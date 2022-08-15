The grass may be greener on the other side for livestock in Washington County, but not for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Otto Hanak presented the office’s monthly report to county commissioners on Tuesday, showing that it responded to 136 calls in July of livestock getting out, more than double June’s total of 60 livestock out calls. Animal calls, such as when a dog is running loose or when an opossum or snake is spotted, were also up last month at 41, compared to 27 the month prior.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO