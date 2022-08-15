Read full article on original website
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Rollover Crash on Rain-slicked Roadway Sends Driver to Hospital
SAN ANGELO –– The Driver of a blue Toyota SUV was injured Friday afternoon when his vehicle failed to negotiate a curve on US-67 southbound near the Tom Green County Jail on a rain slick roadway. The area had recently experienced rain and the roadway may have been...
San Angelo LIVE!
Major Cartel Meth Distribution Ring Busted in Permian Basin
MIDLAND - Joshua Rojero, 35, of Odessa was sentenced last week to 264 months in prison for his role in a meth distribution ring operating in and around the Midland Odessa area. According to court documents, Rojero, along with Juvencio Camargo-Garcia, 26, of Mexico; Rudy Mireles, 45, of Midland; Hector...
Arrests for Fishing Without a License & DWI Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – Two dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 24 arrests over the past 24 hours including the following: Raymond George…
San Angelo LIVE!
Rowena Man Arrested for Violently Beating & Kidnapping a Woman in Tom Green County
SAN ANGELO – A Rowena man has been arrested after the violent kidnapping a woman from a Tom Green County home Monday afternoon. According to law enforcement reports, on August 15, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., San Angelo Police Dispatch received a 911 call from a woman stating, “Help me. Help me. He’s trying to kill me.” After that, the phone call disconnected. Dispatch was able to locate the origin of the call to a residence in the 1000 block of Mahon Ave. in rural Tom Green County.
San Angelo LIVE!
Meals for the Elderly to Expand Services to Concho County
SAN ANGELO – Meals For The Elderly is excited to announce they will be expanding services to Concho County. Meals For The Elderly is a non-profit organization that currently delivers lunch time meals Monday – Friday to homebound seniors in Tom Green County and Miles. Starting on September...
Drug Possession & Not Wearing a Seatbelt Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 22 over the past 24 hours arrests including the following: Raul Estrada…
San Angelo LIVE!
Dunn Wrongful Death Jury Trial Continues with Witness Testimony
SAN ANGELO – As San Angelo LIVE! has reported all week, Clayton Wayne Dunn, 52, is on trial in San Angelo for the crime of accident involving death. The death occurred when Dunn allegedly hit 33-year-old Jacob Martinez while on his bicycle on Thanksgiving Eve 2018. On Aug. 17,...
