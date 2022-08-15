Read full article on original website
Pinedale woman charged in Michigan murder heads to trial
MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. — The quarter-century-old cold case of a Pinedale woman accused of killing her newborn infant and leaving the baby’s remains in a vault toilet at a campground in Mackinac County, Michigan, will head to trial. On Aug. 9, Nancy Ann Gerwatowski, 58, appeared before a Michigan judge, who determined enough evidence exists to go to trial.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 16 – August 17, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Wyoming Hunger Initiative purchases $50K of protein from Casper butcher to donate to anti-hunger charities
CASPER, Wyo. — Food pantries across the state will be receiving a boost in protein offerings to give to those in need thanks to a statewide program making a recent large donation. The Wyoming Hunger Initiative, first organized by First Lady Jennie Gordon in 2019, recently purchased $50,000 worth...
Wyoming family asking for help after 12-year-old girl gets shot in eye with airsoft pellet
CASPER, Wyo. — A Lander family is asking for some help paying for a surgery to remove a pellet from a 12-year-old’s eye after she was accidentally shot with an airsoft gun on Saturday. Nicole Miller said in a GoFundMe that the family was hanging out at City...
Huge Collection of Military Vehicles Now on Display Near Yellowstone
Travelers in northwest Wyoming can now tour a collection of 500 military vehicles, artillery pieces, naval vessels, and aircraft at the new National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois, located east of Jackson, the gateway to Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks. The $100 million, 140,000-square-foot museum, which had its...
