FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee mom shot by neighbor 'in front of my children'

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee mom is sharing her story after she was shot by her next-door neighbor in front of her young children Sunday, Aug. 14 near 79th and Courtland. Milwaukee police confirmed an arrest after the shooting, but formal charges had not been filed as of Wednesday. Gertrude Byrd...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man fired at neighbor 3 times over parking, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - Remington Burage, 32, of Milwaukee faces multiple charges after prosecutors say he fired at his neighbor on three separate occasions. It started as a dispute over a parking spot. Burage faces five charges, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon; stalking, use of a dangerous...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBKO

Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) - A family of three is now traumatized after they say a strange man broke into their home, and the mother fatally shot him while defending her children, she claims. A mother of two, who asked not to be identified, was showering before work Monday morning when she...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee#Police Cars#Violent Crime#Fox6 News
WISN

Full freeway closure after shooting in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced a full freeway closure was underway on northbound 175, with all traffic diverted off at Fond du Lac Avenue. This all happened just before noon on Thursday. Deputies were investigating a reported shooting where a driver shot at another car. No injuries have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Glendale shooting; 2 men arrested, 1 wounded

GLENDALE, Wis. - Glendale police arrested two men following an incident near Port Washington and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18. Officials say around 2:15 p.m., officers responded for a report of an armed, intoxicated man fighting with another man, and possibly also a woman. It was reported that multiple shots were fired.
GLENDALE, WI
WISN

Driver of coupe identified in deadly dump truck crash on I-43

GREENFIELD, Wis. — Frederick Steffen, 74, of Milwaukee has been identified as the driver who was killed on I-43 on Thursday afternoon after a dump truck crashed into his 1974 Triumph coupe. That's according to the report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. The report also states that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee mom shot by neighbor during alleged dispute

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mom of six is recovering at home after she suffered a gunshot wound to her left shoulder. It happened Sunday morning when Gertrude Byrd said she was sitting on her porch near North 79th Street and Courtland Avenue as two of her children played in the front yard.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash; driver who died ID'd by medical examiner

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has released the identity of the Milwaukee man who died from injuries suffered in a fatal crash on eastbound I-894/43 at S. 27th Street on Thursday, Aug. 18. The victim is 74-year-old Frederick Steffen. The medical examiner's report indicates the collision between...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

2 arrested after fight leads to shooting in Glendale

GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Glendale police arrested two men Thursday, Aug. 18 after a fight ended in a shooting near Silver Spring and Port Washington Road. Officers responded to the area just before 2:15 p.m. for reports of an armed, intoxicated man fighting with a man and possibly also a woman, leading to multiple shots fired.
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Driver crashes on I-43, flees; hides in Mequon basement

MEQUON, Wis. - Ozaukee County Sheriff's deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle on southbound I-43 around 8 p.m. Thursday. The driver initially pulled over before fleeing the scene and crashing near County Line Road, a release from the office said. The crash resulted in one driver sustaining non-life-threatening injuries...
MEQUON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Germantown fire, 1 taken to hospital: chief

GERMANTOWN, Wis. - One person was taken to the hospital after a Germantown house fire Thursday, Aug. 18. According to Fire Chief John Delain, the fire happened on Starlite Drive off of Pilgrim around 12:45 p.m. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation, one of home was taken to the...
GERMANTOWN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Third Ward shooting: Carroll-Robinson gets 5 years in prison

MILWAUKEE - One of three men charged in connection to the shooting of an off-duty Milwaukee police detective has been sentenced to prison. Timonte Carroll-Robinson, 18, will spend five years behind bars. In court Thursday, he apologized and asked the judge for forgiveness. "What it is ultimately is completely, absolutely...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha police chase, 2 charged: video

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A man and woman have been charged after a high-speed Waukesha police chase on Aug. 15. Prosecutors say the driver admitted to multiple crimes, saying he was "doing like Speed Racer off the crack." According to a criminal complaint, Waukesha police were notified of a vehicle with...
WAUKESHA, WI

