HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man fatally shot outside of Berry Food Store in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston teen has now raised $2.3 million for abortion accessAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Despicable And Painful Abuse Women Face Within The U.S Army — The Tragic Case Of Vanessa GuillenMary HolmanHouston, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
1 Louisiana City Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Louisiana has once again proven itself to be a culinary haven, this time for barbecue lovers. Clever ranked the 50 largest metropolitan areas around the country to find the best BBQ cities, using data such as Yelp ratings, Google Trends, major BBQ events, number of BBQ restaurants per capita, and many more.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken tenders in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken tenders in every state which included Thornton's Fenway Grill as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Nestled in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, known for its...
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado
Mexican food has been a staple in American dining for ages. Whether you're craving tacos, enchiladas, mole, or other kinds of dishes, there's a restaurant that will serve that and more. Depending on what kind of restaurant you visit, you may be exposed to new or different recipes, as well.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Tennessee
Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
The Commandante Lina Hidalgo Unglued At Press Conference
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez along with Harris County Constables Mark Herman & Ted Heap all say they’ve been denied the additional resources they need during this crime wave exacerbated by the Democrat Judges in Harris County who repeatedly free violent criminals on low or no bond. Yesterday, The...
FLEX ALERT: San Diego and Statewide
A flex alert for energy cutbacks has been issued for today in San Diego and across California. With high temperatures statewide, the flex alert will run from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, when energy demand is higher and less solar and renewable energy is available. California residents are being asked...
PHOTOS: Predator Sneaks Into Florida Elementary School, Hides Behind Toilet
A girl's restroom at a Florida elementary was covered in crime scene tape after an unwanted visitor was found hiding behind the toilet. WILD Florida Rescue, a nonprofit wildlife rescue agency, was called out to Indialantic Elementary in Brevard County after an opossum appeared to have snuck into the school and made his way into the ladies restroom.
Threats Of Lawsuits After New MN Teacher Contract
White teachers will be laid off first, regardless of experience and tenure, under Minnesota's teachers contract. The agreement is part of a new contract starting in 2023 between the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Minneapolis Public Schools. The language in the contract says it's an effort to avoid layoffs to...
Garret Talks To Kari Lake About Homeless Plan, Ducey Call, Water
Kari Lake, GOP nominee for Governor, talks about the federal government cutting water Arizona gets from the Colorado River and her water plan; her homeless plan and the media ignoring it, the border her call with Doug Ducey, hidin' Katie Hobbs and more. Watch Kari Lake's press conference about homelessness...
Potato Creation Wins Iowa State Fair's Best Food Contest
(Des Moines, IA) -- This year's Best New Food Winner at the Iowa State Fair is "The Finisher." It's a large potato, loaded with everything. The food item is sold at the Rib Shack, south of the Riley Stage. The $10 item consist of a large potato (special-ordered from Idaho),...
Biden's Hidin' on Again 8-18-22
Tammy and Kristen return to the show to talk about becoming accidental activists and more. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for Trying Times" is...
Storm Dumps Welcome Rain, Hail On Des Moines Area
(Des Moines, IA) -- A strong thunderstorm in central Iowa this (Friday) afternoon brought rain and hail that ranged in size from dime to golf-ball. There was also report of a hail stone that was 3 inches in diameter. The storm prompted a severe thunderstorm warning for Polk County, as well as parts of Dallas, Madison, Warren, and Jasper counties. The storm moved east at 35 mph and brought welcome rain to the area.
A Red Wave in Massachusetts?
If a ballot initiative succeeds, Democrats are vulnerable. It may be one of the biggest political stories of the year. The predicted red wave election this November may even touch deep-blue Massachusetts. Is this a joke? No. The reason is a petition drive that is gathering steam among conservative activists...
Nebraska Corrections Reports Inmate Death
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 59-year old Jack Talbitzer died earlier this week at a Lincoln hospital. Corrections say Talbitzer was being held at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. He was serving a one-year sentence on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of...
Gov. Edwards Says "No Excuses" For Failures At DCFS
Gov. John Bel Edwards is accusing the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services of "failure" in its handling of certain cases. A spokeswoman for the governor's office said on Tuesday that Edwards spoke with lawmakers and the agency's head, Secretary Marketa Garner Walters. Agency leaders blame staffing shortages and...
Severe Weather Possible in Iowa Friday
(Iowa) -- The National Weather Service says there's a slight risk of severe storms Friday and Saturday across Iowa. NWS says storms are likely to develop Friday afternoon, calm Friday night, then redevelop Saturday morning. The main threats include strong wind gusts and hail. NWS says there's also a possibility for funnel clouds during the storms, but they're not likely to reach the ground and become tornadoes. Rainfall amounts are expected to total between a quarter inch and half an inch.
Juvenile killed in crash between Jeep, gravel truck in Georgetown Township
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Sheriff's deputies in Ottawa County say a juvenile was killed and four others were hurt after a Jeep collided with a gravel truck in Georgetown Township. Investigators say it happened yesterday afternoon near 22nd Avenue and Jackson Street after the 17-year-old Jeep driver failed to obey...
