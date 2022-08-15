Read full article on original website
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
My knees creak, my eyes are failing, my memory’s shot, everyone ignores me … I love being 57
The world is on fire, literally and figuratively, but to young people who think that their lives are terrible because of the time we are living in, I say: well, at least you are not old. At 57, I defer to Cher, who said pithily of ageing: “I think it sucks.”
An airline passenger says she was served a bottle of water on a flight instead of the vegan meal she had ordered
Miriam Porter told Insider she initially received a bottle of water for one of her meals but a flight attendant later found her some snacks.
Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo
According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
We’re a family-of-four and sleep in the same bed – people might think it’s weird but we all get more sleep this way
IT MIGHT not be uncommon for kids to sneak into their parents bed when they've had a particularly bad dream, but they're usually ushered off to their own bedrooms before long. But for this family sleeping in the same bed is the norm - and they wouldn't have it any other way.
I quit van life after 4 years and moved into a house. Here's why I gave up living on the road and don't regret it.
By the time I moved into my home in Moab, Utah, I was tired of hunting for Wi-Fi, searching for parking spaces, and spending so much time alone.
Thrillist
New Yorkers on the Lookout for 'Splooting' Squirrels Amidst High Temperatures
If you see a Central Park squirrel laying completely flat on the ground with its legs sprawled out, don't worry. The animal is just doing its best to "be cool." As the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation reassured New Yorkers in a tweet that has since gone viral, on hot days squirrels keep cool by splooting, which is a term that indicates the stretched-out pose they assume. It's a safe practice, and it helps them cool down when temperatures rise.
psychologytoday.com
Do Nice Guys Really Sleep Alone?
Emotionally healthy and available people can sometimes be perceived as boring. People like to feel excited and often attribute it to sexual attraction. People with insecure attachment styles might be accustomed to more anxiety and lose interest if they are not adequately stimulated. Do you really think that the nicest,...
Elle
Finally, A Retinol Serum That Gives Me Visible Results Without Irritation.
To achieve a clear, even, youthful complexion, retinol is the ingredient to have in your skincare routine. Considered the gold standard in anti-aging, it targets collagen and elastin to help firm skin. It also helps boost skin cell turnover, which like a lot of things, slows down with age. This helps minimize the appearance of wrinkles, and visibly improve texture and radiance. The key to getting all these results with retinol, however, is using it consistently. And that is something that has proved to be difficult for me.
CNET
Best Probiotics of 2022
Ever wondered about your gut health? Have you been experiencing excessive bloating, cramping or gastrointestinal issues lately? A daily probiotic may be able to help. Probiotics can help with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), gastrointestinal issues, eczema, yeast infections and lactose intolerance. Here is what you need to know. What is...
TODAY.com
Video of Ohio senior citizen doing karaoke performance at Goodwill goes viral
Deanna Mae Garvin has a song in her heart, and she decided to let it out during a recent shopping trip. Garvin went to a Goodwill store in Hamilton, Ohio, to look for a new karaoke machine. When an employee helped her get one off the shelf, they asked for Garvin to sing a song in return, and she was happy to pick up the microphone. Shopper John Schuerfranz noticed and filmed her performance, then posted it on Facebook — and the video has since gone viral.
3 Super-Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip On Over 40 For Glowing Skin
Achieving glowing, youthful skin is about more than applying the right products to your face. While nailing your anti-aging skincare routine is definitely important, it’s also crucial to consider what you’re putting into your body, as your diet plays a major role in the health of your skin. This includes not only what you eat, but also what you drink. Of course, you probably already know that ample hydration is essential—but have you considered that you can hydrate with more than just plain old water? In fact, there are a few nutrient-rich beverages that may be able to take your skin to the next level if you sip on them regularly.
BHG
How to Clean a Car So It Looks Almost Brand New—in Just 10 Minutes
For such a small space, the car can turn into a big mess very quickly. Empty drink containers, stray makeup bags, discarded cleats … the car has a tendency to turn into a receptacle for all sorts of stuff that belongs somewhere else. But with very little time and...
CARS・
After my second son was born 8 years ago, anxiety made me stop driving. I want to be able to drive again without fear.
Since the birth of my second son, I've been anxious whenever I try to drive. It's stopped me from doing things with my kids, and I want to resolve it.
Phone Apps Just As Effective as Blood Pressure Cuffs: Study
Researchers said the study's racial and ethnic diversity was important to the even management of hypertension across communities.
psychologytoday.com
A Simple Trick to Meet New People
People predict strangers are less interested in talking than they really are. A scavenger hunt intervention helped people overcome anxiety from talking to strangers. The intervention improved people's conversation abilities. Most of us have plenty of opportunities to meet strangers or people who we don’t know very well each day....
People
'Children of the Underground': Inside Woman's Morally Complicated Mission to Protect Kids When Courts Failed Them
When Michelle French was 16 years old, she admitted her mother had been right: Though her memories were mostly repressed, French had finally come to accept that her father had sexually abused her for the first 13 years of her life, just as her mother had always claimed. From that...
Emotional Abandonment And How It Affects Relationships
Emotional neglect is amongst the top underrated reasons why relationships and homes fall apart. We tend to think that just because we are physically present, it fills the emotional gap too, when In reality, it doesn't.
Love is telling your partner what an awful day you've had: Study finds moaning to your significant other can bring you both closer
When you get a parking ticket or have an argument with a colleague, it's likely you'll tell your partner about it over dinner. But rather than just being a useful way to vent, moaning to your significant other about a bad day can actually bring you closer, a study has found.
Walmart Labor Day deals came early—shop 50+ best sales on Dyson, Samsung, Ninja and more
The early Walmart Labor Day sale is here with incredible deals on Dyson, Samsung, Ninja and so much more. Shop these incredible holiday savings now.
