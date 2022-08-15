Read full article on original website
NASA Industry Day Set for Sept. 23 on Campus
U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright announced that NASA will offer an industry day and networking event focused on collaboration opportunities with local businesses at the DeNaples Center at The University of Scranton. The NASA Northeast Pennsylvania Industry Day will be held Friday, Sept. 23, beginning at 9 a.m. on the fourth...
Schemel Forum Luncheon Seminars Set for Fall
Once again, the annual Schemel Forum World Affairs Luncheon Seminars at The University of Scranton will feature an array of thoughtful discussions geared around critically important global issues. Six highly accomplished thinkers will be featured at the fall luncheons, which will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Brennan...
