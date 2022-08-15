ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, AL

wbrc.com

Leeds Police recover multiple firearms in search warrant

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Leeds Police Department say they’ve recovered multiple firearms during a search warrant on August 17. Authorities say they obtained a search warrant for a home in the 8300 block of 12th Avenue South. Leeds Police partnered with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on an investigation at this location.
LEEDS, AL
WSFA

Reward increased to $20K in shooting death of UAB researcher

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The reward for information in the shooting death of a man in May 2022 is now up to $20,000 according to Crime Stoppers. David Gibbs Westbrook, Jr. was shot to death in the 100 block of 54th Street North around 10:51 p.m. on May 23. Westbrook...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa police work with ATF to arrest 7 on illegal gun charges

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Seven people were arrested in Tuscaloosa and charged with several federal gun crimes, including illegally buying guns from one another. Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department worked with agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, resulting in seven arrests on federal gun charges. Three of the arrests involve […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Fairfield, AL
Birmingham, AL
Fairfield, AL
Birmingham, AL
AL.com

lakecountybanner.com

Swift pleads not guilty

After being indicted by Dyer County Grand Jury, David Swift, 54, was arrested in Birmingham, AL for the death of his wife, Karen Swift. Karen Swift, 44, was last seen by David Swift on October 30, 2011. After weeks of searching, Swifts body was found on December 10, 2011 near her home. An autopsy report stated blunt force trauma to the head caused Swifts death.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

$1,000 reward offered for info on Talladega homicide

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information about a Talladega shooting that killed a local woman last month. On July 28, Talladega Police Department officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Brignoli Street on a call of shots fired. When they arrived, they located a 30-year-old Black […]
TALLADEGA, AL
AL.com

wvtm13.com

CBS 42

Suspects involved in shooting near Cheaha State Park arrested

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Both suspects involved in the robbery near Cheaha State Park that left a man dead have been arrested, according to Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to CCSO, Clay County Rescue Squad and Shinbone Valley Volunteer Fire Department arrived to National Forrest Service Road 600-3 near Cheaha Mountain on calls of […]
CLAY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man shot near 40th Street Ensley Wednesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday night. According to Public Information Officer Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin, officers responded to calls of a person shot near the 1200 block of 40th Street Ensley at approximately 5:58 p.m. Officers discovered an adult male who was wounded by […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Inmate found dead in open dormitory at Donaldson Correctional Facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning. Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was […]
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Law enforcement seize illegally grown marijuana in Coosa County

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Law enforcement agencies worked to recover marijuana that was being illegally grown in Coosa County Thursday. In a since-deleted statement released on the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff Michael Howell confirmed that several agencies, including two helicopters, were called to retrieve the marijuana. “This operation was a group […]
COOSA COUNTY, AL

