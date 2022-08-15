Read full article on original website
KTVZ
U of O archeological dig underway at Nels and Lillian Anderson Homestead before Highway 97 project begins
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Nels and Lillian Anderson Homestead in northern Bend is part of an extensive archeological dig underway this week as part of the North Highway 97 realignment project. The project will shift the highway to the east, onto the property of the Nels and Lillian Anderson...
mycentraloregon.com
Deschutes River Conservancy Hosts Water Mtg
Join the Deschutes River Conservancy on August 17th for an interactive discussion on how we got into the water situation we’re in and what we can do moving forward. The following provided by Deschutes River Conservancy:. Do rivers have rights? Back when Oregon was developing its water laws in...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘A huge concern’: Land use battle kicks off near Redmond, Terrebonne
The Deschutes County planning commission held a public hearing Wednesday for a rural property proposal as a land use battle kicks off over the area. Billy Buchanan raises cattle on his farm next to the property being considered for development in the area of northwest Redmond and Terrebonne. The land...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend North Corridor: Businesses brace for change
Work on the Bend North Corridor is set to begin this fall as businesses along U.S. 97 scramble to find ways to adapt to the changes the construction will bring. Backroads that allow access to the businesses are becoming a new section of the highway, potentially disrupting business operations. Instant...
opb.org
Talk heats up around Bend’s homeless camping code
The temperature is rising on a potential camping code in Bend, both in the city council and the general public. The code change, which is in its planning stages, could limit where and how those experiencing homelessness could camp on public property in the city. Bend is seeking the code...
bendsource.com
Cookie Chain Expands to Bend
Crumbl Cookies, the 500+ strong cookie chain, has expanded to Bend. For those not already familiar, Crumbl was launched in Utah in 2017, quickly adding franchises all over the country with its signature soft chocolate chip cookie and a rotating menu of weekly cookie creations. The new Bend location is in the Cascade Village Shopping Center along Highway 97. So far it's the first Crumbl east of the Cascades in Oregon, with other stores located in the Portland metro area, and along the I-5 corridor in Salem, Albany, Corvallis, Eugene, Roseburg and Medford.
Organizers race to prepare for the Madras airshow
A brigade of 300 volunteers hustle to transform the airport for the signature event With the airshow a little more than a week away, volunteers rush to ready the Madras Municipal Airport for one of the county's biggest events of the year: the Airshow of the Cascades. "We're taking a working airport and transforming it into an event," said Rick Allen, who books the high flying acts for the show. The show plays Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26 and 27. It takes a swarm of 300 volunteers to set up the airfield, host the 15,000 to 20,000 people who attend the...
State says COVID-19 protocols up to school districts; Bend-La Pine keeps one-party mask recommendation
The 2022-23 school year in Oregon will see limited Covid-19 precautions, compared to the past two years. The post State says COVID-19 protocols up to school districts; Bend-La Pine keeps one-party mask recommendation appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Welcome to the US roundabout capital, and it’s not in Central Oregon
We know there are a lot of roundabouts in Central Oregon. Some love them. Some loathe them. But we’re not the roundabout capital of the United States. We’re not even close. That title belongs to a city that is of similar population size to Bend. And by 2025,...
mycentraloregon.com
Bend-Redmond Habitat Builds More Homes
Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity received a $10,000 grant from the U.S. Bank Foundation to fund the construction of eight Watercress Townhomes in Bend. “At U.S. Bank, we believe that every individual and family deserves access to safe, accessible, and affordable housing,” said Sherry Jones, U.S. Bank District Manager. “Home is the foundation for which all else is possible and a critical component of wealth building for.
kbnd.com
Redmond Approves Psilocybin Ban Request
REDMOND, OR -- Redmond City Councilors spent nearly an hour, this week, discussing how to approach the impending statewide legalization of psilocybin, also called "magic mushrooms," and how to ask voters in November to ban related businesses. The conversation centered around the overall lack of information from state authorities and...
Applicant pulls plug on Crossing Trails destination resort in Powell Butte
Modification proposed by Sun Communities Inc., not viable due to extreme capitol costs of site improvementsA controversial application to modify and move forward with a proposed destination resort has been withdrawn. According to the applicant, Sun Communities Inc.'s, written notice of withdrawal, "Sun's decision to withdraw the application is based on economic viability due to the extreme capital costs of offsite improvements that are upwards of $20 million." The withdrawal was announced this past Wednesday The applicant sought to alter the original application for the Crossing Trails destination resort, which was filed in 2008. That application called for a resort...
bendsource.com
Persian (and American) Flavors for Redmond
A new restaurant featuring both Persian and American flavors held its soft opening last month in Redmond. Saffron Grill is located on NW Sixth Street in Redmond, close to the Sleep Inn. Its menu includes chicken tandoori and tika beef kebabs and lamb chops all served with Afghan-style basmati rice on the Persian side of the menu, as well as burgers and pizzas on the more "American" side. The restaurant is slowly adding more Persian menu items as more staff members come on board, its owners told the Source. Saffron Grill also offers a full bar and sports on TV.
KTVZ
A heat advisory begins Wednesday morning
A heat advisory begins Wednesday at 11 a.m. and goes until Friday at 11 p.m. It is in place for Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Madras, and Warm Springs. Winds become light and variable after midnight. Expect to be sunny and a little warmer Tuesday. Sunny, hot conditions Wednesday will see a little moisture move in as well. This will give us a chance for some scattered thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Skies will stay partly cloudy Wednesday night, but the chance of thunderstorms will diminish when we lose the daytime heating.
bendsource.com
STRaining the Housing Market?
The Bend Planning Commission could change how the City of Bend regulates short-term housing rentals like Airbnb and VRBO. In March, Bend City Councilors directed staff to implement changes in the Bend Development Code with the intention of securing more options for affordable long-term rentals. Some Bendites expressed concern that short-term rentals could strain an already tight housing market, and that it attracts noisy tenants unsuitable for quiet neighborhoods.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ COVID-19: Central Oregon looks much different than 1 year ago
Compared to the past two years, this summer has looked pretty normal. Mask mandates and vaccine requirements are scarce and Central Oregon is about to begin the first full school year without masks since the pandemic began. But the region still faces lingering effects. This week last year, Central Oregon...
kbnd.com
Bend Considers Changes To Short-Term Rental Code
BEND, OR -- The city of Bend is considering a major change to its short-term rental rules. Senior Planner Pauline Hardie says the goal is to increase housing options and inventory, "One direction from City Council is to propose an exemption to the Bend Development Code, as well as to the operating license that a property owner can use their short-term rental for over 12 months and not lose their short-term rental permit." She tells KBND News, "The City Council is interested in incentivizing short term rental permit-holders to use their property as long-term rentals. And the code today doesn’t really allow that." Currently, a permit-holder must use the unit as a short-term rental at least once every 12 months.
Bend hospital overpaid employees by $2M, wants money back
St. Charles Health System in Central Oregon accidentally overpaid thousands of employees a total of $2 million and is demanding employees pay that money back.
ODOT: Work set to begin this fall on $175 million Bend North Corridor Project on Hwys. 20, 97
Work begins this fall on the long-awaited Bend North Corridor project. This $175 million project aims to improve safety, mobility and accessibility while relieving congestion on the north end of town from Empire Avenue to just beyond Cooley Road on both U.S. Highways 20 and 97. The post ODOT: Work set to begin this fall on $175 million Bend North Corridor Project on Hwys. 20, 97 appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Creative, athletic outdoor lovers: We’re learning more about Bend twin brothers killed in Idaho plane crash
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Monday morning around 11 a.m. Mountain time, a single-engine Aviat A-1A small plane crashed at the Johnson Creek airport in Yellow Pine, Idaho, about 200 miles northeast of Bend. Bend firefighter Daniel Harro, 38, was flying the plane, with his twin brother Mark Harro on...
