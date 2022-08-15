Read full article on original website
Police investigating multiple car break-ins in Westmoreland County
LATROBE, Pa. — Westmoreland County Park Police are investigating multiple smash-and-grab car break-ins at several county parks. “This is the first time I’ve heard like anything here,” Amanda Derek said. Parkgoers like Amanda Derek said hearing about the brazen thefts from parked cars at Twin Lakes Park...
Officer hospitalized, one man arrested after SWAT situation in Beaver County
AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A police officer was hospitalized and a man was arrested after a SWAT situation in Beaver County. The standoff began in the area of Ninth Street and Melrose Avenue in Ambridge at around 3 p.m. Ambridge police said they were contacted by Beaver County detectives to...
4 people, including firefighters, hurt in massive fire in Beaver County
ROCHESTER, Pa. — Four people, including firefighters, were injured in a massive fire that destroyed two buildings in Beaver County early Thursday. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Brighton Avenue in Rochester. Rochester Assistant Fire Chief Mike Mamone said the fire started in...
wtae.com
Driver takes off after crashing into tree in Westmoreland County
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man took off after a crash in Unity Township, Westmoreland County. The crash happened a little after 11:20 a.m. Wednesday on State Route 119 north of Rizzo Road. Police said the 40-year-old man went off the road and crashed into a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Authorities identify man pulled from Allegheny River
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified a man found dead in the Allegheny River earlier this week. Dwayne Fletcher, 39, of Braddock, was pronounced dead around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Pittsburgh police responded to the North Shore near Art Rooney Drive around 7 a.m. for a report...
wtae.com
One person stabbed at bar in Beaver County
PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a bar in Beaver County. The stabbing happened at Marion Hill Bar And Grill on Rochester Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The victim was taken to the hospital. It was initially unclear if anyone...
Injured blue heron rescued by Pittsburgh animal control officer
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After more than a decade on the job, you'd think an animal control officer would have seen all the wildlife Pittsburgh has to offer. But one worker got a surprise on a call Wednesday. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Animal Care and Control Officer Jeffrey Ley found a blue heron in the weeds at the Forestry Division on Stanton Avenue after he was called for an injured bird. It's the first blue heron he's seen in his 11-year career, Public Safety said. According to the National Audubon Society, the blue heron is the largest heron in North America and is usually seen along inland rivers or lakeshores. Public Safety said the bird was taken to the Wildlife Center.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Richland man accused of ditching woman's body after overdose
A Richland man was charged with abusing a corpse after police said he left a woman in her vehicle in front of her house after she died of a drug overdose while they were together. Patrick William McCurry, 43, faces a Sept. 28 preliminary hearing on the misdemeanor charge before...
wtae.com
Westmoreland County teacher reflects on lessons learned during the pandemic
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A teacher in the Hempfield Area School District is reflecting on lessons she learned during the pandemic and marveling at the response from her students. “I think this year was a year of resilience for teachers and kids,” Ashley Testa said. Testa says teachers,...
Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use
After three years of planning and construction, the Second Avenue Commons facility, in Downtown, is slated to open at the beginning of October, providing services like a health clinic and day program for adults experiencing homelessness across Allegheny County. Planning for the five-story facility began in 2019, helmed by PNC Bank and the PNC Foundation […] The post Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
81-year-old woman dies in Washington County house fire
CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An elderly woman was killed in a house fire Tuesday morning in Washington County, a Cecil Township fire chief at the scene told Channel 11. The Washington County Coroner identified the woman who died as Rose Churray, 81. The 911 call for the fire at...
Man charged, allegedly drove deceased woman around Pittsburgh before leaving her in car for days
MCCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police said a woman’s body was driven around Pittsburgh for hours before being left in a car outside her home for two days. Patrick McCurry is charged with abuse of a corpse. Nicole Dull’s body was found in the passenger seat of her car...
Hill District business relocates due to inflation, COVID setbacks
PITTSBURGH — Ujamaa Collective is dedicated to remaining in the Hill District, but due to inflation and COVID setbacks, had to relocate from its prime street-front location and move to the back of the building. “We had to relocate, even though we didn’t leave the building. We had to...
wtae.com
Masks return indoors at Pitt ahead of student move-in
PITTSBURGH — On Thursday, it was announced that the COVID-19 community spread level in Allegheny County moved to “high,” based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. With that move, the University of Pittsburgh soon announced that, per its policy, masks will be required indoors on...
Water main break sends water shooting onto home in Pleasant Hills
PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — Two properties were damaged by a water main break in Pleasant Hills on Tuesday. The break happened around 7:20 a.m. in the 200 block of Coleen Drive. One video shared to us by neighbors shows water shooting onto the top of a home. Another video shows a flooded yard.
Eviction filings surge as COVID rent relief ends
Returning to pre-pandemic normal isn’t always a good thing — at least when it comes to evictions. As pandemic-era rental assistance ends, eviction filings in July exceeded 1,000 across Allegheny County for the second straight month, returning to levels not seen since the shutdown brought federal moratoriums and state curbs on evictions. One public agency […] The post Eviction filings surge as COVID rent relief ends appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Man found shot in Penn Hills
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was found shot Wednesday in Penn Hills.Allegheny County police said officers were called to Brushton Avenue around 1 p.m. for reports of a shooting. First responders found the victim, who was shot in the arm and foot.He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said. It is not clear if there are any suspects.Police are investigating."Investigators determined that this incident occurred throughout several blocks in the City of Pittsburgh and Penn Hills," Allegheny County police said in a release.
Delays in South Fayette, Bridgeville areas begin due to I-79 ramp closure
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Commuters in the South Fayette/Bridgeville area experienced long traffic backups today, after Pennsylvania Department of Transportation closed the on-ramp to Interstate 79 North. The shutdown officially started Friday evening, but the large delays from commuters started early this morning. “It normally takes me 3-4 minutes...
Family upset after car show hosted at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery
PITTSBURGH — A local family is upset after they say they went to visit a loved one at a local cemetery but found a car show instead. Bill Petrosky Jr. tells Channel 11 he has several family members buried at the Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pleasant Hills, a place he thought was dignified and a respectable resting place. That was until this past weekend. On Sunday, Petrosky says his father went to place flowers on his mother’s grave.
Portion of I-79 reopened after shut down due to electrical emergency
UPDATE: PennDOT has announced the closure has come to an end and the road is reopened. All lanes of a portion of Interstate 79 are closed due to an electrical emergency, police say. Bridgeville Police Department said the interstate is closed between the Kirwan Heights and Carnegie exits. The closure...
