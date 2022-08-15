ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sublette County, WY

Pinedale woman charged in Michigan murder heads to trial

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. — The quarter-century-old cold case of a Pinedale woman accused of killing her newborn infant and leaving the baby’s remains in a vault toilet at a campground in Mackinac County, Michigan, will head to trial. On Aug. 9, Nancy Ann Gerwatowski, 58, appeared before a Michigan judge, who determined enough evidence exists to go to trial.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 16 – August 17, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Huge Collection of Military Vehicles Now on Display Near Yellowstone

Travelers in northwest Wyoming can now tour a collection of 500 military vehicles, artillery pieces, naval vessels, and aircraft at the new National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois, located east of Jackson, the gateway to Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks. The $100 million, 140,000-square-foot museum, which had its...
