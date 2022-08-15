ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

WISN

Video released from Racine police shows a violent arrest

RACINE, Wis. — Wednesday just after 11 a.m. on I-94 near 7 Mile Road in Racine County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding at 90 miles an hour. The sheriff released body camera footage Thursday, just under two minutes of footage of what turned into a violent arrest.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine police: Homicide suspect armed, dangerous

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department is looking for a man who they say is wanted for first-degree attempted homicide. Montavius Drane, 26, is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 180 pounds. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, police said – do not approach.
RACINE, WI
wlip.com

Proposed Ordinance Seeks to Crack Down on Panhandling

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The city of Kenosha might try again to crack down on people loitering in medians and approaching vehicles. An earlier ordinance banning panhandling was struck down by the State Supreme Court on 1st Amendment grounds along with similar measures in other Wisconsin cities. This new proposal by...
KENOSHA, WI
Kenosha, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wisconsinexaminer.com

Kenosha Police identify, cite man who had distributed anti-semitic fliers in city

The Kenosha Police Department identified and cited a 56-year-old man who had been distributing anti-semitic fliers across the city for months. The man, whom the Kenosha News identified as Kenosha resident Jeffrey Kidden, was cited $4,301 by the police department last week for violating the city’s littering ordinance. Kidden,...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield theft: Women left Kohl's without paying for athletic clothing

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Police are asking for the public's help to identify two women who they say shoplifted from the Brookfield Kohl's department store on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officials say the two women left the Kohl's on N. 124th Street around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday with a cart full of junior's athletic clothing – and the women failed to pay for the clothing.
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Large police presence at Embassy Mobile Home Park in Kenosha County

KENOSHA, Wis. - There was a heavy police presence at the Embassy Mobile Home Park in Kenosha County late Wednesday night, Aug. 17. Police were dispatched to the scene around 10:30 p.m. for a weapons complaint. The initial call to dispatch gave information that a shooting may have occurred at...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
#Hate Crime#Fliers#Littering#Police#Goyim Defense League
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISN

Narcan vending machine in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — The Addiction Resource Council installed a Narcan vending machine. It works just like a regular vending machine but instead of distributing candy or chips, you get Narcan. The group restocks the vending machine about every three weeks and, so far, they say about 100 Narcan kits have been given out.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

4 Wisconsin human trafficking victims recovered, 8 arrested

MILWAUKEE - Four Wisconsin human trafficking victims were recovered and eight people were arrested during "Operation Cross Country," a nationwide FBI initiative to disrupt human trafficking organizations. The four victims recovered and eight arrested in Wisconsin were among 84 minor victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation offenses...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee mom shot by neighbor 'in front of my children'

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee mom is sharing her story after she was shot by her next-door neighbor in front of her young children Sunday, Aug. 14 near 79th and Courtland. Milwaukee police confirmed an arrest after the shooting, but formal charges had not been filed as of Wednesday. Gertrude Byrd...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Full freeway closure after shooting in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced a full freeway closure was underway on northbound 175, with all traffic diverted off at Fond du Lac Avenue. This all happened just before noon on Thursday. Deputies were investigating a reported shooting where a driver shot at another car. No injuries have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee mom shot by neighbor during alleged dispute

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mom of six is recovering at home after she suffered a gunshot wound to her left shoulder. It happened Sunday morning when Gertrude Byrd said she was sitting on her porch near North 79th Street and Courtland Avenue as two of her children played in the front yard.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS News

Antioch man convicted of intent to distribute 55 bags of heroin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Antioch man was convicted of drug possession with the intent to deliver, and other charges, on Tuesday after he was found with dozens of bags of heroin last year. Derek Schwantner, 33, was found guilty of unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession...
ANTIOCH, IL

