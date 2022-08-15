ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LADbible

Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo

According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
HEALTH
Thrillist

New Yorkers on the Lookout for 'Splooting' Squirrels Amidst High Temperatures

If you see a Central Park squirrel laying completely flat on the ground with its legs sprawled out, don't worry. The animal is just doing its best to "be cool." As the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation reassured New Yorkers in a tweet that has since gone viral, on hot days squirrels keep cool by splooting, which is a term that indicates the stretched-out pose they assume. It's a safe practice, and it helps them cool down when temperatures rise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
psychologytoday.com

Do Nice Guys Really Sleep Alone?

Emotionally healthy and available people can sometimes be perceived as boring. People like to feel excited and often attribute it to sexual attraction. People with insecure attachment styles might be accustomed to more anxiety and lose interest if they are not adequately stimulated. Do you really think that the nicest,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Elle

Finally, A Retinol Serum That Gives Me Visible Results Without Irritation.

To achieve a clear, even, youthful complexion, retinol is the ingredient to have in your skincare routine. Considered the gold standard in anti-aging, it targets collagen and elastin to help firm skin. It also helps boost skin cell turnover, which like a lot of things, slows down with age. This helps minimize the appearance of wrinkles, and visibly improve texture and radiance. The key to getting all these results with retinol, however, is using it consistently. And that is something that has proved to be difficult for me.
SKIN CARE
CNET

Best Probiotics of 2022

Ever wondered about your gut health? Have you been experiencing excessive bloating, cramping or gastrointestinal issues lately? A daily probiotic may be able to help. Probiotics can help with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), gastrointestinal issues, eczema, yeast infections and lactose intolerance. Here is what you need to know. What is...
HEALTH
TODAY.com

Video of Ohio senior citizen doing karaoke performance at Goodwill goes viral

Deanna Mae Garvin has a song in her heart, and she decided to let it out during a recent shopping trip. Garvin went to a Goodwill store in Hamilton, Ohio, to look for a new karaoke machine. When an employee helped her get one off the shelf, they asked for Garvin to sing a song in return, and she was happy to pick up the microphone. Shopper John Schuerfranz noticed and filmed her performance, then posted it on Facebook — and the video has since gone viral.
HAMILTON, OH
shefinds

3 Super-Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip On Over 40 For Glowing Skin

Achieving glowing, youthful skin is about more than applying the right products to your face. While nailing your anti-aging skincare routine is definitely important, it’s also crucial to consider what you’re putting into your body, as your diet plays a major role in the health of your skin. This includes not only what you eat, but also what you drink. Of course, you probably already know that ample hydration is essential—but have you considered that you can hydrate with more than just plain old water? In fact, there are a few nutrient-rich beverages that may be able to take your skin to the next level if you sip on them regularly.
SKIN CARE
BHG

How to Clean a Car So It Looks Almost Brand New—in Just 10 Minutes

For such a small space, the car can turn into a big mess very quickly. Empty drink containers, stray makeup bags, discarded cleats … the car has a tendency to turn into a receptacle for all sorts of stuff that belongs somewhere else. But with very little time and...
CARS
psychologytoday.com

A Simple Trick to Meet New People

People predict strangers are less interested in talking than they really are. A scavenger hunt intervention helped people overcome anxiety from talking to strangers. The intervention improved people's conversation abilities. Most of us have plenty of opportunities to meet strangers or people who we don’t know very well each day....

