Red Rock Biofuels LLC, the company heading up the unfinished Red Rock Biofuels project in Lakeview, and Frontline BioEnergy, a leading provider of waste and biomass gasification solutions, have announced that they have successfully tested their innovative technology that gasifies Red Rock’s residual woody biomass feedstock into high quality syngas — short for synthetic gas — for production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel.

1 DAY AGO