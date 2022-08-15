ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taft, CA

KCSO warns about people impersonating deputies

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about suspects posing as deputies and robbing people in the Taft area.

KCSO said the suspects were wearing tan uniforms with a gold star badge.

The armed suspects took wallets with money from the victims, said KCSO. The victims weren't injured.

KCSO said deputies will never ask for money and issued a video on tips to identify deputies.

Anyone with information about these incidents should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.

ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

