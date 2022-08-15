PELLA — Seven returning starters and 17 returning letterwinners provide an abundance of experience for the Central College women's soccer team entering the 2022 season. Talent and experience are in ample supply for coach Mike Kobylinski as he enters his 12th season at the helm of the Dutch women's soccer program. Central started last season 7-2-1 before a string of injuries slowed the team in the second half of the season, finishing sixth in the league table. Central has qualified for nine of the last 10 league tournaments.

PELLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO