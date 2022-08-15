ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
WFAA

Texas law enforcement agencies can now apply for ALERRT travel assistance

AUSTIN, Texas — Law enforcement agencies in Texas can now apply for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) travel assistance, according to a Wednesday press release from Gov. Greg Abbott's office. Agencies can also apply for the state's Bullet-Resistance Shield Grant Program for the fiscal year 2023. In...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Seguin, TX
Local
Texas Education
WFAA

Child in Nebraska dies from suspected brain-eating amoeba

WASHINGTON — A Nebraska child died this week from a suspected case of an "extremely rare" infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba, health officials have announced. The child, whose age and name has not been released, likely became infected by the naegleria fowleri amoeba while swimming Sunday in the Elkhorn River in eastern Nebraska, the Douglas County Health Department said in a news release.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alternative Education#Tea#Middle Schools#Staar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy