myfoxzone.com
Power outages, structure fire and downed trees reported as storms roll through Central Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas — As some much-needed rain is moving into Central Texas, the strong storms associated with it caused headaches for some. Pedernales Electric Co-op on Thursday reported service interruptions in Georgetown and Liberty Hill. Around 3:30 p.m., a total of 25 outages have been reported with around 2,300...
KWTX
Central Texas fire department mourning loss of fire chief
ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - The Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. “We are saddened by the loss of Robert Earl Whitmore. Robert Earl was a dedicated emergency responder who worked professionally as a Lieutenant In the Taylor Fire Department,” said the department on their Facebook page.
KBTX.com
Rainfall update following Thursday storms in the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms filtered across the Brazos Valley Thursday as a weak front moved into Southeast Texas. The heaviest rain generally fell along and west of the Navasota River, and even prompted a few Flood Advisories ahead of the afternoon drive. Storms were plenty strong...
KBTX.com
Brazos River Authority gives insight into low river levels
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This summer can be described by one word: dry. This summer’s extensive drought conditions have taken a toll on crops, soil, and even local rivers. The following viewer photo shows the current state of part of the Brazos River in south College Station. Aaron Abel,...
kwhi.com
PORTION OF FM 166 TO CLOSE MONDAY FOR TWO WEEKS
A section of FM 166 near Caldwell will be closed starting on Monday. A TxDOT contractor will close the road between Highway 36 and FM 1362 to replace drainage culverts near the 7000 block of FM 166. Construction is expected to last two weeks. The improvements are part of a...
kwhi.com
DROUGHT CAUSES SPIKE IN LIVESTOCK OUT CALLS FOR WASHINGTON CO. SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The grass may be greener on the other side for livestock in Washington County, but not for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Otto Hanak presented the office’s monthly report to county commissioners on Tuesday, showing that it responded to 136 calls in July of livestock getting out, more than double June’s total of 60 livestock out calls. Animal calls, such as when a dog is running loose or when an opossum or snake is spotted, were also up last month at 41, compared to 27 the month prior.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE DEPARTMENT CHANGING ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE
The Brenham Police Department is undergoing a major shift in its structure. Brenham Police Chief Ron Parker told the city council today (Thursday) that due to loss of staffing and struggles with recruiting, the police department has adjusted its organizational chart to be “more streamlined and trimmed down.”. Parker...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. DECLARES STATE OF DISASTER DUE TO DROUGHT, WILDFIRE RISK
Washington County has declared a local state of disaster due to drought and continuing risk of wildfires. The disaster declaration was signed this (Thursday) morning by County Judge John Durrenberger and has been filed with the state. It comes as the county has not received significant rainfall for an extended period of time.
KBTX.com
New safety features being constructed along Highway 6
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers on Highway 6 in Brazos County may notice some roadwork that’s happening. TxDOT said it’s all part of a new safety feature that’s being put into place. The construction is part of a Cable Median Barrier Project that started in June and...
inforney.com
Natural gas pipeline to pass through Washington County
The Matterhorn Express Pipeline Project is an approximately 580 mile, intrastate pipeline, designed to transport up to 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico to the Katy Area of Texas. The pipeline will pass through Southwest Washington...
KBTX.com
Update: Intersection of Texas Avenue, Southwest Pkwy cleared after collision
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 11:30 p.m. update: College Station Police have cleared the intersection of the accident at Texas Avenue and Southwest Parkway. 10 p.m.: A pickup truck and motorcycle collided Tuesday night on Texas Avenue at Southwest Parkway in College Station. Witnesses tell KBTX that the motorcyclist appeared...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO REVIEW INFRASTRUCTURE DESIGN MANUAL
The Brenham City Council will receive a presentation today (Thursday) on the city’s Public Infrastructure Design Manual. The purpose of the manual is to enforce the quality of professional design standards and materials used to construct public infrastructure, such as the water utility and road network, within the city. Its goal is to ensure that construction in the city, whether done by a private developer or in-house city crews, is consistent, cost-effective, maintainable and protects public safety.
kwhi.com
SNOOK VFD HOSTING THEIR 50TH ANNUAL FUNDRAISER
The Snook Volunteer Fire Department is getting ready for their 50th Annual Barbecue Fundraiser. The fundraiser is being held on Sunday, August 28, at the SPJST Lodge #9 located at 457 County Road 269 in Snook. Barbecue Chicken and Sausage plates are being served from 11am-1pm at a cost of...
fox44news.com
Police held at bay at overnight standoff in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: College Station Police officers responded to the residence for a welfare concern. The situation was later resolved, and there is no danger to the public. College Station roads were clear Tuesday morning after police were held at bay at an overnight standoff.
everythinglubbock.com
NMSP: Head-on collision in Lea County kills Katy, Texas man
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — On August 11, 2022, at about 8:10 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal head-on crash on State Road 128 near milepost 27, west of Jal, NM. The initial investigation indicated a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup, driven by Kevin F. Montes...
wtaw.com
College Station Council Votes 4-3 Granting Future Construction Of 300 Apartments
Most members of the College Station city council liked the concept of building 300 apartments with the intent to serve the local medical community. But the council voted four to three at their August 11 meeting to change the land use and allow the development to move forward east of Baylor and Scott White hospital and behind a nursing home.
Panr
302 N Judson Ave. A
Huge 3/2 in Heart of Navasota - Property Id: 961443. 1900 square feet. 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms. Recently remodeled. New vinyl plank flooring, new bath fixtures, refrigerator, and cooktop. Side A of a duplex. Built in bookshelves in one bedroom and hallway. Sun room. Large 2 car garage and with storage room. Large driveway. Centrally located in Navasota to schools, parks and retail.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO DISCUSS INFRASTRUCTURE MANUAL AT NEXT MEETING
The Brenham City Council is scheduled to hear a presentation on the City of Brenham’s Infrastructure Design Manual at their next meeting. The Public Infrastructure Design Manual would enforce the quality of professional design standards and materials used for the construction of public infrastructure, such as the water utility and road network within the City of Brenham.
KBTX.com
College Station PD: Scene clear, roads open following standoff with barricaded person at apt. complex
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 3:30 a.m. update: College Station Police say the scene is clear and the roadways are back open. 11:30 p.m. update: College Station police are on the scene of a standoff at an apartment complex on Welsh Avenue near Southwest Parkway. The incident is happening on...
kwhi.com
GRIMES COUNTY SENDS PAROLEE BACK TO PRISON FOR 40 YEARS
A parolee that led law enforcement on a chase from Grimes County to Walker County is going to be spending the next 40 years in prison. On December 16, 2020, the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance in the Bedias area. 57-year-old Scott Hunter Colley fled the...
