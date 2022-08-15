Wichita, Kan. (KCAC) — Oklahoma Wesleyan University was ranked No. 1 in the 2022 KCAC Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the conference office announced Wednesday. Oklahoma Wesleyan, last season’s regular-season and conference tournament champions, tallied 144 total points and earned twelve first-place votes to take the top spot in the preseason poll. Friends University, which finished second in the regular season a year ago, was ranked No. 2 in the preseason poll, accumulating 125 total points and receiving the final first-place vote. Southwestern College and Kansas Wesleyan University rounded out the top four in the preseason poll, with the Moundbuilders and Coyotes picking up 123 and 118 total points, respectively.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO