fallriverreporter.com
Officials find animal tranquilizer mixed with drugs in Massachusetts that is resistant to Narcan
WORCESTER – The animal tranquilizer xylazine has been increasingly detected mixed in with other drugs in Worcester County, causing concern that overdoses and deaths could increase, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. Xylazine, a sedative not approved for human use, is not an opioid but...
quincyquarry.com
Amazon closing fulfillment centers as its boom fades #amazon #marshfieldma
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Amazon closing fulfillment centers as its boom fades. – News from elsewhere covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. After decades of rapid growth even during – if not also because of...
POLITICO
Electrification heads to Beantown
Boston buildings are going electric. Mayor Michelle Wu announced this week that her city will ban fossil fuels from new building projects and large-scale renovations — meaning heating, cooling and cooking must be electric. The move in Massachusetts' largest city marks the latest in a tight race to determine...
Massachusetts reports 8,224 new COVID cases, 47 additional deaths over last week
BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 8,224 new confirmed COVID cases over the past week. There were 47 additional deaths reported.New numbers are now released Thursdays after Massachusetts switched to a weekly report earlier this summer. Now, each report represents seven days of data.The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 7.84%, which is down from the last report by 0.21%.As of August 18, there are 176 patients primarily hospitalized for COVID. There are 64 patients in intensive care.Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,830,211. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 20,025.There were 117,195 total new tests reported.
fallriverreporter.com
MA AG: Mortgage company to issue millions in relief to Massachusetts homeowners under settlement
BOSTON – A national mortgage servicer will provide $3.2 million in relief for Massachusetts consumers to settle allegations that it engaged in unfair and deceptive conduct through its mortgage servicing, debt collection, and foreclosure practices, Attorney General Maura Healey announced. The assurance of discontinuance, filed in Suffolk Superior Court,...
New gun restriction laws in Massachusetts
The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Second Amendment in the Bruen decision. Earlier this month, the governor signed into law language to bring Massachusetts into compliance with the Bruen decision, while also strengthening existing gun laws.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Postal Service employee arrested for mail theft
” An employee for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) was arrested today for allegedly stealing packages he was responsible for delivering. William J. Paige, 32, of Duxbury, was indicted on three counts of theft of mail matter by a Postal Service employee. Paige was released on conditions following an initial appearance today in federal court in Worcester before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David Hennessy.
‘This is medical care’: Mayor Michelle Wu reacts to attacks on Boston Children’s Hospital over transgender care
The mayor said Thursday that Boston “has become a little bit of a target” for white supremacist actions and “culture wars.”. Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday reacted to the harassment and threats being leveled at Boston Children’s Hospital, attacks which the institution says began flooding in after misinformation about its transgender health program went viral.
spectrumnews1.com
New report shows Massachusetts among worst states for renters
WORCESTER, Mass. - A new report shows people in Massachusetts earning minimum wage would have to work 87 hours a week to comfortably afford a one-bedroom apartment on their own. The National Low Income Housing Coalition's annual Out of Reach report keeps track of the growing gap between renters' wages...
Petition opposing recent driver’s license law reaches 38K signatures
In June, the driver's license legislation for undocumented immigrants became law in Massachusetts. Shortly after the bill became law, a committee called Fair and Secure Massachusetts formed to repeal the law. Their goal is to collect enough signatures to get the question on the November ballot so voters can decide if the law should stay in place or be repealed.
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
WCVB
Animal tranquilizer xylazine discovered in other drugs, raising overdose concerns
WORCESTER, Mass. — Officials say a sedative that's not approved for human use and is linked to overdose deaths has been found in several kinds of illegal drugs in Massachusetts. The animal tranquilizer, xylazine, has been found mixed with cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in Worcester County, according to District...
wgbh.org
How will two new climate laws impact Massachusetts?
Governor Charlie Baker signed into law groundbreaking legislation on clean energy and climate earlier this month, and soon after that, President Biden took a similar step at the federal level with the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act. The two bills address things like offshore wind, electric vehicle credits and fossil fuel limits. Still, some say more needs to be done. Brad Campbell, president of the Conservation Law Foundation, joined Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to discuss the laws. This transcript has been lightly edited.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester officials undecided on whether to ban fossil fuels in city following new climate bill
WORCESTER, Mass. - A pilot program will allow ten communities in eastern Massachusetts to ban fossil fuels in new construction or renovation projects. It's part of the climate energy bill Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law last week. The communities will need to get approval through a home-rule petition. Boston...
Tax relief in Massachusetts: Gov. Charlie Baker deflects blame on botched economic development bill, saying ‘not guilty’
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker pleaded “not guilty” to withholding financial information from Beacon Hill lawmakers in early May that ultimately scrambled their plans to deliver $1 billion in tax relief to cash-strapped Bay Staters at the end of the formal legislative session earlier this month. The Republican leader,...
Most of Massachusetts is under extreme or severe drought conditions, according to US drought monitor
Low summer rainfall coupled with high temperatures and humidity, which made certain parts of the commonwealth feel as hot as 100 degrees during recent heat waves, has the majority of Massachusetts now placed under extreme or severe drought conditions, according to the United States Drought Monitor (USDM). Parts of Worcester...
Massachusetts RMV online transactions unavailable overnight
The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has announced that online transactions will be unavailable temporarily this week.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Healy Unveils Plans to Clean Up Charlie Baker’s Messes
Maura Healey’s plans for fixing the MBTA involve major leadership and governance changes at the agency and beyond, and lean on federal funding to try to fill the gaps from underinvestment in transportation in Massachusetts. The attorney general and front-runner for governor released a lengthy transportation plan on Tuesday,...
WBUR
Here's a breakdown of all the races on your jam-packed Massachusetts primary ballot
This special edition of our weekday morning newsletter WBUR Today. For more updates on the election and other news Boston is talking about, sign up here. After months — and, in some cases, over a year — of campaigning, Massachusetts' busy 2022 state primary races are nearing their peak.
3 Best Northeast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,000 a Month
Retirement is a unique time in life where you can set down the burdens of work and live at a more leisurely pace. If you like pastoral beauty and a slower pace of life, the United States' northeastern...
