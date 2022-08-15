ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonora, TX

Midland Man Ejected & Killed in I-10 Rollover Crash Near Sonora

By Matt Trammell
 3 days ago

SONORA – A 50-year-old Midland man was killed Sunday morning after rolling his truck on the interstate near Sonora.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Aug. 14 at around 4:39 a.m., troopers with the DPS were dispatched to I-10, approximately 12 miles east of Sonora, for the report of a crash.

When the troopers arrived they discovered a 1997 Ford F-350 that was rolled over in the median.

The driver, Russell Jerome Conger, 50, of Midland, was driving the truck and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation shows that the truck was traveling eastbound on IH-10 near MM 388. The truck began to swerve between the lanes of travel. The truck then entered the median of the roadway. The driver attempted to steer back onto the roadway but over-corrected, causing the truck to rollover. The driver was no wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

On the day of the crash the weather conditions are clear and the road was dry.

San Angelo, TX
News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

