FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mom shot by neighbor 'in front of my children'
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee mom is sharing her story after she was shot by her next-door neighbor in front of her young children Sunday, Aug. 14 near 79th and Courtland. Milwaukee police confirmed an arrest after the shooting, but formal charges had not been filed as of Wednesday. Gertrude Byrd...
Two Milwaukee men arrested after shooting in Glendale, 1 injured
Glendale police arrested two Milwaukee men after a shooting near Silver Spring and Port Washington on Thursday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man fired at neighbor 3 times over parking, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Remington Burage, 32, of Milwaukee faces multiple charges after prosecutors say he fired at his neighbor on three separate occasions. It started as a dispute over a parking spot. Burage faces five charges, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon; stalking, use of a dangerous...
WBKO
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) - A family of three is now traumatized after they say a strange man broke into their home, and the mother fatally shot him while defending her children, she claims. A mother of two, who asked not to be identified, was showering before work Monday morning when she...
WISN
Full freeway closure after shooting in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced a full freeway closure was underway on northbound 175, with all traffic diverted off at Fond du Lac Avenue. This all happened just before noon on Thursday. Deputies were investigating a reported shooting where a driver shot at another car. No injuries have been...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale shooting; 2 men arrested, 1 wounded
GLENDALE, Wis. - Glendale police arrested two men following an incident near Port Washington and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18. Officials say around 2:15 p.m., officers responded for a report of an armed, intoxicated man fighting with another man, and possibly also a woman. It was reported that multiple shots were fired.
WISN
Driver of coupe identified in deadly dump truck crash on I-43
GREENFIELD, Wis. — Frederick Steffen, 74, of Milwaukee has been identified as the driver who was killed on I-43 on Thursday afternoon after a dump truck crashed into his 1974 Triumph coupe. That's according to the report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. The report also states that...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Otha Brown sentenced; 40 years in prison in Za’layia Jenkins fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Otha Brown on Friday, Aug. 19 to 40 years in prison in connection with the fatal shooting of Za’layia Jenkins in May 2016. Brown was found guilty in June of first-degree reckless homicide in this case. Jenkins was shot while sitting in...
WISN
Milwaukee mom shot by neighbor during alleged dispute
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mom of six is recovering at home after she suffered a gunshot wound to her left shoulder. It happened Sunday morning when Gertrude Byrd said she was sitting on her porch near North 79th Street and Courtland Avenue as two of her children played in the front yard.
insideedition.com
Beloved Reporter Crossing Milwaukee Drawbridge Falls to His Death When It Opens, Son Calls for Probe Into Case
A 77-year-old man plunged to his death from a Milwaukee drawbridge as it opened while he was walking across it. Richard Dujardin, a longtime religion reporter for the Providence Journal, fell back and hit his head on the concrete sidewalk when the bridge rose to a 90-degree angle, his son told Inside Edition.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash; driver who died ID'd by medical examiner
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has released the identity of the Milwaukee man who died from injuries suffered in a fatal crash on eastbound I-894/43 at S. 27th Street on Thursday, Aug. 18. The victim is 74-year-old Frederick Steffen. The medical examiner's report indicates the collision between...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man assaulted Racine deputies, K-9 bit him 3 times, sheriff says
A Milwaukee man pulled over for speeding on I-94 assaulted deputies and was bitten by a K-9 officer three times and tased five times before deputies could take him into custody. Sheriff's officials say he had drugs and a gun in his vehicle.
CBS 58
Racine police seek attempted homicide suspect, considered armed and dangerous
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted person. Officials say 26-year-old Montavius Drane is wanted for first degree attempted homicide. He's believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Drane is described as 5'8" tall and about...
CBS 58
2 arrested after fight leads to shooting in Glendale
GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Glendale police arrested two men Thursday, Aug. 18 after a fight ended in a shooting near Silver Spring and Port Washington Road. Officers responded to the area just before 2:15 p.m. for reports of an armed, intoxicated man fighting with a man and possibly also a woman, leading to multiple shots fired.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Driver crashes on I-43, flees; hides in Mequon basement
MEQUON, Wis. - Ozaukee County Sheriff's deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle on southbound I-43 around 8 p.m. Thursday. The driver initially pulled over before fleeing the scene and crashing near County Line Road, a release from the office said. The crash resulted in one driver sustaining non-life-threatening injuries...
YouTuber finds skeletal remains in abandoned Milwaukee building
The Milwaukee Police Department is working to identify skeletal remains that were found in an abandoned building last week.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Germantown fire, 1 taken to hospital: chief
GERMANTOWN, Wis. - One person was taken to the hospital after a Germantown house fire Thursday, Aug. 18. According to Fire Chief John Delain, the fire happened on Starlite Drive off of Pilgrim around 12:45 p.m. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation, one of home was taken to the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Third Ward shooting: Carroll-Robinson gets 5 years in prison
MILWAUKEE - One of three men charged in connection to the shooting of an off-duty Milwaukee police detective has been sentenced to prison. Timonte Carroll-Robinson, 18, will spend five years behind bars. In court Thursday, he apologized and asked the judge for forgiveness. "What it is ultimately is completely, absolutely...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha police chase, 2 charged: video
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A man and woman have been charged after a high-speed Waukesha police chase on Aug. 15. Prosecutors say the driver admitted to multiple crimes, saying he was "doing like Speed Racer off the crack." According to a criminal complaint, Waukesha police were notified of a vehicle with...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man shot Tuesday night in possible domestic violence dispute at 36th & Locust
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 9:47 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 36th & Locust Streets. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, though his condition is listed as serious. This incident is possibly domestic violence...
