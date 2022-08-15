ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steele County, MN

Volunteers celebrated on eve of fair week

By By ANNIE HARMAN
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 4 days ago

A lot of work goes on behind the scenes of Steele County’s biggest event, and that doesn’t go without stress and frustration.

On Sunday night, everyone put aside their tired minds and focused on the positive. Specifically, the focus was on expressing gratitude to the volunteers who make the Steele County Free Fair a success year after year.

During the annual Volunteer Appreciation Supper inside the Four Seasons, superintendents, fair staff, the Board of Directors and the grounds crew were all among those who were given a round of applause for all they do year round to bring the community the fair again and again.

Fair Board President Dan Deml proudly stated every person in attendance Sunday night represented the true “backbone” of the fair, before introducing Fair Manager Scott Kozelka, who he described as a “stranger to nobody and friend to everybody,” to say a few words about the upcoming SCFF and give special recognition to volunteer milestones.

“When Dan talks about the backbone of the fair and how this all works … I can’t thank everyone enough for what they do,” Kozelka said. “As I travel arounds to different things with the [International Association of Fairs and Expositions] and being a zone director, everybody knows about the Steele County Free Fair and how everyone makes it happen, that this is a community and county event with lots of guests.”

After discussing a handful of new foods that will be set up on the fairgrounds this year — including Agave Express with their full-sized jalapeno pepper stuffed and deep fried with special sauce, and the new “donut dog” being served up by DeAnna’s Diner — Kozelka also touched on the variety of free entertainment that will be available throughout the week, thanks to community sponsors.

“Without these sponsors we couldn’t make this fair free or bring in any of the entertainment we have,” Kozelka said. “All of the companies and all of the sponsors make this possible, and it’s amazing what we do because of what they bring here.”

A new role was created on the Fair Board this year, which Kozelka introduced to the group as a way to bring continuity to the fair and ensure leadership will continue on, regardless of various directors deciding to step down. The “associate director” positions allow each associate director to attend each Fair Board meeting, though they will not have voting power in this volunteer role.

“As I go around and talk to different fairs and different meetings, we’re talking about bed strength in keeping county fairs going and keeping volunteers,” Kozelka said, adding these three new associate directors will be able to provide invaluable feedback for the fair.

The three new associate directors include Jon DeMars with outside concessions, Greg Karsten with the saloon and Ben Olson with indoor concessions. Kozelka praised the three men, saying they have a strong desire to help and be involved at the fair.

The Steele County Free Fair officially opens at 5 p.m. Tuesday with the flag raising ceremony. As Kozelka said when he sent everyone on their way Sunday night: “It’s go time.”

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna, MN
154
Followers
342
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Owatonna People's Press, your #1 news source for Steele County, has been serving Steele County since 1874 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at www.Owatonna.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/owatonna_peoples_press/

