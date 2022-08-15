BEND, OR -- The city of Bend is considering a major change to its short-term rental rules. Senior Planner Pauline Hardie says the goal is to increase housing options and inventory, "One direction from City Council is to propose an exemption to the Bend Development Code, as well as to the operating license that a property owner can use their short-term rental for over 12 months and not lose their short-term rental permit." She tells KBND News, "The City Council is interested in incentivizing short term rental permit-holders to use their property as long-term rentals. And the code today doesn’t really allow that." Currently, a permit-holder must use the unit as a short-term rental at least once every 12 months.

