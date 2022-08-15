KCSO warns about people impersonating deputies

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about suspects posing as deputies and robbing people in the Taft area.

KCSO said the suspects were wearing tan uniforms with a gold star badge.

The armed suspects took wallets with money from the victims, said KCSO. The victims weren't injured.

KCSO said deputies will never ask for money and issued a video on tips to identify deputies.

Anyone with information about these incidents should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.