Back to School: Cedarville Students Moving In Residence Halls

Just three months after celebrating its 126th commencement, Cedarville University prepares to welcome the largest group of students this fall. An estimated 1,270 new students are expected to move into their residence hall during the annual Getting Started weekend August 19-21. Cedarville is projecting its 13th consecutive record enrollment, but the official enrollment will not be released until after Labor Day.
Internships and Opportunities

Bonnie Rutledge didn’t know where she saw herself professionally, but staying in her small town of 800 people to run a local newspaper was the furthest idea from her mind. Bonnie grew up in the small town of Jewett, Ohio, went to a private Christian high school, and accepted Christ at a young age. She was eager to begin her college years at Cedarville University when she enrolled in 2016.
