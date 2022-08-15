ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

During these humid months, businesses are getting creative to keep guests coming

The humidity is making businesses rethink how to keep locals coming to their restaurants and accommodating the tourist during the slow summer season. Companies in downtown Palm Springs have the misters, and even those add to the moisture in the air that is usually supposed to keep guests cool. During this time of year, "it The post During these humid months, businesses are getting creative to keep guests coming appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
HeySoCal

Top places to cool off in SoCal

We are feeling the brunt of the typical Southern California summer heatwave. When heatwaves don’t let up, it’s vital to know where you can cool off. Malls are usually the go-to because of their extensive air conditioning while pools provide instant relief from the heat. But if you’re looking for something different, you’ve got plenty of options to choose from. But it may take a drive that will be worth it.
TRAVEL
enjoyorangecounty.com

SoCal U-Pick Farms, Orchards, & Tours

Best known for its golden beaches and forever sunny days, California is also the mighty breadbasket of the world. It’s the 5th largest supplier of food and agriculture commodities on Earth. Did you know that even though California only possesses 4% of total U.S. farms, it supplies the nation with the most agriculture products? Southern California can grow carrots and tomatoes all year long and is best known for crops like peppers, lettuce, strawberries, dates, and figs. Here’s a wow fact; Ninety-one percent of the nation’s table grapes are grown in Southern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Friday Flyer

CL Car Show looking for car participants

The Canyon Lake Car Show still has spots available for its Oct. 1 event, but the 250 available entries are filling fast. The popular show hosted by the Canyon Lake Car Club and the Canyon Lake POA takes place at the Lodge and car entries are open to the entire community, not just car club members.
CANYON LAKE, CA
Rancho Mirage, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Palm Springs, CA
KTLA.com

SoulCycle to shut down 3 Southern California locations

SoulCycle is slimming down its number of nationwide locations. The boutique cycling gym announced earlier this week it is closing 25% of its locations around the country. As for Southern California locations, SoulCycle will shut down its locations in Beverly Hills, Newport Beach and Del Mar. A favorite of many...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Water Park Developments Underway Despite Severe Drought

-+ A severe drought is drying up the Colorado River and draining the nation’s largest reservoirs — Lake Mead and Lake Powell. That means water cuts are coming to parts of the west coast. What do these cuts mean for recent water developments in the works in the...
LA QUINTA, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Raising Cane’s opens in Moreno Valley

Raising Cane’s, the fast-food chain that specializes in chicken fingers, has opened its first Moreno Valley location. The restaurant, nicknamed “Top Gun” in tribute to nearby March Air Reserve, is at 12625 Frederick St. in the Towngate Shopping Center, according to a statement on the city’s website.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Hotel Online

California Lodging Investment Conference [CLIC] Announces Sixth Annual Gathering

COSTA MESA, Cali., Aug. 18, 2022—Officials of the California Lodging Investment Conference [CLIC], the only hospitality conference focused on the California hotel market, today announced that the upcoming, sixth annual gathering will take place March 1-2, 2023, at the Westin South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, Calif. “Following up...
COSTA MESA, CA
Elizabeth Arden
KESQ News Channel 3

LA man accused of stealing $45,000 worth of jewelry from a Palm Desert store arrested

A Los Angeles man suspected of stealing $45,000 worth of jewelry from a store in Palm Desert was arrested on Wednesday. The incident started at around 12:30 p.m. at a jewelry store on the 72000 block of Highway 111. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies learned that the suspect entered the store acting The post LA man accused of stealing $45,000 worth of jewelry from a Palm Desert store arrested appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
visitpalmsprings.com

Palm Springs Architect – Charles Du Bois

Since the 1920’s, visionary modernist architects have designed sleek, modern homes that have embraced the desert environment. The dramatic geographic surroundings of Palm Springs inspired a design aesthetic in the middle of the 20th Century now called Desert Modernism. This post-war architecture style includes use of block walls, clerestory windows, long and low rooflines.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Hotelresort#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Rebranding#Coachella Valley#Paloma#Design#Beauty Spa#The Paloma Resort Debuts#Spanish
KESQ News Channel 3

Your vote 2022: Final list of candidates on the November 8 ballot

With less than three months to go before the November elections, we now know which candidates in municipal races made it onto the general ballot.  Desert Hot Springs In Desert Hot Springs, Councilmember Gary Gardner is running unopposed in District 1. Incumbent Jan Pye is facing a challenge from former DHS Mayor Adam Sanchez in The post Your vote 2022: Final list of candidates on the November 8 ballot appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

2 people hit by car in broken Palm Springs crosswalk

Two people were hit by a car while crossing the street on a busy Palm Springs roadway – weeks after someone warned the city a key safety feature there was broken. Palm Springs resident Matt Robinson said while driving by the flashing crosswalk on Palm Canyon Drive near Prescott Drive a few weeks ago, he saw The post 2 people hit by car in broken Palm Springs crosswalk appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater wash

Motorists who usually take Indian Canyon Drive to get from Interstate 10 into the city of Palm Springs were surprised Wednesday to find the busy roadway closed. Crews shut it down at 6:00 a.m. between Sunrise Parkway and Garnet Road due to flooding. The California Highway Patrol told News Channel 3 that the flooding was The post Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater wash appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Palm Springs Police Department Increase Downtown Patrol

Business owners in Downtown Palm Springs are feeling some relief. “When people see the police out, there’s less of a chance of people committing crimes, so we support that 100%,” Downtown Business Owner and President of Main Street Palm Springs, Joy Meredith, shared. After a string of vandalism...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Behind Bars For Alleged Palm Desert Jewelry Store Burglary

(CNS) – A man was behind bars Thursday for allegedly stealing approximately $45,000 worth of items at a jewelry store in Palm Desert. Jason Adam Warren, 28, of Los Angeles was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of commercial burglary, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities said Warren...
PALM DESERT, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Motorcyclist in Deadly Palm Desert Collision Identified

Family and friends identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a Palm Desert collision. The crash was reported Monday around 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to Riverside County Fire Department. Colton Byrd, is identified as the rider of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the...
PALM DESERT, CA
thelog.com

Dam! How Big Bear Lake was Created

BIG BEAR— Big Bear’s history began around 1845 after Benjamin Davis Wilson rode into the valley with an entourage of 20 men, who were searching for the suspects of a series of raids on ranches in Riverside, according to BigBear.com. When the men entered the valley, they discovered it was packed with big grizzly bears. The discovery led to Big Bear Lake’s present-day name to honor the big bears that called the valley home.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA

