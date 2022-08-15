Read full article on original website
WISN
Video released from Racine police shows a violent arrest
RACINE, Wis. — Wednesday just after 11 a.m. on I-94 near 7 Mile Road in Racine County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding at 90 miles an hour. The sheriff released body camera footage Thursday, just under two minutes of footage of what turned into a violent arrest.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine police: Homicide suspect armed, dangerous
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department is looking for a man who they say is wanted for first-degree attempted homicide. Montavius Drane, 26, is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 180 pounds. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, police said – do not approach.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man assaulted Racine deputies, K-9 bit him 3 times, sheriff says
RACINE, Wis. - A Milwaukee man pulled over for speeding on I-94 assaulted deputies and was bitten by a K-9 officer three times and tased five times before deputies could take him into custody. Sheriff's officials say he had drugs and a gun in his vehicle. This all started around...
wlip.com
Proposed Ordinance Seeks to Crack Down on Panhandling
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The city of Kenosha might try again to crack down on people loitering in medians and approaching vehicles. An earlier ordinance banning panhandling was struck down by the State Supreme Court on 1st Amendment grounds along with similar measures in other Wisconsin cities. This new proposal by...
wisconsinexaminer.com
Kenosha Police identify, cite man who had distributed anti-semitic fliers in city
The Kenosha Police Department identified and cited a 56-year-old man who had been distributing anti-semitic fliers across the city for months. The man, whom the Kenosha News identified as Kenosha resident Jeffrey Kidden, was cited $4,301 by the police department last week for violating the city’s littering ordinance. Kidden,...
CBS 58
Kenosha police K-9 helps find evidence in Indianapolis homicide investigation
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A member of the Kenosha Police Department (KPD) is using her nose to get the job done. Police K-9 Iris works with Kenosha Detective Pete Deates to find evidence and solve crimes. She's trained to detect electronic scents. "Any device that can store memory has...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield theft: Women left Kohl's without paying for athletic clothing
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Police are asking for the public's help to identify two women who they say shoplifted from the Brookfield Kohl's department store on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officials say the two women left the Kohl's on N. 124th Street around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday with a cart full of junior's athletic clothing – and the women failed to pay for the clothing.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Large police presence at Embassy Mobile Home Park in Kenosha County
KENOSHA, Wis. - There was a heavy police presence at the Embassy Mobile Home Park in Kenosha County late Wednesday night, Aug. 17. Police were dispatched to the scene around 10:30 p.m. for a weapons complaint. The initial call to dispatch gave information that a shooting may have occurred at...
Two Milwaukee men arrested after shooting in Glendale, 1 injured
Glendale police arrested two Milwaukee men after a shooting near Silver Spring and Port Washington on Thursday.
15-year-old fatally shoots Racine teen over gang conflict, complaint says
A 15-year-old from Racine was recently charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Racine boy. Zontell M. Junior, 15, is facing one felony count of first-degree intentional homicide.
I-TEAM: Health coverage for Racine Police & Firefighters in legal limbo
A new ruling by the state opens the door for cities and municipalities to stop providing health care coverage for public safety employees.
WISN
Crossing guard hit in front of school, parent fed up with dangerous traffic
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee parent is fed up with the dangerous traffic outside of St Augustine school. David Ross, a parent who lives across the street from the school, was there this morning when Milwaukee police say a crossing guard was hit by a car that was trying to stop.
WISN
Narcan vending machine in Waukesha County
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — The Addiction Resource Council installed a Narcan vending machine. It works just like a regular vending machine but instead of distributing candy or chips, you get Narcan. The group restocks the vending machine about every three weeks and, so far, they say about 100 Narcan kits have been given out.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4 Wisconsin human trafficking victims recovered, 8 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Four Wisconsin human trafficking victims were recovered and eight people were arrested during "Operation Cross Country," a nationwide FBI initiative to disrupt human trafficking organizations. The four victims recovered and eight arrested in Wisconsin were among 84 minor victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation offenses...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mom shot by neighbor 'in front of my children'
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee mom is sharing her story after she was shot by her next-door neighbor in front of her young children Sunday, Aug. 14 near 79th and Courtland. Milwaukee police confirmed an arrest after the shooting, but formal charges had not been filed as of Wednesday. Gertrude Byrd...
WISN
Full freeway closure after shooting in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced a full freeway closure was underway on northbound 175, with all traffic diverted off at Fond du Lac Avenue. This all happened just before noon on Thursday. Deputies were investigating a reported shooting where a driver shot at another car. No injuries have been...
Family of 16-year-old killed in Racine says community must 'step-up'
The family of a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Racine last week is speaking up amid the ongoing teen-on-teen violence spike happening in the community.
WISN
Milwaukee mom shot by neighbor during alleged dispute
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mom of six is recovering at home after she suffered a gunshot wound to her left shoulder. It happened Sunday morning when Gertrude Byrd said she was sitting on her porch near North 79th Street and Courtland Avenue as two of her children played in the front yard.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Large police presence in Kenosha near 16th Place and Sheridan Road
KENOSHA, Wis. - There was a heavy police presence on Sheridan Road near 16th Place in Kenosha overnight. FOX6 crews at the scene report one man was in handcuffs. No additional details have been released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CBS News
Antioch man convicted of intent to distribute 55 bags of heroin
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Antioch man was convicted of drug possession with the intent to deliver, and other charges, on Tuesday after he was found with dozens of bags of heroin last year. Derek Schwantner, 33, was found guilty of unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession...
