10:00 am, Wednesday, August 17th, 2022 at Pleasant View Home, Inman, Kansas. Karen was born in Salina, Kansas on September 17, 1939, a daughter of Evelyn (Hepner) Wamser and David Porter. Karen attended rural country grade school, Riley, Kansas and...
Galen R. Wiens
Galen R. Wiens, 87, passed away August 11, 2022, in Higginsville, MO. He was born January 8, 1935, in Hutchinson, KS, the son of Cornelius and Lucille Penner Wiens. He served 20 years in the United States Navy. He then served as a police office in Inman and was Chief of Police in Galva. He was a member of the Inman Mennonite Church.
McPherson USD 418 BOE Ratifies Agreement with Teachers Association
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The 2022-23 negotiated agreement with the McPherson Teachers Association was ratified by the USD 418 Board of Education Monday. The contract was tentatively agreed to on August 8th, with 99 percent of MTA members voting in favor of the amendment. The contract increases base salaries by...
Lelia Mae “Lee” Pennick
Lelia Mae “Lee” Pennick, 100, of Hutchinson, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Thorne Care Center. She was born November 26, 1921, in Argonia, to John Constantine and Eva Belle (Dine) Wilcox. Lee spent her early school years in Argonia and moved to Mulvane when she was eight....
William Albert “Willie” Relph
William Albert “Willie” Relph, 66, died August 15, 2022, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born January 9, 1956, in Oberlin, KS, to Lowell and Juanita (Tally) Relph. Willie graduated from Salina South High School in 1974 and received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Washburn...
NASAS Administrator Bill Nelson, Senator Jerry Moran Tour Cosmosphere
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said at a Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce breakfast Friday morning the next step towards the return of man – and woman – to the moon will take place later this month. Nelson, a former astronaut and US Senator from...
150th Celebration Taking Place Thursday on Main Street
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The City of Hutchinson officially celebrates 150 years as an incorporated city in August 2022. To celebrate, the City, along with Reno County – who celebrated 150 years in 2021 – as well as Hutch Rec, the Hutch Chamber, the Reno County Historical Society, Dillons, and the Cosmosphere, are uniting to host a special community-wide event on Aug. 18.
Barbara J. Berger
Barbara Jean Berger, 82, died August 16, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born August 29, 1939, in Hutchinson, to Ernest H. “Jack” and Ruth Louise (Pike) Barker. Barbara was a homemaker, and always started her days off with one can of Pepsi for breakfast. She enjoyed...
Raise Your Hand: United Way of Reno County Holding Campaign Kicks Off Later this Month
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – United Way of Reno County is set to kick off its 2022-23 campaign later this month. On Tuesday, it was announced that retired Prairieland Partners CEO, Darrell Pankratz, will serve as this year’s Campaign Chair. The annual fundraising effort will launch on Monday, August 29th...
McPherson Fire Department Responds to Tuesday Structure Fire
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The City of McPherson Fire Department responded to the 1600 Block of 14th Avenue for a reported structure fire Tuesday at 12:56 p.m. The structure was a one/two family dwelling and was not occupied at the time of the fire. First crews on scene found a...
Traffic Signal at 30th and Lucille to be Removed Next Week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The traffic signal that was installed at 30th and Lucille in Hutchinson during the reconstruction of the 43rd Avenue bridge will soon be removed. According to Hutchinson Public Works, a recent analysis of the intersection showed the signal is no longer needed. It was originally placed at the intersection due to increased school traffic resulting from the 43rd Avenue closure.
