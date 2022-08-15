ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

iowapublicradio.org

What the Inflation Reduction Act could mean for Iowans' healthcare

Big changes are coming to the country’s healthcare landscape. On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with affected Iowans and health care experts about key changes coming to health care now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Guests:. Allen Wiebers | Iowan with type...
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa board advises prompt responses to records requests

The Iowa Public Information Board is advising records custodians to acknowledge public records requests "within the first few business days of receipt," and to provide information at that time on possible fees and a timeline for producing the records. The board approved an advisory opinion on "Timeliness of responding to...
kscj.com

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL CANDIDATES SPEAK AT STATE FAIR

IOWA DEMOCRAT TOM MILLER, THE NATION’S LONGEST SERVING ATTORNEY GENERAL, SAYS IF HE’S ELECTED TO AN 11TH TERM, HE’LL CONTINUE TO PURSUE CASES AGAINST COMPANIES THAT SCAM IOWANS. ATTYGEN1 OC……….OF ORDINARY IOWANS.” :06. MILLER SAYS CONSUMER PROTECTION EFFORTS IN THE OFFICE EXTEND TO...
bleedingheartland.com

Governor still using public funds to promote herself at Iowa State Fair

More than four years after signing into law a ban on using public funds to promote the name, likeness, or voice of Iowa's statewide elected officials in a "paid exhibit display at the Iowa state fair," Governor Kim Reynolds continues to spend part of her office budget on an Iowa State Fair booth plastered with her name and picture.
kscj.com

STEWART PROPOSES LEGALIZING LSD IN MENTAL HEALTH PROPOSAL

RICK STEWART, THE LIBERTARIAN CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR, SAYS ENDING THE NATION’S WAR ON DRUGS IS HIS MOST IMPORTANT PRIORITY. HE SUGGESTS IOWA’S MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS COULD BE DRAMATICALLY LESSENED IF DRUGS LIKE L-S-D AND MAGIC MUSHROOMS WERE LEGALIZED. MAGIC MUSHROOMS, ALSO KNOWN BY THE NAME PSILOCYBIN, HAVE BEEN...
WHO 13

What the approval for OTC hearing aids means for Iowans

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — After years of bipartisan efforts, affordable hearing aids will be available over-the-counter in the United States in just two months. On Tuesday, The Food and Drug Administration officially established a category for over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids to be sold. The fight for this to happen stems back years ago with […]
WOWT

Iowa pushes for more poll workers this general election

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday, August 16 is Help America Vote Day. And the Iowa Election Commission is recruiting poll workers for the election in November. There are 1,700 voting precincts in Iowa and they need about 10,000 people to work them, according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.
iowapublicradio.org

Sand says the auditor's office belongs to all Iowans

Rob Sand says he registered as an independent when he first registered to vote, and he doesn't believe any party has a monopoly on good ideas. In his first term as auditor, Sand says his leadership team has included a Republican, a Democrat and an independent. “I don’t want a...
kscj.com

IOWA UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DROPS AGAIN

IOWA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE WENT DOWN AGAIN IN JULY — HITTING TWO-POINT-FIVE PERCENT. IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR BETH TOWNSEND SAYS IT’S ANOTHER POSITIVE JOBS REPORT. IAJOBS2 OC………..UNEMPLOYMENT RATE,” :09. SHE SAYS MORE PEOPLE RETURNED TO WORK THAT HAD PREVIOUSLY LEFT THE WORKFORCE, AND EMPLOYERS...
KBUR

Program ends soon that helps Iowans with rent, utilities

Des Moines, IA- A federally funded program that’s helped about 17,000 Iowans stay in their homes is ending soon. Radio Iowa reports that in addition to paying for back rent, the Iowa Finance Authority’s Rent and Utility Assistance Program has higher income barriers, opening it to many more Iowans than comparable rent assistance programs.
Axios Des Moines

New Iowa State Fair rules burden aging, disabled Iowans, critics say

The Iowa State Fair is enforcing a new rule this year that limits the size of scooters fairgoers are allowed to bring in, citing safety concerns.Why it matters: Some older fairgoers and people with disabilities say the new rule has become an unexpected burden that prevents them from using the mobility devices they already own.State of play: Gary Carr, 78, has COPD and has regularly attended the fair over the last 50 years.Carr uses a three-wheeled scooter and an oxygen tank to help him get around the fairgrounds.Yes, but: On opening day last week, Carr and his family learned...
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa ends rent and utility assistance program

A federally funded program that kept Iowans housed with their lights on ends after August. The Iowa Finance Authority’s Rent and Utility Assistance Program gave more than $170 million – including Gov. Kim Reynolds' $36 million allocation of CARES Act funds – to an estimated 17,000 Iowans. This assistance could be used for utilities, rent and back rent. The program had higher income thresholds meaning it was open to many more Iowans than comparable rent assistance programs.
Axios

This is how Iowa State Fair babies are made

Giving birth at the Iowa State Fair ain't happenchance. It's a science and it takes months of planning, Emily Wynn, a spokesperson for the fair tells Axios. Catch up fast: Daily live animal births debuted as an ongoing attraction at the fair about 15 years ago and it is now one of the fair's most popular exhibits.
B100

An Iowa Community College Has Been Named The Second Best In America

The 2022 fall semester is getting ready to begin and many people are gearing up to head back to college or start their college careers. Many people succeed in starting their college careers at a community college and transferring or spending all of their college career earning a degree from a community college.
KOEL 950 AM

What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?

You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
Axios Des Moines

Iowa expected to suffer heat as high as 125°F by 2053

Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsA new study reveals the emergence of an "extreme heat belt" from Texas to Iowa, with days that feel like 125°F at least once a year by 2053, writes Axios' Andrew Freedman. Why it matters: Most of Iowa falls under this belt, which could result in increased hardships, such as higher energy consumption and more health risks like heat stroke.Driving the news: As average temperatures increase due to human-driven greenhouse gas emissions,...
