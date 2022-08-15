ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Crash that blocked three lanes of Deans Bridge Road cleared

By Karlton Clay
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sPcXg_0hI8pSGi00

UPDATE: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports all lanes have reopened. Additional details about the crash have not been immediately provided.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Drivers should be aware of a traffic accident that is causing lanes on Deans Bridge Road to be blocked.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division, the accident happened at Deans Bridge Road and Morgan Road.

Authorities say the time of the call came in at 1:35 P.M.

ALSO ON WJBF: Aiken County Coroner investigating deadly crash

According to traffic controllers, all northbound lanes and one southbound lane of Deans Bridge Road is currently blocked, and all drivers should seek alternate routes if you normally travel in this area.

Authorities say that all injuries appear to be minor at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
wfxg.com

Police activity near the canal in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says they are on the scene of a potential water rescue on Goodrich Street in downtown Augusta. According to dispatch, the call came in at 7:11 a.m. and they currently have crews in the water. Details were not immediately available on...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Boat breaks down, rescued from Augusta canal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement agencies on both sides of the Augusta canal responded to a potential water rescue call Friday morning. Richmond County dispatch says deputies responded to the area of Goodrich Street around 7:14 a.m. North Augusta Department of Public Safety dispatch tells us a boat had...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

AFD responds to Sibley Mill for water rescue

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta fire crews are on the scene of a water rescue. Richmond County Dispatch got the call shortly after 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. The incident happened on Goodrich Street in Augusta, right in front of Sibley Mill. No other details are immediately available.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Augusta, GA
County
Richmond County, GA
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Augusta, GA
Sports
wfxg.com

Aiken structure fire under investigation

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - Officials with Aiken Department of Public Safety are on the scene of a structure fire off of Lamplight Street in Aiken. A spokesperson says the call came in shortly after 10:30 a.m. and the fire is said to be out at this time. Crews on...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coroners on Thursday released the identities of four people killed in an Emanuel County crash and one person killed in an Aiken County crash. The wrecks were among a string of them that’s left nine people dead so far this week in the region. Emanuel...
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drivers#Traffic Division#Nexstar Media Inc
wfxg.com

Residents and commission push for Peach Orchard Road to have traffic lights

(AUGUSTA, GA) - For years PEACH ORCHARD ROAD RESIDENTS have been ASKING FOR A TRAFFIC SIGNAL TO BE PUT IN TO PREVENT DEADLY ACCIDENTS. DISTRICT 6 COMMISSIONER, BEN HASAN AND THE MAYOR HAVE BEEN ATTEMPTING TO GET THE gEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION’S ATTENTION FOR A FEW YEARS NOW. NOW, WITH A SAFETY STUDY IN PLACE, THEY ARE ONE STEP CLOSER TO CURBING THE NUMBER OF ACCIDENTS THAT OCCUR ON PEACH ORCHARD ROAD.
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
wfxg.com

5th Street Bridge nearing completion, in time for triathlon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - IN A FEW SHORT WEEKS, an $11 million project will near completion. THE LONG AWAITED 5TH STREET BRIDGE PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. NOW, IT’S A SPRINT TO FINISH IN TIME FOR THE IRONMAN TRIATHLON IN SEPTEMBER. “WE’RE WATCHING DAY BY DAY,"...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Two killed in fatal Orangeburg County crashes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating two single-vehicle crashes that killed two people. The most recent crash happened Wednesday morning around 2:28 a.m. According to Trooper Nick Pye, a 2017 Toyota SUV was traveling east on Interstate 26 when it ran off the right side of...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Burke County sheriff asks for funding to raise level of service

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Recruiting shortages for sheriff’s offices is an issue we’ve heard Richmond and Columbia County speak on. Burke County officials say they’re battling similar issues on top of being a rural area. They’re asking for over a million dollars from commissioners to recruit and retain the deputies they already have.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Update: Man Killed Riding Dirt Bike Identified

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man riding a dirt bike was killed on Monday when he attempted to pass a school bus. Melvin R. Morrison, 45 of Augusta was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened in the South Augusta area at Old McDuffie Road...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

One person dies after two-vehicle crash in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Edgefield County that left one person dead. Troopers responded on Aug. 8 to a two-vehicle accident at South Carolina Highway 19 near Courtney Road around 11:20 p.m. Troopers say a 2017 Honda Sedan was traveling south on...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Simon Powell case: What happens now

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office feels it's past time to bring Simon Powell home. The Sheriff's Office says it is following every lead, while waiting for the GBI to identify remains that were found recently. The Sheriff's Office believes Powell was a victim of foul play. We now know officials are also interviewing two more people. Information received could lead to more arrests.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Augusta Transit receive $6.2 million grant for new electric buses

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Augusta Transit will soon upgrade its fleet with new electric buses. The bus authority was awarded over $6 million in grant funding by U.S. Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. ” the five electric buses that these funds are for these five buses have replaced diesel buses which have currently exceeded the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy