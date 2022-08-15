ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

Man sentenced for First Street Drive by shooting death in Albany

Albany, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man has been sentenced to 35 years followed by 5 years of post-release supervision, as a Violent Predicate Felon for a deadly stabbing that happened last May in Albany. Jhajuan Sabb, 22, of Troy pleaded guilty to one Count of Manslaughter in the...
ALBANY, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest two men for felonies in forged check scam

On August 17, 2022, State Police arrested Elijah N. Jacobs, 31, of Gloversville, NY, for two counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, a class “D” felony, and two counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class “D” felony. Brian H. Fernau, 31, of Rotterdam, NY, was arrested for three counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, a class “D” felony, two counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class “D” felony and Attempted Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a class “A” misdemeanor.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WNYT

Cars stolen, damaged from Manheim Albany

NewsChannel 13 has learned that two vehicles were stolen and another was damaged at Manheim Albany. A spokesperson tells us no one was injured and all the vehicles have been recovered. The dealership says they are working closely with Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department as they investigate.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Cohoes, NY
Schenectady, NY
Crime & Safety
Malta, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Schenectady, NY
City
Latham, NY
City
Malta, NY
Daily Voice

Firefighter From Cohoes Accused Of Child Endangerment

A Capital District firefighter is facing criminal charges for alleged interactions with a teenage girl, authorities said. Albany County resident Glenn Dame, age 33, of Cohoes, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 16, and charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. The arrest followed an investigation...
COHOES, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Man charged in fatal Clifton Park hit-and-run

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has charged a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Clifton Park on August 18. Lawrence Dippold, 77, of Clifton Park, has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death, which is a felony.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forgery#City Of Albany#State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Rensselaer man following a vehicle pursuit

On August 17, 2022, State Police assigned to the Latham Interstate Patrol arrested Sean R. Cooper, 40, of Rensselaer, NY, for Driving While Ability Impaired by the Combined Influence of Alcohol and Drugs, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, Resisting arrest, Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree and other Vehicle and Traffic Law Violations.
RENSSELAER, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Young Granville man arrested for burglary

After damaging property and stealing alcohol from two different residencies in Hebron, John J. Younger, 23, was arrested on criminal counts of burglary, larceny and mischief, Washington County Sheriff's say. Younger was arraigned on August 17.
GRANVILLE, NY
nyspnews.com

Update to head-on crash from May: Delaware County man arrested

On August 17, 2022, New York State Police at Oneonta and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Adam S. Bright, age 39 of East Meredith, NY for the following crimes:. Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, a class “B” felony. Aggravated Vehicular Assault, a class “C” felony. Aggravated Unlicensed...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy