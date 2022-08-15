Read full article on original website
Cardano [ADA] holders would find themselves happiest as…
ADA’s price has soared in the past few weeks. Cardano’s coin has seen a 27.20% rise in its prices since 26 July. With the Vasil hard fork just around the corner, there is a possibility that the price will continue to rally till the completion of the hard fork is announced.
Is $0.1 on the cards for Dogecoin holders? Answer might surprise you
If there is one thing Dogecoin [DOGE] investors may have agreed upon lately, it might be to push the meme token to $0.1. This is because the Elon Musk-backed cryptocurrency has defied all odds despite the momentum of the entire crypto market. With Bitcoin [BTC], Ethereum [ETH], and other top...
Binance Coin [BNB]: Will these signals lead the light to $400
In July, the exchange token of the largest crypto exchange, Binance Coin [BNB], struggled. Despite reviving from its low levels in June, when it went as low as $192, BNB could not revert to its price in May. However, investors would have given BNB its accolades for its July performance...
Ethereum [ETH] short-term traders can celebrate next week if…
Ethereum rallying is a sign of prosperity for pretty much every altcoin. But what if that signal fails to sustain and takes a trip back down?. That is the issue with Ethereum right now. Despite forming a two-month high last week, it is now looking at a possible downtrend. Ethereum...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
Jake Freeman, the 20-year-old boss of Freeman Capital Management, more than quadrupled his money in a matter of weeks.
Litecoin short term holders take sigh of relief in appreciation of…
As one of the earliest cryptocurrencies, the growth of Litecoin [LTC] has left many investors disappointed. Despite matching up to Bitcoin [BTC] at some point, LTC seems to have found comfort in the midst of mediocrity as per its development over the years. The year 2022 may have been termed...
What are the reasons behind Dogecoin’s [DOGE] 23% jump
The highest ranked meme coin, Dogecoin [DOGE], is expected to attempt a resurgence after the rise of Shiba Inu [SHIB] recently. As it has been widely covered, Shiba Inu has been gaining value rapidly in the past week. This has ascertained pressure on the rival Dogecoin as the dog-themed tokens lock horn in the crypto market.
Should Ripple [XRP] be left to rot- Well, Vitalik Buterin thinks…
The Ripple-SEC long-standing battle may have neared no end but its effect on its native cryptocurrency may now be worse. After the last ruling where it seemed like the payment processing company was progressing, Ripple [XRP] became the victim of an assault. Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin led the attack on...
Review of Litecoin’s price show you wouldn’t want to miss
Litecoin’s price has been on a bullish run since the past month, with the coin seeing a 25.18% growth in its price action. Following the broader market cues, the growth of the coin has been consistent over the past month. One of the reasons for Litecoin’s substantial growth could...
LINK, SOL, DOGE Price Analysis: 18 August
With Bitcoin trading at $23,457.10 at press time, well away from the $25K range, other altcoins shared its momentum. Dogecoin, however, has seen surprising growth of over 13.29% over the past week, giving some hope to traders. On the contrary, Solana and Chainlink continued to reflect a downward trend in...
Are you going long on Tezos [XTZ] in August? Read this first
Tezos has been working hard to establish itself in the DeFi market. And, particularly in the NFT market. Recently, in line with the same goal, the crypto chain’s Israel arm introduced a unique approach to minting and authenticating NFT collections by sending them from an origin wallet. But, unfortunately,...
Decoding if Bitcoin is headed for a $32k run in coming days
Back and forth— that has been the momentum of Bitcoin [BTC] since it hit $25,000 on 15 August. While investors may have hoped for a further uptick, it has not been the case that BTC consolidated around the $23,800 support level. Earlier, there had been talks of BTC showing...
Bitcoin: What you should learn from BTC’s new ownership trends
Bitcoin has been experiencing a change in holding maturity among owners in recent months. This is further reflected in a significant transfer of wealth with long-term holders capitulating their holdings. A subsequent accumulation has taken place which puts Bitcoin in the hand of low-cost basis owners. A tale about Bitcoin.
Polkadot: Watch out for these levels before placing long bets
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Polkadot’s [DOT] efforts to alter the long-term bearish trend took a toll after an expected rising wedge breakdown. The $9.4-$9.6 resistance range rekindled the selling inclinations. Also, this...
Bearish BTC circulation divergence and everything to know this week
Bitcoin [BTC] continues to surprise investors with new movements every day as the coin has been hovering near the $25K mark. The most interesting movement seen in BTC is the drawdown in the coin’s circulation lately. According to data from Santiment, the king coin followed a healthy circulation rate...
Believing Ethereum Merge-related rumors? Read this for clarity
The Ethereum [ETH] community’s excitement is increasing as the much-talked-about Merge is closer. Scheduled to happen in mid-September 2022, there seem to be many misconceptions and misinformation around the same. The Ethereum Foundation thus, recently published a blog pointing out several misconceptions and providing clarity on the same. Reality...
Bitcoin structure weakness- Is this the end of BTC’s relief rally
Bitcoin [BTC] bears demonstrated weakness at the beginning of August after failing to push towards its support line. Fast forward to the present and a similar observation has occurred with the bulls. This confirms structure weakness but also underscores increased uncertainty regarding BTC’s next move. After briefly managing to...
Solana looks bullish at the moment but is it right time to go long
Solana [SOL] kicked off this week in a bearish tone after peaking at $48.38 on 13 August. Fast forward to the present and it is about to fall below $40 if the bears continue their assault. However, the altcoin just retested a short-term resistance line, which might yield some upside.
Ethereum: Here’s how the Merge may put other tokens at risk
The upcoming Ethereum [ETH] Merge has been highly anticipated and so far all the test runs have been successful. Although this suggests that the Merge might turn out smooth, Grayscale highlighted an area of concern that investors should consider. Grayscale expressed concerns over the potential impact on the Merge, especially...
ISLAMIwallet: A Halal only crypto wallet and first recovery wallet in the world
ISLAMICOIN, the leading global project in cryptocurrency and Blockchain technology, announced the completion of its second project on the roadmap, ISLAMIwallet, to be the first Halal only crypto wallet with special unique features available exclusively to its holders. Working under the rules and regulations of the Islamic Sharia, ISLAMIwallet will...
