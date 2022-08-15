ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Comments / 2

Related
WBAL Radio

4 Baltimore City Schools officers temporarily reassigned after being present at shooting

Four Baltimore City Schools police officers have been temporarily reassigned after being at the scene of a quadruple shooting that left one person dead in the Hamilton area. According to Sgt. Clyde Boatwright with City Schools Police, one officer was injured and taken to an area hospital and was later released. No further details on the officer's injury are available.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Person struck by Baltimore County police cruiser on Thursday

A person is recovering this morning after being struck by a Baltimore County Police cruiser. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, a member of the Baltimore County Police Department was involved in a pedestrian crash along Route 24 just north of Forest Valley Drive in Harford County. According to the police,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Man fatally shot at Mall at Prince George's

Hyattsville police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Thursday at the Mall at Prince George's. Police said they received a call around 4 p.m. for a reported shooting at the mall's food court. Upon arrival, officers said they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Misconduct#Mental Health#Guns#Attorneys
WBAL Radio

City leaders move forward with efforts to stop illegal street racing

The Baltimore City Council is now approving harsher punishments for drivers who take part in street racing. It comes as police try to crack down on the illegal drivers. Skid marks are still visible at Pratt and Market Place. Video posted online revealed someone doing donuts in the area. It...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WBAL Radio

Students and parents facing uncertainty as new school year set to begin

A new school year comes with a lot of uncertainty. Baltimore-area students and their families are coming off two and a half years of overwhelming loss, isolation and social and economic pressures. WBAL-TV 11 News looks at how families can rebuild mental wellness as they navigate another school year. "It's...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy