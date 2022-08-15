Read full article on original website
Related
During these humid months, businesses are getting creative to keep guests coming
The humidity is making businesses rethink how to keep locals coming to their restaurants and accommodating the tourist during the slow summer season. Companies in downtown Palm Springs have the misters, and even those add to the moisture in the air that is usually supposed to keep guests cool. During this time of year, "it The post During these humid months, businesses are getting creative to keep guests coming appeared first on KESQ.
Top places to cool off in SoCal
We are feeling the brunt of the typical Southern California summer heatwave. When heatwaves don’t let up, it’s vital to know where you can cool off. Malls are usually the go-to because of their extensive air conditioning while pools provide instant relief from the heat. But if you’re looking for something different, you’ve got plenty of options to choose from. But it may take a drive that will be worth it.
enjoyorangecounty.com
SoCal U-Pick Farms, Orchards, & Tours
Best known for its golden beaches and forever sunny days, California is also the mighty breadbasket of the world. It’s the 5th largest supplier of food and agriculture commodities on Earth. Did you know that even though California only possesses 4% of total U.S. farms, it supplies the nation with the most agriculture products? Southern California can grow carrots and tomatoes all year long and is best known for crops like peppers, lettuce, strawberries, dates, and figs. Here’s a wow fact; Ninety-one percent of the nation’s table grapes are grown in Southern California.
The Friday Flyer
CL Car Show looking for car participants
The Canyon Lake Car Show still has spots available for its Oct. 1 event, but the 250 available entries are filling fast. The popular show hosted by the Canyon Lake Car Club and the Canyon Lake POA takes place at the Lodge and car entries are open to the entire community, not just car club members.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLA.com
SoulCycle to shut down 3 Southern California locations
SoulCycle is slimming down its number of nationwide locations. The boutique cycling gym announced earlier this week it is closing 25% of its locations around the country. As for Southern California locations, SoulCycle will shut down its locations in Beverly Hills, Newport Beach and Del Mar. A favorite of many...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Water Park Developments Underway Despite Severe Drought
-+ A severe drought is drying up the Colorado River and draining the nation’s largest reservoirs — Lake Mead and Lake Powell. That means water cuts are coming to parts of the west coast. What do these cuts mean for recent water developments in the works in the...
iebusinessdaily.com
Raising Cane’s opens in Moreno Valley
Raising Cane’s, the fast-food chain that specializes in chicken fingers, has opened its first Moreno Valley location. The restaurant, nicknamed “Top Gun” in tribute to nearby March Air Reserve, is at 12625 Frederick St. in the Towngate Shopping Center, according to a statement on the city’s website.
Hotel Online
California Lodging Investment Conference [CLIC] Announces Sixth Annual Gathering
COSTA MESA, Cali., Aug. 18, 2022—Officials of the California Lodging Investment Conference [CLIC], the only hospitality conference focused on the California hotel market, today announced that the upcoming, sixth annual gathering will take place March 1-2, 2023, at the Westin South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, Calif. “Following up...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hotel Online
Geoff Gray Appointed Managing Director and General Manager for The Global Ambassador Ahead of Late 2023 Opening
PHOENIX (Aug. 18, 2022) – The Global Ambassador, the debut luxury hotel from restaurant innovator Sam Fox, announced today the appointment of Geoff Gray to the role of managing director and general manager ahead of the hotel’s highly anticipated late 2023 opening. Gray returns to Arizona after four...
LA man accused of stealing $45,000 worth of jewelry from a Palm Desert store arrested
A Los Angeles man suspected of stealing $45,000 worth of jewelry from a store in Palm Desert was arrested on Wednesday. The incident started at around 12:30 p.m. at a jewelry store on the 72000 block of Highway 111. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies learned that the suspect entered the store acting The post LA man accused of stealing $45,000 worth of jewelry from a Palm Desert store arrested appeared first on KESQ.
visitpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Architect – Charles Du Bois
Since the 1920’s, visionary modernist architects have designed sleek, modern homes that have embraced the desert environment. The dramatic geographic surroundings of Palm Springs inspired a design aesthetic in the middle of the 20th Century now called Desert Modernism. This post-war architecture style includes use of block walls, clerestory windows, long and low rooflines.
Donkeyland marks milestone as Inland Empire burro sanctuary, thanks to Bob Barker
Thanks to Bob Barker, wild donkeys now have a safe place to roam in the Inland Empire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Your vote 2022: Final list of candidates on the November 8 ballot
With less than three months to go before the November elections, we now know which candidates in municipal races made it onto the general ballot. Desert Hot Springs In Desert Hot Springs, Councilmember Gary Gardner is running unopposed in District 1. Incumbent Jan Pye is facing a challenge from former DHS Mayor Adam Sanchez in The post Your vote 2022: Final list of candidates on the November 8 ballot appeared first on KESQ.
2 people hit by car in broken Palm Springs crosswalk
Two people were hit by a car while crossing the street on a busy Palm Springs roadway – weeks after someone warned the city a key safety feature there was broken. Palm Springs resident Matt Robinson said while driving by the flashing crosswalk on Palm Canyon Drive near Prescott Drive a few weeks ago, he saw The post 2 people hit by car in broken Palm Springs crosswalk appeared first on KESQ.
Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater wash
Motorists who usually take Indian Canyon Drive to get from Interstate 10 into the city of Palm Springs were surprised Wednesday to find the busy roadway closed. Crews shut it down at 6:00 a.m. between Sunrise Parkway and Garnet Road due to flooding. The California Highway Patrol told News Channel 3 that the flooding was The post Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater wash appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Police Department Increase Downtown Patrol
Business owners in Downtown Palm Springs are feeling some relief. “When people see the police out, there’s less of a chance of people committing crimes, so we support that 100%,” Downtown Business Owner and President of Main Street Palm Springs, Joy Meredith, shared. After a string of vandalism...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Behind Bars For Alleged Palm Desert Jewelry Store Burglary
(CNS) – A man was behind bars Thursday for allegedly stealing approximately $45,000 worth of items at a jewelry store in Palm Desert. Jason Adam Warren, 28, of Los Angeles was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of commercial burglary, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities said Warren...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Motorcyclist in Deadly Palm Desert Collision Identified
Family and friends identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a Palm Desert collision. The crash was reported Monday around 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to Riverside County Fire Department. Colton Byrd, is identified as the rider of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the...
Fontana Herald News
Huge commerce center is planned at Auto Club Speedway site, but racing action will continue
Plans are being made for most of the property now occupied by Auto Club Speedway in Fontana to be converted into a huge area for commercial development, but the speedway would still continue to be utilized for auto racing, according to San Bernardino County officials. The proposed Speedway Commerce Center...
thelog.com
Dam! How Big Bear Lake was Created
BIG BEAR— Big Bear’s history began around 1845 after Benjamin Davis Wilson rode into the valley with an entourage of 20 men, who were searching for the suspects of a series of raids on ranches in Riverside, according to BigBear.com. When the men entered the valley, they discovered it was packed with big grizzly bears. The discovery led to Big Bear Lake’s present-day name to honor the big bears that called the valley home.
Comments / 0