ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Purple and Gold Surprise: Brennan ends college career

By Ed Daniels
WNTZ
WNTZ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pd21p_0hI939DQ00

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has decided to end his college football career, he announced on Monday.

“We are grateful to Myles for everything he has done for LSU Football.,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “Myles is a great leader who has made a tremendous impact on this program, and he has earned the respect of everyone here through his commitment and love for LSU.

Ed-itorial: Are there any reasons Brian Kelly can’t win at LSU?

“Myles has always embodied the traits required to fulfill our mission to graduate champions, and we have full confidence those traits will help him succeed at every step in his journey as he moves forward.”

Brennan, who was entering his sixth year with the Tigers, finishes his LSU career having played in 20 games with three starts. He started the first three games of the 2020 season before an injury against Missouri sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

Brennan then suffered a season-ending arm injury just days before LSU reported for training camp a year ago. He caps his career having thrown for 1,712 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Brennan graduated from LSU in May of 2021 with a degree in sports administration.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNTZ - cenlanow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WNTZ

LSU Soccer names five players to SEC Preseason Watch List

Baton Rouge, La. – Five members of the LSU soccer program have been named to the 2022 SEC Soccer Preseason Watch List, the league office announced on Wednesday morning. Mollie Baker, Shannon Cooke, Wasila Diwura-Soale, Maya Gordon, and Mollee Swift represent the purple and gold amongst the top players in the conference.  Cooke, a fifth-year […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

FULL VIDEO: LSU QBs talk competition

LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier and Jayden Daniels spoke to the local media on Tuesday about Myles Brennan’s departure, what the offense looks like in practice, and where the quarterback competition sits heading into Wednesday’s scrimmage. Click on the video provided for the full comments from Nussmeier and Daniels.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Jayden Daniels will put up “ridiculous numbers” this season

Jayden Daniels’ personal quarterback coach, Ryan Porter, likes what he sees from the now-LSU quarterback coming into this season. After a tumultuous exit at Arizona State, Daniels is ‘getting back to the basics,’ and Porter already sees some changes paying off & giving the QB the confidence he needs to guide a new offensive playbook. […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU Women’s Basketball 2022-23 schedule announced

BATON ROUGE, La. – The full schedule for the upcoming LSU Women’s Basketball season was released Wednesday morning in conjunction with the Southeastern Conference. This season will be the second for Head Coach Kim Mulkey at LSU as she is coming off the best turnaround by a first-year head coach in SEC history, helping her win […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WNTZ

WATCH: LSU QB throwing drill over crossbar

LSU quarterbacks Garrett Nussmeier, Jayden Daniels and Walker Howard make tough throws in QB drill the day Myles Brennan retired from college football. Brennan was not seen at practice, but the other three quarterbacks made tough throws over the crossbar and to a waiting receiver on the other side. Brennan released a statement about stepping […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Former LSU basketball star in WNBA playoffs with top-seeded aces

BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU Women’s Basketball player Theresa Plaisance will enter the WNBA Playoffs on Wednesday with the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces. The Aces will take on the Phoenix Mercury in the opening round in a best-of-three series that is slated to begin Wednesday at 9 p.m. CT on ESPN. Plaisance and the Aces […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU QB Myles Brennan stepping away from football

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has decided to stop playing football. The announcement came from the LSU Athletic Department on Monday morning. “We are grateful to Myles for everything he has done for LSU Football.,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “Myles is a great leader who has made a tremendous impact […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Brennan
WNTZ

LSU’s Parker Bugg receives MLB call-up to the Miami Marlins

BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU pitcher Parker Bugg has been promoted to the Miami Marlins active roster, and he will join the club at LoanDepot Park in Miami. The Marlins open a three-game home series against the San Diego Padres on Monday night. Bugg posted a 1.88 ERA in 17 games this season (two […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Zachary High’s Kylin Jackson Commits to LSU

BATON ROUGE – LSU Football has been on a hot streak when it comes to recruiting and the trend continues after 4-star safety Kylin Jackson verbally commits to LSU, Saturday afternoon. The Zachary High product had narrowed it down to two, LSU and Texas A&M, but earlier in the week his mind was made up […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Lsu Football#American Football#Tigers#Nexstar Media Inc
WNTZ

Woodlawn’s Rickie Collins Commits to LSU

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge’s very own Rickie Collins is staying home, after committing to LSU Wednesday night in front of a packed house. Less than 10 days ago, the four-star quarterback decommitted from Purdue and now he’s pledged his commitment to Brian Kelly and his new coaching staff. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior is Louisiana’s […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU Offensive Coordinator talks QB competition

LSU Offensive Coordinator Mike Denbrock gave an update on LSU’s quarterback competition and what he’ll be looking for in the Tigers’ starter. LSU’s quarterbacks include Myles Brennan, Garrett Nussmeier, Jayden Daniels, & Walker Howard. Click the video provided for his full response.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Latanna Stone starts play in U.S. Women’s Amateur

BATON ROUGE – LSU senior Latanna Stone will represent the Tigers when she begins the first of two qualifying rounds Monday in the United States Women’s Amateur. This year’s tournament will be contested at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington. The public links style course hosted the United States Amateur in 2010 and the United States […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
WNTZ

FULL SOUND: Brian Kelly recaps Day 1 of LSU Camp

LSU head coach Brian Kelly addressed the Media on Thursday after Day 1 of LSU Fall Football Camp. Kelly addressed: -Kayshon Boutte reminded of practice habits in his first day back on the field with the team -QB competition -One running back is no longer with the team -Offensive Line mix & match -Transfers “fit” […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU’s Cohen Trolio advances through first cut of Western Amateur

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU golfer Cohen Trolio started strong and finished strong to get through the first cut Wednesday in the prestigious Western Amateur at the Exmoor Country Club in Highland Park, Illinois. Trolio rallied back inside the top 44 in the second round of qualifying with birdies on the first nine holes of play […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU Soccer begins 2022 preseason camp

BATON ROUGE, La. – After reporting to campus on Monday for team meetings, the LSU soccer team had its first two practices of the 2022 season on Tuesday (August 2). The 2022 Tigers feature 32 student-athletes and are led by third year head coach Sian Hudson, who is coming off an 11-8-3 season in 2021 that […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

WNTZ

151
Followers
405
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 48, CenLAnow.com covers the top stories in news, sports, and weather, all across central Louisiana.

 https://cenlanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy