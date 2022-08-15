Read full article on original website
Man sentenced for First Street Drive by shooting death in Albany
Albany, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man has been sentenced to 35 years followed by 5 years of post-release supervision, as a Violent Predicate Felon for a deadly stabbing that happened last May in Albany. Jhajuan Sabb, 22, of Troy pleaded guilty to one Count of Manslaughter in the...
Woman indicted in fatal Ballston pedestrian crash
A Saratoga County woman has been indicted in connection with a fatal March crash in Ballston. The Saratoga County District Attorney's Office said Adrianne Liedel, 20, of Milton, was arraigned on August 18 on a six-count indictment.
State Police arrest two men for felonies in forged check scam
On August 17, 2022, State Police arrested Elijah N. Jacobs, 31, of Gloversville, NY, for two counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, a class “D” felony, and two counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class “D” felony. Brian H. Fernau, 31, of Rotterdam, NY, was arrested for three counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, a class “D” felony, two counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class “D” felony and Attempted Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a class “A” misdemeanor.
Cars stolen, damaged from Manheim Albany
NewsChannel 13 has learned that two vehicles were stolen and another was damaged at Manheim Albany. A spokesperson tells us no one was injured and all the vehicles have been recovered. The dealership says they are working closely with Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department as they investigate.
Illegal guns and cache seized in Washington County
Three Greenwich individuals who were suspected of manufacturing illegal guns and parts had their ammunition seized on Thursday, according to New York State police. Supposedly, the men had kits to convert firearms to fully automatic weapons.
Firefighter From Cohoes Accused Of Child Endangerment
A Capital District firefighter is facing criminal charges for alleged interactions with a teenage girl, authorities said. Albany County resident Glenn Dame, age 33, of Cohoes, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 16, and charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. The arrest followed an investigation...
Schenectady PD: Man shot on Delamont Avenue
The Schenectady Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Delamont Avenue on Friday morning. Police said a 28-year-old was shot multiple times during the incident.
Man charged in fatal Clifton Park hit-and-run
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has charged a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Clifton Park on August 18. Lawrence Dippold, 77, of Clifton Park, has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death, which is a felony.
Man Shot Twice in Schenectady in Critical Condition
Schenectady, NY – Police are investigating a Friday morning shooting in Schenectady that sent a...
Troy PD investigating Fifth Avenue shooting
Troy police are investigating a shooting. It took place around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Fifth Avenue and Rensselaer Street.
Two NYRA employees found with 200 grams of cocaine, police say
A police raid of an NYRA dorm residence on Thursday allegedly presented possession of 200 ounces of cocaine.
Police search for car in fatal Clifton Park hit-and-run
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is looking for a truck involved in a hit-and-run in the town of Clifton Park on Thursday afternoon.
Queensbury man accused of shooting gun inside home
The Warren County Sheriff's Office arrested Kevin Conlon, 39 of Queensbury on Wednesday. Deputies were called to Colonial Court for reports of a domestic dispute where someone had fired a gun inside a home.
14-Year-Old Stabbed Over 'Ongoing issue' Between Teens In City Of Hudson, Police Say
A 14-year-old boy was stabbed during a fight with another teen over an "ongoing issue," authorities said. The attack took place in Columbia County around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17 in the city of Hudson. Officers responded to the Hudson Terrace Apartments on Front Street for a reported stabbing via...
State Police arrest Rensselaer man following a vehicle pursuit
On August 17, 2022, State Police assigned to the Latham Interstate Patrol arrested Sean R. Cooper, 40, of Rensselaer, NY, for Driving While Ability Impaired by the Combined Influence of Alcohol and Drugs, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, Resisting arrest, Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree and other Vehicle and Traffic Law Violations.
Vischer Ferry VFD mourns Clifton Park crash victim
The Vischer Ferry Volunteer Fire Company is mourning the tragic loss of Ladies Auxiliary member Michele Heffern, who died after a hit-and-run crash in Clifton Park Thursday afternoon.
Young Granville man arrested for burglary
After damaging property and stealing alcohol from two different residencies in Hebron, John J. Younger, 23, was arrested on criminal counts of burglary, larceny and mischief, Washington County Sheriff's say. Younger was arraigned on August 17.
Amsterdam woman charged after fatally striking bicyclist
An Amsterdam woman is facing four traffic ticket charges after a car accident that killed a bicyclist.
Parole absconder arrested, weapons recovered
The Albany Police Department worked alongside the United States Marshals Service to arrest a parole absconder who was wanted out of Catskill.
Update to head-on crash from May: Delaware County man arrested
On August 17, 2022, New York State Police at Oneonta and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Adam S. Bright, age 39 of East Meredith, NY for the following crimes:. Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, a class “B” felony. Aggravated Vehicular Assault, a class “C” felony. Aggravated Unlicensed...
