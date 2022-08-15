ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

POLITICO

Electrification heads to Beantown

Boston buildings are going electric. Mayor Michelle Wu announced this week that her city will ban fossil fuels from new building projects and large-scale renovations — meaning heating, cooling and cooking must be electric. The move in Massachusetts' largest city marks the latest in a tight race to determine...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts reports 8,224 new COVID cases, 47 additional deaths over last week

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 8,224 new confirmed COVID cases over the past week. There were 47 additional deaths reported.New numbers are now released Thursdays after Massachusetts switched to a weekly report earlier this summer. Now, each report represents seven days of data.The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 7.84%, which is down from the last report by 0.21%.As of August 18, there are 176 patients primarily hospitalized for COVID. There are 64 patients in intensive care.Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,830,211. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 20,025.There were 117,195 total new tests reported.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Natick, MA
Massachusetts State
Natick, MA
Massachusetts Health
fallriverreporter.com

MA AG: Mortgage company to issue millions in relief to Massachusetts homeowners under settlement

BOSTON – A national mortgage servicer will provide $3.2 million in relief for Massachusetts consumers to settle allegations that it engaged in unfair and deceptive conduct through its mortgage servicing, debt collection, and foreclosure practices, Attorney General Maura Healey announced. The assurance of discontinuance, filed in Suffolk Superior Court,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

New gun restriction laws in Massachusetts

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Second Amendment in the Bruen decision. Earlier this month, the governor signed into law language to bring Massachusetts into compliance with the Bruen decision, while also strengthening existing gun laws.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Postal Service employee arrested for mail theft

” An employee for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) was arrested today for allegedly stealing packages he was responsible for delivering. William J. Paige, 32, of Duxbury, was indicted on three counts of theft of mail matter by a Postal Service employee. Paige was released on conditions following an initial appearance today in federal court in Worcester before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David Hennessy.
DUXBURY, MA
Boston

‘This is medical care’: Mayor Michelle Wu reacts to attacks on Boston Children’s Hospital over transgender care

The mayor said Thursday that Boston “has become a little bit of a target” for white supremacist actions and “culture wars.”. Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday reacted to the harassment and threats being leveled at Boston Children’s Hospital, attacks which the institution says began flooding in after misinformation about its transgender health program went viral.
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

New report shows Massachusetts among worst states for renters

WORCESTER, Mass. - A new report shows people in Massachusetts earning minimum wage would have to work 87 hours a week to comfortably afford a one-bedroom apartment on their own. The National Low Income Housing Coalition's annual Out of Reach report keeps track of the growing gap between renters' wages...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Petition opposing recent driver’s license law reaches 38K signatures

In June, the driver's license legislation for undocumented immigrants became law in Massachusetts. Shortly after the bill became law, a committee called Fair and Secure Massachusetts formed to repeal the law. Their goal is to collect enough signatures to get the question on the November ballot so voters can decide if the law should stay in place or be repealed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?

With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

How will two new climate laws impact Massachusetts?

Governor Charlie Baker signed into law groundbreaking legislation on clean energy and climate earlier this month, and soon after that, President Biden took a similar step at the federal level with the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act. The two bills address things like offshore wind, electric vehicle credits and fossil fuel limits. Still, some say more needs to be done. Brad Campbell, president of the Conservation Law Foundation, joined Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to discuss the laws. This transcript has been lightly edited.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Tax relief in Massachusetts: Gov. Charlie Baker deflects blame on botched economic development bill, saying ‘not guilty’

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker pleaded “not guilty” to withholding financial information from Beacon Hill lawmakers in early May that ultimately scrambled their plans to deliver $1 billion in tax relief to cash-strapped Bay Staters at the end of the formal legislative session earlier this month. The Republican leader,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Healy Unveils Plans to Clean Up Charlie Baker’s Messes

Maura Healey’s plans for fixing the MBTA involve major leadership and governance changes at the agency and beyond, and lean on federal funding to try to fill the gaps from underinvestment in transportation in Massachusetts. The attorney general and front-runner for governor released a lengthy transportation plan on Tuesday,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

