Phoenix Fire Department Opens Applications for Firefighter Recruit and Fire Emergency Dispatcher

​The Phoenix Fire Department is now hiring for multiple positions. If you would like to join the team and become a Phoenix Firefighter or Fire Emergency Dispatcher now is the time.

Applications for firefighter recruit opened Monday, August 15, 2022 and will close August 29, 2022.

​

There are several steps those interested must take to be eligible to become a professional firefighter. Every Phoenix Firefighter is required to obtain and maintain a State of Arizona Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Certification. Proof of successful completion of a Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT) from a licensed agency within six months is required at the scheduled date of your final selection interview. Additionally, candidates must have a high school diploma or GED and drivers license.

The City is offering a $7,500 hiring incentive to new hires for Firefighter Recruits that are either National Registry or Arizona State certified Paramedics, which will be paid in accordance with A.R. 2.55.

To apply, check "CURRENT JOB OPENINGS" on the City of Phoenix Employment website and search for Firefighter Recruit, job opening ID 46592. You must apply online by August 29, 2022, to be invited to take the written exam.

The study guide will be available online as well, and exam invitations will be emailed to the address you provide in your applicant registration profile – please make the City of Phoenix a “safe sender" in your email. Check out our recruitment page that has all the information you need to know.

​

The Phoenix Fire Department is committed to providing the highest level of public safety services and customer service to our community. That service begins inside the Phoenix Fire Regional Dispatch Center.

Fire Emergency Dispatchers are responsible for operating Computer-Aided Dispatching equipment to quickly and accurately receive and transmit information of an emergency nature for Phoenix and surrounding communities. The work involves answering and evaluating incoming 911 calls to determine the appropriate level of fire or emergency medical assistance required, dispatching units, giving medical pre-arrival instructions, and transmitting information and messages according to established procedures.

Employees are expected to demonstrate excellent oral communication skills, multi-task efficiently in a fast-paced environment, handle emergency situations sensitively, and exercise considerable judgment under pressure.

The ideal candidate to become a Fire Emergency Dispatcher can multitask using different forms of technology; react under time-sensitive, stressful, and critical situations; accurately follow directions in a fast-paced environment; and the ability to spell accurately.

To learn more and apply to become a Phoenix Fire Emergency Dispatcher, learn more. Recruitment closes September 5, 2022.​

