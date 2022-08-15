Read full article on original website
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This is the oldest lighthouse in the U.S. and it is still actively staffed by the U.S. Coast GuardAnita DurairajBoston, MA
New Hampshire Girl Missing Since 2019 Now Believed DeadA.W. NavesManchester, NH
Calamity Jane Had Nothing On Chris SaleIBWAABoston, MA
thelocalne.ws
The ‘phantom leak’: how the current drought is impacting swimming pools
With extreme heat and practically no rain, water is disappearing fast from swimming pools — so fast that Gibraltar Pools has seen an uptick in calls for leak detection this summer. But most of these pools aren’t actually leaking, general manager Jay Henshall said. These pool owners are just...
Keep Your Eyes Peeled for This Injured Seal in Coastal New Hampshire and Massachusetts
An injured seal last seen in Hampton, New Hampshire, has the SSC Marine Mammal Rescue asking people to be on the lookout. The Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, has a Marine Mammal Rescue program that helps protect animals by "enhancing wildlife conservation through stranded marine mammal response, care, and community outreach in New Hampshire and Northern Massachusetts," according to their website. They selflessly serve the New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts area by responding to calls about seals, whales, dolphins, and other marine mammals who are sick, injured, deceased, or otherwise spark some cause for concern.
WMTW
Poland Spring seeks town approval to double water extraction in Hollis; locals express concern
HOLLIS, Maine — Poland Spring is seeking approval to double the amount of water that they extract at their facility in Hollis, increasing their annual extraction from 30 million gallons to 60 million gallons. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has already signed off on the plans so the...
Feeling Exotic? Experience a Part of Italy in Salem, New Hampshire, This Weekend
The exotics are coming to New Hampshire this weekend. Some of the most luxurious, desired, and beloved exotic cars will all be in one place on Sunday, August 21. We are talking about an awe-inspiring collection of exotic cars called Concorso Italiano, featuring over 250 exotic cars from all over the planet.
NECN
When Seconds Matter, How Will First Responders Be Impacted By Increased Traffic From Orange Line Shutdown?
In communities up and down the Orange Line, emergency crews are preparing for the challenges increased traffic may bring starting Friday night. "We have some initial expectations that it will take us longer to complete an average call," said Domenic Corey, Operations Manager for Brewster Ambulance. Brewster dispatches dozens of...
Multiple bear sightings reported in North Shore town Wednesday morning
DANVERS, Mass. — Multiple bear sightings in the area of Kirkbride Drive and Maple Street in Danvers were reported Wednesday morning. Danvers Police remind residents in a tweet to “secure any sources of food and to supervise samll children and pets.”. Black bears are becoming increasingly common in...
Dogged metal detector enthusiast finds woman’s lost wedding ring at NH beach
Eight days after the ring’s disappearance, Lou Asci of Marshfield got a hit. A New Hampshire beachgoer located a woman’s lost wedding ring after nearly 15 hours of searching. Francesca Teal, of Groveland, was playing football with her husband off of North Beach in Hampton, New Hampshire. As...
NECN
Can Boston Support Two Luxury Shopping Neighborhoods? Experts Say Yes
For decades, Boston's Back Bay — home to Newbury Street and two malls — was the leading destination for high-end shopping in the city. Recently, a new retail hub has popped up, in the South Boston Seaport District, and it's evolved into the next high-end hot spot. But...
Eyewitness News
Towns put mandatory water conservation restrictions in place due to drought
(WFSB) - Towns across the state have put mandatory water conservation restrictions in place due to severe drought conditions. East Lyme was one of them. “Lower rainfall, combined with high water demand, has led the State of Connecticut’s interagency Drought Working Group to declare that all eight counties in the state are experiencing Stage 2 Drought conditions,” the town explained. “These conditions can lead to a drought event and can impact water supplies, agriculture, and the environment. Considering these conditions, East Lyme Water is reminding its customers about the importance of water conservation.”
NECN
Orange and Green Line Shutdowns: See Shuttle Bus Routes, Street Closures
The streets of Boston are being radically transformed for 30 days as the MBTA Orange Line and part of the Green Line are shut down into mid-September, with shuttle buses being brought in to help replace trains. The closures will condense years' worth of badly needed repair work, officials have...
Boston Globe
Luxury Home of the Week: For $3.5 million, a Henry B. Hoover-designed house in Gloucester
Dramatically perched on the cliffside of Cape Ann’s Folly Cove is this week’s luxury home pick – a 1960s estate with ocean views and lots of charm. The property at 27 Folly Point Road, listed for $3,495,000 on Aug. 9, offers three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and one half bathroom. The property measures 4,851 square feet on 0.94 of an acre. Karen Bernier of Churchill Properties has the listing.
"River Dave," banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. - A hermit known as River Dave - whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave - has found a new home in Maine.David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin, which he said is on land he bought. "The foundation needs repair work," Lidstone, who received more than $200,000 in donations following the fire, said in a phone interview on Monday. "It's just an old camp, but I enjoy working...
NHPR
Nashua is at a crossroads after a company proposes building an asphalt plant near downtown
Catherine Nieves didn’t know that asphalt is used to build roads and highways until she learned about a company that wants to produce it very close to her home. Her neighborhood, which is only a mile from Nashua’s downtown, is a mix of apartments, small businesses, and home to two Latino churches. Many Brazilians, Puerto Ricans, and people of color live in and around Temple Street. About 30% of the population in this area is Hispanic and 3% Black.
Fire breaks out at commercial building in North Reading
NORTH READING, Mass. — Firefighters responded to a blaze at a commercial building in North Reading Thursday morning. The fire was reported around 6:27 a.m. at 20 Elm St. Firefighters determined the fire started on the rear loading dock and extended inside the building. First responders were able to...
NECN
Leaders Push for Free MBTA as ‘Apology' to Riders
A constellation of elected officials from Congress down to the local level have gained little traction so far with their calls for the MBTA to halt charging fares across the entire system when the Orange Line and part of the Green Line go offline for extended periods. With the list...
NECN
Person Injured by Falling Debris in ‘Terrifying' Incident at Construction Site in Boston's Seaport
A person was injured when a piece of construction material fell from a 17-story building onto a vehicle in Boston's Seaport District on Wednesday morning. The incident was reported shortly before 11 a.m. at a building under construction in the 300 block of Congress Street. Photos from the scene showed a vehicle in the right lane surrounded by police tape with the roof and windshield caved in.
6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America
BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
The Beagles are here! Beagles rescued from research facility arrive at Mass. shelter
GROVELAND, Mass. — A Massachusetts animal shelter is partaking in the rescue efforts of nearly 4,000 Beagles from Virginia after being saved from the Envigo mass-breeding facility. Five of the beagle puppies, Barkley, Ridgley, Easton, Laurel, and Cloverly, arrived at Sweet Paws Rescue in Groveland, MA on Tuesday, according...
NECN
Gov. Baker Explains His Orange Line ‘WTF' Moment
When it comes to the MBTA, even Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker isn't immune to the occasional "WTF" moment. During an appearance on GBH News' "Boston Public Radio" Thursday, the governor was asked about a Tweet that GBH "Morning Edition" co-host Jeremy Siegel sent out Monday morning saying he had been on the Orange Line and hadn't seen any signs or heard any announcements on the public address system about Friday's 30-day shutdown.
WMUR.com
Restoration of Derry medical building to take ‘considerable time’ after fire
DERRY, N.H. — It will be a while before providers at the Derry medical building wherea fire broke out last month will be back in their offices. Derry Medical Center officials said it will take "considerable time" to restore the building. In the meantime, care providers are using other...
