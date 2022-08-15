Read full article on original website
goldenvalleymn.gov
Hennepin County Sheriff's Office K9 Brody To Celebrate Retirement Aug 21 At GV Humane Society
Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) invites the community to celebrate K9 Brody, who is retiring after nine years in the K9 unit. Before he leaves the force to live as a family pet, K9 Brody is taking on one final assignment: To help local dogs and other animals find loving “forever homes.”
goldenvalleymn.gov
Rhode Island Ave To Close North Of Hwy 55 Aug 23 For CenterPoint Gas Main Project
Beginning Aug 23, 2022, Rhode Island Ave N will be closed to northbound traffic between Hwy 55 and Golden Valley Rd as part of a CenterPoint Energy gas main replacement project. During the closure, traffic will be detoured around Rhode Island Ave N via TH 55, Winnetka Ave N, and Golden Valley Rd. Businesses will be accessible via the detour.
