ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
tn.gov

Popular Program Boosts Tennessee Agribusinesses

NASHVILLE — Governor Bill Lee and Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. are announcing 15 businesses will benefit from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund (AEF) awards. “This incentive program doesn’t just benefit the agricultural and forestry businesses that take part,” Commissioner Hatcher said. “We are proud to see...
NASHVILLE, TN
tn.gov

Unemployment in Tennessee Holds Steady for the Third Month

NASHVILLE – Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate remained unchanged for July 2022, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). For the third consecutive month, the rate has held steady at 3.3%. The state’s July rate is just 0.1 of a...
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

TDH Names Dean Flener Director of Communication and Media Relations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Health has named Dean Flener director of communication and media relations. Flener previously served the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency as executive officer for external affairs and has spent close to three decades in communication and public relations. ‘’Dean brings to the department...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
Nashville, TN
Industry
Nashville, TN
Business
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
tn.gov

Commissioner Gonzales Announces 2022 Bank Holiday Schedule

In response to anticipated questions, this will serve as confirmation that Tennessee state-chartered banks may be closed on the following dates, in addition to federally designated holidays, provided that adequate notice is given to customers prior to the closing:. · Friday, November 25, 2022 (in addition to Thursday November 24,...
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for August 18-24, 2022

ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 North near Mile Marker 128: On Monday, August 22, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential long delays, and use extreme caution in this area.
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

Murfreesboro Restaurant Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Charges

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Carlos Flores Ramirez, owner of Carmen’s Taqueria, pleading guilty Thursday. Judge Barry Tidwell accepted Ramirez’ guilty plea to five counts of tax fraud and placed him on six years’ supervised probation. He also ordered Ramirez to pay $304,745.77 in restitution.
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Animal Health#Parasites#Department Of Agriculture#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#State Veterinarian
tn.gov

I-40 East Ramp Closed All Weekend for Concrete Repairs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be closing the ramp from Murfreesboro Pike onto I-40 East from Friday to Monday while concrete repairs are made. Crews with Vulcan Materials Company will be repairing the concrete on the ramp in two separate closures. The first is Thursday...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy