ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders offer no timeline for return of Johnathan Hankins, Bilal Nichols from PUP

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DR0al_0hI9E9Zm00

There was a near complete overhaul of the interior defensive line by the Raiders this offseason. Only Johnathan Hankins returned among the main DT rotation. All others either were not re-signed or signed elsewhere in free agency.

Coming over from Chicago was Bilal Nichols who was expected to join Hankins as a starter.

Neither of them has seen the field in training camp.

On the first day of camp, both Hankins and Nichols were placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. And that’s where they’ve been for nearly a month.

In Josh McDaniels’s Monday morning press conference following the Raiders’ second preseason game, he was asked about the potential return of Hankins and Nichols and had no answers.

“We’ll kind of gauge that as we go here in the next so many days. I don’t want to put a timeframe on that. As soon as they’re ready, we’ll be ready to go. Sometimes you feel good one day and not as good the next. So, once we feel confident we’re headed in the right direction and we’re not going to take a misstep then we’ll make the right decision at that time.”

Obviously, there’s a lot of non-answering happening here. But he does suggest they have yet to feel like either Hankins or Nichols is “headed in the right direction” in terms of feeling confident they won’t suffer a setback.

For the preseason game on Sunday, it was Kyle Peko and Andrew Billings who got the start, so you figure they lead the way either to replace Hankins or Nichols in the regular season or for spots in the rotation.

Others vying for playing time include Vernon Butler, Kendal Vickers, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, and drafted rookies Matthew Butler and Neil Farrell Jr.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown

When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers’ joint practices have gotten off to a fiery start. A large brawl broke out yesterday afternoon that resulted in Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, and Kenny Robinson getting ejected. Day two of joint practices has been more of the same, with Christian McCaffrey igniting another full-team brawl between both […] The post Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Butler
The Spun

Bill Cowher Reveals His Theory On Bill Belichick's Decision

The New England Patriots coaching staff took a big blow when Josh McDaniels left to be the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. That created a void at offensive coordinator which led to Belichick making an interesting choice for that role. He didn't hire a true offensive coordinator and instead announced that Matt Patricia and Joe Judge would be co-leading the unit.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos

Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#Han
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Release Two Veteran Players

This Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made several important roster decisions. Among those decisions was the release of two veterans players. The Raiders announced this Tuesday that they have released defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. "The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals suffer multiple OL setbacks, including Jackson Carman

Offensive line depth issues have reared an ugly head again for the Cincinnati Bengals, this time at training camp. During Thursday’s practice the Bengals lost two linemen of note, with swing tackle Isaiah Prince going down in one-on-ones with an apparent arm injury, prompting him to leave the field on a cart. Trey Hill, also running with the twos, appeared to suffer an injury.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AthlonSports.com

Denver Broncos Are Reportedly Waiving Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday

This Tuesday afternoon, the Denver Broncos are reportedly waiving a veteran wide receiver. This specific wide receiver was actually an NFL team's leading receiver just two seasons ago. According to a report, the Broncos have reportedly waived veteran wide receiver Travis Fulgham. He's entering the fourth year of his NFL...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots coach Bill Belichick hinted this player is roster lock

Several New England Patriots players are making strong cases to stay on the roster as training camp continues. And Ty Montgomery is a perfect example. The Patriots signed Montgomery to a two-year $3.6 million contract this past March. He comes to New England after spending last season with the New Orleans Saints as part of their backfield rotation. Now, he looks to make a name for himself on the Patriots roster, and it appears he is stating his case quite emphatically.
NFL
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban

Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AthlonSports.com

Las Vegas Raiders Are Cutting Veteran Linebacker This Thursday

The Las Vegas Raiders are making several roster decisions this Thursday afternoon. One of those moves is the release of a veteran linebacker. That linebacker is Kenny Young. The Raiders announced this Thursday afternoon that they are releasing linebacker Kenny Young. "We have signed free agent DE Jordan Jenkins. Additionally,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders Free Agency: NFL DT Says He’s Better Than Ndamukong Suh

A player that’s been connected to the Las Vegas Raiders all offseason is Ndamukong Suh. Needless to say, some people have grown weary of this, mostly because, after some teasing, things have been relatively quiet on that front. The team itself was never reported to have an interest in Suh; rather, things took off after Suh’s appearance on ESPN. However, one free agent seems to think that he’s better than Suh. If that’s the case, should the Raiders pursue him, or in this case, bring him back?
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
186K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy