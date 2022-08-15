ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Avera Medical Minute: Paxlovid and the future of COVID care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The COVID antiviral therapy Paxlovid has been in the news as of late after President Biden was prescribed the medication following his positive COVID-19 test. Paxlovid is also being prescribed to patients in South Dakota, like Michele Prestbo, who contracted COVID about a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

Closing of nursing homes leads to need for more long-term care options

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The closing of more nursing homes is focusing the need for more long-term care options. Representative Ryan Cwach of Yankton says with few choices, long term care costs are soaring. Cwach says finding workers for nursing homes is also becoming a critical issue. Cwach says its very difficult...
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

United Childcare and Preschool closing September 30

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sixty children will need to find a new child care and preschool provider. United Childcare and Preschool, an independent charity that operates under a memorandum of understanding at Asbury United Methodist and First United Methodist churches, announced it will end all service operations on September 30. The nonprofit, which was founded in 1970, will then start a formal dissolution.
City
Yankton, SD
State
Minnesota State
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Health
siouxfalls.business

Sisters partner in startup to create interactive sports wall

Two sisters are out to change the way athletes train and kids play sports, developing a portable interactive wall. Shelley Sandbulte-Timmer and Pam Sandbulte-Meitzler are the founders of PlayOff, which aims to create the world’s first interactive and portable sports performance wall. They grew up playing multiple sports in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Silencer Central fastest growing company in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — He started his business in his basement 17 years ago as a part-time gig, but today it was announced that Brandon Maddox’s business, Silencer Central, is now one of the fastest growing companies in the nation. “Super excited, who would have thought that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Shorter days are coming into their own

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a change that wasn’t really all that noticeable at first, but now that we’re in the middle of August…it can’t be ignored: Shorter days are coming into their own. Summer is going fast, and while the nights aren’t...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Riverfest returns to DTSF this weekend; Volunteers needed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — This weekend marks the return of Riverfest in Downtown Sioux Falls. The event, now in its 9th year, is moving from Cherapa Place to Fawick Park to avoid ongoing construction. Live music, food trucks, and beer will be on hand starting at 5 P.M....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Grass Mountain man with dementia missing since 2017

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You would never see Neil ‘Mesu’ Little Eagle without a smile on his face and a positive attitude, his family says. Mesu, as he was affectionately called by friends and family because it means ‘little brother’, was last seen on July 27, 2017. Mesu’s family was told that a concerned citizen dropped him off at the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety building because they were worried about his safety.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings travel benefits to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings visitors not only to the Black Hills, but the rest of the state as well. It’s an increasing target for communities along the way to get those bikers headed out west to stop in eastern South Dakota, especially Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Best of Yankton: Riverboat Days

There’s nothing better than a lazy day by the river. Spending time with friends and family on a nice day provides the perfect place to rest, relax and refuel your spirit. Whether you’re a lil bit country.. or a lil bit Rock-n Roll. You’re sure to have a good time during Yankton’s annual Riverboat Days & Summer Arts Festival here at Riverside Park. With the fun in the sun and entertainment all weekend long, it’s one party you are not going to want to miss. That’s why we got caught up with the president of the Yankton Riverboat Days, Jake Hoffner.
YANKTON, SD
Mix 97-3

Next Fantastic All-You-Can-Eat Sioux Falls Pancake Breakfast Coming!

Don't Pancakes, Sausage & Eggs sound good about now?. It's a Sunday morning and you're craving a "Sunday Breakfast" with all the trimmings, but have absolutely no ambition to get out of bed and whip it up in your kitchen. No problem. Just throw on some clothes, (yes, you can leave on the jammie pants) & head over to the Sioux Falls American Legion Post 15 All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Update on Minnehaha County’s only medical marijuana dispensary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emmett Reistroffer and his partners in Genesis Farms LLC are planning for a possible 14 medical marijuana dispensaries in South Dakota. “Our priorities are (to open) in Rapid City, Aberdeen and Sioux Falls,” Reistroffer said. Genesis Farms is growing marijuana at a site...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

The KELOLAND Living crew hits Yankton hotspots

The KELOLAND Living crew spent the day in Yankton learning more about everything this great community has to offer. From the Lewis and Clark Resort to learning more about Yankton Thrive, we also got a peek at the upcoming Riverboat Days, a tour of Mount Marty University and took a look at the Huether Aquatics center with the City of Yankton.
YANKTON, SD
siouxfalls.business

10 S.D. businesses ranked on Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies list

Ten South Dakota companies are among the fastest-growing in the nation, according to the annual Inc. 5000 list. Companies on the Inc. 5000 for 2022 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S. based, privately held, for profit and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of Dec. 31, 2021.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

200-foot crane tipped over in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials say no one was injured after a 200-foot crane tipped over in downtown Sioux Falls. Authorities say the crane tipped over at approximately 7:30 a.m. at the north end of The Steel District construction site. The crane was lifting a precast column at a nine-story office tower under construction, according to a statement from a developer and general contractor Lloyd Cos.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fog folklore forecasts snow for mid-November

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thick fog greeted many in eastern, southeast and western South Dakota Tuesday morning. It was enough for visibilities to drop to zero at times earlier during the morning and the fog lingered as the sun got higher in the sky. Not only did we get fog in Sioux Falls, but Harrisburg had it as well as Rapid City.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

