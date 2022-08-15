Read full article on original website
Police: Calera church vandalized, burglarized multiple times by suspect with long criminal record
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police say they have arrested a man with a lengthy criminal record after a church was burglarized and vandalized. In a social media post, police say Hope Mountain Church was hit multiple times over the past week. Police say they installed electronic monitoring equipment at...
wbrc.com
Leeds Police recover multiple firearms in search warrant
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Leeds Police Department say they’ve recovered multiple firearms during a search warrant on August 17. Authorities say they obtained a search warrant for a home in the 8300 block of 12th Avenue South. Leeds Police partnered with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on an investigation at this location.
WSFA
Reward increased to $20K in shooting death of UAB researcher
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The reward for information in the shooting death of a man in May 2022 is now up to $20,000 according to Crime Stoppers. David Gibbs Westbrook, Jr. was shot to death in the 100 block of 54th Street North around 10:51 p.m. on May 23. Westbrook...
Tuscaloosa police work with ATF to arrest 7 on illegal gun charges
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Seven people were arrested in Tuscaloosa and charged with several federal gun crimes, including illegally buying guns from one another. Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department worked with agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, resulting in seven arrests on federal gun charges. Three of the arrests involve […]
Joint Investigation with Tuscaloosa Police and ATF Agents Yields 7 Arrests
The Tuscaloosa Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives worked together on an investigation that let to seven arrests on federal gun charges. According to a Friday release from TPD, three of the seven arrests involved defendants who participated in straw purchases -- the illegal...
lakecountybanner.com
Swift pleads not guilty
After being indicted by Dyer County Grand Jury, David Swift, 54, was arrested in Birmingham, AL for the death of his wife, Karen Swift. Karen Swift, 44, was last seen by David Swift on October 30, 2011. After weeks of searching, Swifts body was found on December 10, 2011 near her home. An autopsy report stated blunt force trauma to the head caused Swifts death.
$1,000 reward offered for info on Talladega homicide
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information about a Talladega shooting that killed a local woman last month. On July 28, Talladega Police Department officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Brignoli Street on a call of shots fired. When they arrived, they located a 30-year-old Black […]
Man injured when more than 30 shots fired in Ensley
A barrage of gunfire on a busy Ensley corridor Wednesday evening left one man injured. Police say the city’s gunfire detection system – ShotSpotter- registered more than 30 rounds fired, said Lt. Rod Mauldin. Police responded just before 6 p.m. to 40th Street Grocery, also known as Mystik,...
Man injured after multiple gunshots at Birmingham scene
Suspects involved in shooting near Cheaha State Park arrested
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Both suspects involved in the robbery near Cheaha State Park that left a man dead have been arrested, according to Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to CCSO, Clay County Rescue Squad and Shinbone Valley Volunteer Fire Department arrived to National Forrest Service Road 600-3 near Cheaha Mountain on calls of […]
Inmate serving life for capital murder found dead in William Donaldson prison dorm
A man serving a life sentence for capital murder died Tuesday at William Donaldson Correctional Facility. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the inmate as Anthony J. Gay. He was 42. Gay was found unresponsive by fellow inmates at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday in a dormitory at the west Jefferson...
alreporter.com
Her son died in Easterling Correctional Facility; she’s still waiting for answers
Angel Harris was told that her son died in prison of a seizure, something he had never suffered from before. Then, no further information from correctional staff for roughly four months. Reginald Alford, Harris’ son, was serving 35 years at Easterling Correctional Facility for a murder committed in Jefferson County...
ABC 33/40 News
Man wanted for questioning after checks worth over $9000 fraudulently cashed in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBMA) — A man is wanted for questioning in connection to a felony identity theft investigation after checks totaling over $9,000 were fraudulently cashed in Hoover. The Hoover Police Department said the checks were cashed back in May at local banks. The police department provided surveillance images...
‘Never giving up’: Birmingham mom pleads for information in son’s 2016 home invasion killing
Six years ago today, Roger Cheatham was killed when three masked men burst into his north Birmingham home. There have been no arrests, and no rest for his heartbroken mother. “That was my son, and he can’t fight for himself,’’ Angela Cheatham said. “There’s nobody but me and his sister to keep it going.”
Man shot near 40th Street Ensley Wednesday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday night. According to Public Information Officer Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin, officers responded to calls of a person shot near the 1200 block of 40th Street Ensley at approximately 5:58 p.m. Officers discovered an adult male who was wounded by […]
Inmate found dead in open dormitory at Donaldson Correctional Facility
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning. Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was […]
Law enforcement seize illegally grown marijuana in Coosa County
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Law enforcement agencies worked to recover marijuana that was being illegally grown in Coosa County Thursday. In a since-deleted statement released on the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff Michael Howell confirmed that several agencies, including two helicopters, were called to retrieve the marijuana. “This operation was a group […]
1 killed in Jefferson County house fire, investigation underway
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after a house fire in an unincorporated area of Jefferson County left one person dead Thursday afternoon. According to the Minor Heights Fire Department, crews were sent to a house fire in the 300 block of 6th Street in Docena, Ala. just before 12:15 p.m. One […]
Reward of up to $20,000 now offered in May shooting death of UAB researcher in Birmingham
It’s been nearly three months since a UAB researcher was killed just after he finished walking his dog, and his family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward. A reward of up to $20,000 is now being offered for information that leads police to the killer of...
