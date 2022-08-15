Read full article on original website
What the Inflation Reduction Act could mean for Iowans' healthcare
Big changes are coming to the country’s healthcare landscape. On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with affected Iowans and health care experts about key changes coming to health care now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Guests:. Allen Wiebers | Iowan with type...
Iowa board advises prompt responses to records requests
The Iowa Public Information Board is advising records custodians to acknowledge public records requests "within the first few business days of receipt," and to provide information at that time on possible fees and a timeline for producing the records. The board approved an advisory opinion on "Timeliness of responding to...
IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL CANDIDATES SPEAK AT STATE FAIR
IOWA DEMOCRAT TOM MILLER, THE NATION’S LONGEST SERVING ATTORNEY GENERAL, SAYS IF HE’S ELECTED TO AN 11TH TERM, HE’LL CONTINUE TO PURSUE CASES AGAINST COMPANIES THAT SCAM IOWANS. ATTYGEN1 OC……….OF ORDINARY IOWANS.” :06. MILLER SAYS CONSUMER PROTECTION EFFORTS IN THE OFFICE EXTEND TO...
Governor still using public funds to promote herself at Iowa State Fair
More than four years after signing into law a ban on using public funds to promote the name, likeness, or voice of Iowa's statewide elected officials in a "paid exhibit display at the Iowa state fair," Governor Kim Reynolds continues to spend part of her office budget on an Iowa State Fair booth plastered with her name and picture.
STEWART PROPOSES LEGALIZING LSD IN MENTAL HEALTH PROPOSAL
RICK STEWART, THE LIBERTARIAN CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR, SAYS ENDING THE NATION’S WAR ON DRUGS IS HIS MOST IMPORTANT PRIORITY. HE SUGGESTS IOWA’S MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS COULD BE DRAMATICALLY LESSENED IF DRUGS LIKE L-S-D AND MAGIC MUSHROOMS WERE LEGALIZED. MAGIC MUSHROOMS, ALSO KNOWN BY THE NAME PSILOCYBIN, HAVE BEEN...
What the approval for OTC hearing aids means for Iowans
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — After years of bipartisan efforts, affordable hearing aids will be available over-the-counter in the United States in just two months. On Tuesday, The Food and Drug Administration officially established a category for over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids to be sold. The fight for this to happen stems back years ago with […]
Iowa pushes for more poll workers this general election
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday, August 16 is Help America Vote Day. And the Iowa Election Commission is recruiting poll workers for the election in November. There are 1,700 voting precincts in Iowa and they need about 10,000 people to work them, according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.
Sand says the auditor's office belongs to all Iowans
Rob Sand says he registered as an independent when he first registered to vote, and he doesn't believe any party has a monopoly on good ideas. In his first term as auditor, Sand says his leadership team has included a Republican, a Democrat and an independent. “I don’t want a...
IOWA UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DROPS AGAIN
IOWA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE WENT DOWN AGAIN IN JULY — HITTING TWO-POINT-FIVE PERCENT. IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR BETH TOWNSEND SAYS IT’S ANOTHER POSITIVE JOBS REPORT. IAJOBS2 OC………..UNEMPLOYMENT RATE,” :09. SHE SAYS MORE PEOPLE RETURNED TO WORK THAT HAD PREVIOUSLY LEFT THE WORKFORCE, AND EMPLOYERS...
Iowa school districts face staffing shortages, with new school year days away
DES MOINES, IOWA — A new school year is just around the corner for students and teachers across the state and school districts are still struggling to fill open positions. The Des Moines Public School district recently announced several incentives that would give new staff hires signing bonuses and longtime educators could receive a big […]
Bird Says As Iowa’s Attorney General She’d Sue Biden Administration For Overreach
Statewide Iowa — The Republican candidate for Iowa Attorney General says if she’s elected in November, she’ll go to court to challenge the overreach of the federal government. Brenna Bird is currently the Guthrie County Attorney. As Iowa’s attorney general, Bird says she’d assign a squad of...
Program ends soon that helps Iowans with rent, utilities
Des Moines, IA- A federally funded program that’s helped about 17,000 Iowans stay in their homes is ending soon. Radio Iowa reports that in addition to paying for back rent, the Iowa Finance Authority’s Rent and Utility Assistance Program has higher income barriers, opening it to many more Iowans than comparable rent assistance programs.
New Iowa State Fair rules burden aging, disabled Iowans, critics say
The Iowa State Fair is enforcing a new rule this year that limits the size of scooters fairgoers are allowed to bring in, citing safety concerns.Why it matters: Some older fairgoers and people with disabilities say the new rule has become an unexpected burden that prevents them from using the mobility devices they already own.State of play: Gary Carr, 78, has COPD and has regularly attended the fair over the last 50 years.Carr uses a three-wheeled scooter and an oxygen tank to help him get around the fairgrounds.Yes, but: On opening day last week, Carr and his family learned...
Iowa ends rent and utility assistance program
A federally funded program that kept Iowans housed with their lights on ends after August. The Iowa Finance Authority’s Rent and Utility Assistance Program gave more than $170 million – including Gov. Kim Reynolds' $36 million allocation of CARES Act funds – to an estimated 17,000 Iowans. This assistance could be used for utilities, rent and back rent. The program had higher income thresholds meaning it was open to many more Iowans than comparable rent assistance programs.
This is how Iowa State Fair babies are made
Giving birth at the Iowa State Fair ain't happenchance. It's a science and it takes months of planning, Emily Wynn, a spokesperson for the fair tells Axios. Catch up fast: Daily live animal births debuted as an ongoing attraction at the fair about 15 years ago and it is now one of the fair's most popular exhibits.
An Iowa Community College Has Been Named The Second Best In America
The 2022 fall semester is getting ready to begin and many people are gearing up to head back to college or start their college careers. Many people succeed in starting their college careers at a community college and transferring or spending all of their college career earning a degree from a community college.
$450 settlement: Iowa attorney general's office reaches agreement with opioid maker
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa attorney general's office this morning announced another multi-million dollar settlement with an opioid maker. Endo International agreed to pay Iowa and 34 other states and territories $450 million. The agreement also bans Endo from promoting its opioid products. And requires Endo to turn...
Companies building carbon pipelines in Iowa to see economic benefit through Inflation Reduction Act
Just weeks after the death of a Missouri resident in Iowa due to a brain-eating amoeba, health officials are now investigating the death of a child in Douglas County, Nebraska, just across the border from Council Bluffs. Kaj O'Mara introduces one of this fall's Kid Captains at the 25th Annual...
What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?
You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
Iowa expected to suffer heat as high as 125°F by 2053
Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsA new study reveals the emergence of an "extreme heat belt" from Texas to Iowa, with days that feel like 125°F at least once a year by 2053, writes Axios' Andrew Freedman. Why it matters: Most of Iowa falls under this belt, which could result in increased hardships, such as higher energy consumption and more health risks like heat stroke.Driving the news: As average temperatures increase due to human-driven greenhouse gas emissions,...
