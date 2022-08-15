jetBlue: San Francisco – Nantucket, Massachusetts (and vice versa). $246 (Basic Economy) / $326 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Government Technology
Tech Companies Lay Off Hundreds More in San Francisco Bay Area
(TNS) — Tech company layoffs are poised to eliminate hundreds of jobs in the Bay Area, an ominous new round of layoffs that might jolt the region’s primary economic engine. Malwarebytes, Shift Technologies, Robinhood Markets and Rivian Automotive have notified the state’s labor agency that they have embarked...
The Only Way For Some People To Stay In San Francisco Is To Steal
As San Francisco’s wealthy residents panic over property crime, some of the city’s less privileged can’t find ways to make ends meet.
Latest Zillow report could mark shift from seller’s to buyer’s market for Bay Area homes
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A dip in Bay Area home values could signal a possible shift from the long trending seller’s market to a buyer’s market. The latest Zillow report reveals those findings. Bay Area home values are falling, not plummeting. However, a Zillow report finds they are dipping dramatically. As sellers lower prices with […]
matadornetwork.com
This Scenic and Quiet Hippy Surf Town Is the Perfect Getaway From San Francisco
Less than an hour from San Francisco, California, lies a four-mile long sliver of coastline sandwiched between the Pacific Ocean and the coastal mountains. Stinson Beach has a lengthy, soft sand beach and a low-key town center with little more than the essentials: a post office, grocery, two restaurants, and a handful of stores. At low tide, the Bolinas Lagoon at the town’s far end welcomes hundreds of harbor seals and thousands of birds. The friendly village vibe, abundant wildlife, trail-filled foothills, and vast, dune-backed beach feel a world away — making a weekend at Stinson Beach a refreshing break from urban living.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Portland, San Francisco and Cleveland have America’s most deserted downtown areas
San Francisco, Cleveland and Portland have the most deserted downtowns in the US as soaring crime rates in the Democratic cities scare away workers and tourists. In a recent study by the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California Berkeley, San Francisco’s downtown area was found to be only 31 percent active over the spring of 2022 when compared to pre-pandemic levels, with Cleveland at 36 percent and Portland at 41 percent.
The Daily 08-16-22: Price reductions soar in Bay Area as home sales plunge
The Bay Area housing market continues to cool, with new data from Compass showing that price reductions in the region are up nearly 200%. Read more. • 13-year-old SF Bay Area girl reported missing • Scorching heat, thunderstorms enter Northern California forecast
48hills.org
No, San Francisco is not riven by a left vs. left ideological split
I am really, really tired of this story. I’ve heard it over and over, from the national press to the local press, and every time, I have to respond, and it makes me crazy. But here we go, all over again. In the Aug. 15 SF Examiner, Al Saracevic tosses out the same old crap I’ve been hearing for decades: San Francisco politicians are all liberals, and the differences are minor, and it’s all about ideology, and that means nothing happens.
11 Hidden Gems in San Francisco We’re Pretty Sure You’ve Never Visited
You know when you feel like you’ve been there, done that? Us, too, which is why we dug super deep into the quirky, wonderful hidden gems around San Francisco that surprised and delighted us to uncover—some of which have been hiding in plain old sight! These are just the sort of places and experiences that confirms why we love living here (and for rainy day suggestions, check out our SF guide to some of our favorite kid-friendly museums). Certify your street cred. and see if you’ve ever been to these hidden gems in SF.
IN THIS ARTICLE
luxury-houses.net
Masterfully Designed to Offer Resort Living at Its Finest, This Magnificent Oceanfront Estate Asks for $10.595 Million in Mashpee
The Estate in Mashpee boasts every imaginable amenity for any occasion and total privacy with a breathtaking backdrop, now available for sale. This home located at 78 Triton Way, Mashpee, Massachusetts; offering 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with 12,090 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul E Grover – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties – (Phone: (508) 364-3500) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mashpee.
New Bedford, Fall River Still Must Vote for South Coast Rail to Happen
After more than 30 years of waiting, the people of the SouthCoast cities of New Bedford and Fall River are on the cusp of having rail service to Boston sometime next year. The only problem is, someone forgot to ask them if they wanted it. On Thursday night, the New...
Barnstable Patriot
A surprising pay gap has emerged for Barnstable metropolitan area, in a new study
BARNSTABLE — Here's some surprisingly good news for young women on the Cape. The Pew Research Center released a study on the wage differences between men and women on March 23. It turns out that women between the ages of 16 and 29 made 112% of what their male counterparts made in the Barnstable metropolitan area.
Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth
(BCN) — A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.” The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beware: Credit card skimmers discovered throughout Bay Area
BROADMOOR (KRON) – Within just the past day there’ve been at least two reports of skimmers being found on Bay Area credit and debit card readers, adding to a number of similar incidents in recent months. In Broadmoor, a tiny community in San Mateo County surrounded entirely by Daly City, police found a skimmer had […]
Carver’s Edaville Family Theme Park Reveals New Ticket Pricing Model
Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver, which made headlines earlier this month with the announcement that it was no longer for sale, has released its ticket pricing for the upcoming 2022 holiday season – and it’s significantly more affordable than it was in years past for those who just want to come and see the millions of lights that illuminate the beloved park.
Video allegedly shows theft inside San Francisco's evacuated tower, 33 Tehama
One resident believes a checkbook left on her nightstand was taken.
NECN
Cape Cod Women Excitedly Bought a Puppy Online, But It Turned Out to Be a Scam
Excitement turned to despair when a Cape Cod woman realized she was the victim of a puppy scam. The little dog she bought never showed up and the website she purchased it from disappeared. Truro residents Barbara Wohlgemuth and Carrie Stapleton bought a dog bed, collar and toys in preparation...
capecod.com
Steamship Authority Acquiring Two Vessels
FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has announced that it will purchase two Offshore Supply Vessels to add to its fleet. The sister ships were used for the oil and gas industry off the Gulf Coast and will eventually replace the open-deck freight vessels M/V Gay Head and M/V Katama, said Authority Communications Director Sean Driscoll.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Preparing for the Island’s future flooding
Mark Borrelli, a coastal geologist and director of the Provincetown-based Center for Coastal Studies’ seafloor mapping program, led and completed a two-year coastal resiliency and sea level rise study on Martha’s Vineyard. Borrelli presented the study earlier this month at Sailing Camp Park in Oak Bluffs. He said the event “went pretty well,” with around 30 to 40 people in attendance who had “lots of good questions” from “an engaged crowd.”
What will a DUI cost you in the Bay Area? A lot, says one police department
Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol can be a very dangerous choice, but how much will navigating a DUI charge cost you in California? A lot, says one police department.
theweektoday.com
Investors consider new uses for old Forestview Nursing Home
The sprawling nursing home formerly known as Forestview and, later, as Wareham Healthcare, has sat empty since last July. Now, several investors are looking into purchasing the property for use either as a nursing home or to convert it into apartments — either for seniors, assisted living or for the general market.
Comments / 0