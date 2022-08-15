Read full article on original website
Related
WBAL Radio
Police seek identity of suspect in fatal shooting at Mall at Prince George's
The Prince George's County Police Department have asked for the public's help to identify a suspect in Thursday's fatal shooting of a man at the Mall at Prince George's. Police said they received a call around 4 p.m. on Thursday for a reported shooting at the mall's food court. Upon...
WBAL Radio
4 Baltimore City Schools officers temporarily reassigned after being present at shooting
Four Baltimore City Schools police officers have been temporarily reassigned after being at the scene of a quadruple shooting that left one person dead in the Hamilton area. According to Sgt. Clyde Boatwright with City Schools Police, one officer was injured and taken to an area hospital and was later released. No further details on the officer's injury are available.
WBAL Radio
Person struck by Baltimore County police cruiser on Thursday
A person is recovering this morning after being struck by a Baltimore County Police cruiser. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, a member of the Baltimore County Police Department was involved in a pedestrian crash along Route 24 just north of Forest Valley Drive in Harford County. According to the police,...
WBAL Radio
Man fatally shot at Mall at Prince George's
Hyattsville police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Thursday at the Mall at Prince George's. Police said they received a call around 4 p.m. for a reported shooting at the mall's food court. Upon arrival, officers said they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBAL Radio
Fifth shooting since May along Frankford Avenue strip Thursday morning
There was another shooting at a shopping center in Northeast Baltimore. City police say they found a man shot multiple times along Frankford Avenue around 10 a.m. on Thursday. This is the fifth shooting at the strip of stores. Back in June, two men were killed and a woman was...
WBAL Radio
Costello confirms increased police presence in Fed Hill following viral fight videos from past weekend
City Councilman Eric Costello will get his wish of increased Baltimore City police presence this weekend in Federal Hill. Costello called for the increase in police after a video of a brawl that spilled into the street went viral on social media. On Thursday, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told C4...
WBAL Radio
Commissioner Harrison responds to Councilman Costello's Federal Hill requests
After some weekend chaos in Federal Hill, City Councilman Eric Costello is asking for a deployment plan from the City Police Department for the upcoming weekend. Costello believes that would include a SWAT presence, along with mounted police patrols. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told C4 and Bryan Nehman on Thursday...
WBAL Radio
Baltimore County buys former Sears at Security Square Mall in $10M deal
Baltimore County is buying up the former Sears property at Security Square Mall. The $10 million deal also includes 18 acres of land. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said it's part of an ongoing effort to revitalize the area and will help the site become a "vibrant community hub for years to come."
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBAL Radio
'We have to stay strong for Alex': Family remains optimistic for teen struck by truck
A Howard County teen was riding his bike when he was hit by a truck driver and left for dead. Family members said it happened in early August and 16-year-old Alex Morales is still in the ICU at Shock Trauma. Anthony Morales, Alex's brother, said he is truly one of...
WBAL Radio
City leaders move forward with efforts to stop illegal street racing
The Baltimore City Council is now approving harsher punishments for drivers who take part in street racing. It comes as police try to crack down on the illegal drivers. Skid marks are still visible at Pratt and Market Place. Video posted online revealed someone doing donuts in the area. It...
WBAL Radio
Frederick County Council president recount may have caused more problems than solutions
A council president recount may or may not have changed anything in Frederick County. A recount was requested in a recent election race, and the recount came up with exactly the same numbers as the original vote count in a county council race, giving challenger Jazmin Di Cola a one-vote win over incumbent M.C. Keegan-Ayer.
WBAL Radio
Maryland Lottery looking for $2.2M winning ticket sold in White Marsh
Maryland lottery is searching for the winner of a multi-million dollar winning ticket, the second player to hit a Multi-Match jackpot this year. The ticket was drawn on Aug. 18, and the winner can choose between an estimated annuity prize of $2.2 million or an estimated $1.6 million cash option.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBAL Radio
City asks homeless encampment to move ahead of event; they may return Sunday
On Wednesday, the homeless set up an encampment in front of Baltimore City Hall. A coalition of 10 organizations demanded the attention of leadership and for them to do something about the growing homeless encampments throughout the city. The city made them all move. They were asked to move because...
WBAL Radio
Students and parents facing uncertainty as new school year set to begin
A new school year comes with a lot of uncertainty. Baltimore-area students and their families are coming off two and a half years of overwhelming loss, isolation and social and economic pressures. WBAL-TV 11 News looks at how families can rebuild mental wellness as they navigate another school year. "It's...
WBAL Radio
Volunteers learn how to test samples for bacteria in Back River, waterways
Scores of volunteers will now be able to test for bacteria in waterways near their community. On Thursday, volunteers learned how to analyze the water during an event called the Back River Bacteria Blitz. The event comes as Baltimore City prepares to take back control of the Back River Wastewater...
Comments / 2