Read full article on original website
Related
WFAA
Gov. Abbott taps Chuck Norris (and a crime-reporting app) to stop Texas' next school shooting. Will it work?
HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is re-deploying a program to alert law enforcement of suspicious activity at schools as kids are heading back into the classroom. It’s called iWatch Texas and it’s designed to provide law enforcement with quick tips to respond to danger. It’s one...
Free lunch no more: Parents across North Texas prepare to pay as pandemic-era program ends
CADDO MILLS, Texas — Lunch is no longer free for all public school students, after COVID-era waivers from the federal government expired. "Last year was free, which was a big blessing," Kortney Sandoval, a Caddo Mills mom, told WFAA. Now that the program's expired, Sandoval said she's looking at...
WFAA
Texas law enforcement agencies can now apply for ALERRT travel assistance
AUSTIN, Texas — Law enforcement agencies in Texas can now apply for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) travel assistance, according to a Wednesday press release from Gov. Greg Abbott's office. Agencies can also apply for the state's Bullet-Resistance Shield Grant Program for the fiscal year 2023. In...
Man who died after eating raw oysters in Florida was formerly from Collin County
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Two people have died – including a man reportedly from Dallas – of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters in Florida, according to the Associated Press. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. The Pensacola News Journal identified the Dallas man as Rodney Jackson,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFAA
A Texas cryptocurrency mining business got $9.2M to cut power last month for grid stability
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas cryptocurrency mining business got millions of dollars to cut power last month. Riot Blockchain Inc. mines and hosts bitcoins. In July, the state power grid manager gave Riot $9.5 million in power credits to cut back on production during peak electricity demand. "As energy...
Irving ZIP code ranks as Texas' hottest for home sales and buyer interest
IRVING, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. Irving’s 75060 ZIP code is the hottest residential area in Texas and one of the hottest in the nation for fast home sales and buyer interest, according to a new Realtor.com analysis. Homes in that southern...
WFAA
Child in Nebraska dies from suspected brain-eating amoeba
WASHINGTON — A Nebraska child died this week from a suspected case of an "extremely rare" infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba, health officials have announced. The child, whose age and name has not been released, likely became infected by the naegleria fowleri amoeba while swimming Sunday in the Elkhorn River in eastern Nebraska, the Douglas County Health Department said in a news release.
WFAA
Texas tops team from Pennsylvania, 8-3, to advance in the Little League World Series
PEARLAND, Texas — One inning is all Pearland needed to win its first game at the Little League World Series. Pearland scored six times in the fifth to down Pennsylvania on Thursday night in the Little League World Series opener for both teams in Williamsport, Pa. Jacob Zurek's RBI...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFAA
High school football is back! WFAA reveals a stacked 2022 Friday Night Football broadcast schedule
DALLAS — Two defending state champions, arguably the most anticipated game on the 2022 schedule statewide and some of the very best high school football programs in all of Texas spotlight the 2022 broadcast schedule for WFAA’s Friday Night Football, which is set to kick off on Friday, August 26.
Texas set to execute Kosoul Chanthakoummane for the 2006 murder of a McKinney real estate agent
TEXAS, USA — Texas plans to execute Kosoul Chanthakoummane on Wednesday for the 2006 murder of a real estate agent in a Collin County model home. It would be the second execution this year in a state that typically puts more people to death than any other. Chanthakoummane, now...
WFAA
DFW weather: Much-needed rain fell across North Texas; Will we see more?
Storms moved through the DFW area on Wednesday, and more is on the way soon. Here's the latest.
WFAA
How much rain will we get? And when? Here's the weekend weather timeline
DALLAS — How about that rain to bring an end to the 100 degree days?! It's not impossible to see another triple digit heat day through September, but it is not showing up on our 10-day. What is with the August rain?. August is one of our driest months,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFAA
DFW weather: How much rain could we see over the next 10 days?
There's several good chances of rain over the next 10 days in North Texas. Here's the latest.
Comments / 0