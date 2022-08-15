ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Lebanon, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Authorities identify man pulled from Allegheny River

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified a man found dead in the Allegheny River earlier this week. Dwayne Fletcher, 39, of Braddock, was pronounced dead around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Pittsburgh police responded to the North Shore near Art Rooney Drive around 7 a.m. for a report...
BRADDOCK, PA
wtae.com

One person stabbed at bar in Beaver County

PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a bar in Beaver County. The stabbing happened at Marion Hill Bar And Grill on Rochester Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The victim was taken to the hospital. It was initially unclear if anyone...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Injured blue heron rescued by Pittsburgh animal control officer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After more than a decade on the job, you'd think an animal control officer would have seen all the wildlife Pittsburgh has to offer. But one worker got a surprise on a call Wednesday. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Animal Care and Control Officer Jeffrey Ley found a blue heron in the weeds at the Forestry Division on Stanton Avenue after he was called for an injured bird. It's the first blue heron he's seen in his 11-year career, Public Safety said. According to the National Audubon Society, the blue heron is the largest heron in North America and is usually seen along inland rivers or lakeshores. Public Safety said the bird was taken to the Wildlife Center. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Richland man accused of ditching woman's body after overdose

A Richland man was charged with abusing a corpse after police said he left a woman in her vehicle in front of her house after she died of a drug overdose while they were together. Patrick William McCurry, 43, faces a Sept. 28 preliminary hearing on the misdemeanor charge before...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PublicSource

Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use

After three years of planning and construction, the Second Avenue Commons facility, in Downtown, is slated to open at the beginning of October, providing services like a health clinic and day program for adults experiencing homelessness across Allegheny County.  Planning for the five-story facility began in 2019, helmed by PNC Bank and the PNC Foundation […] The post Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Masks return indoors at Pitt ahead of student move-in

PITTSBURGH — On Thursday, it was announced that the COVID-19 community spread level in Allegheny County moved to “high,” based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. With that move, the University of Pittsburgh soon announced that, per its policy, masks will be required indoors on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Eviction filings surge as COVID rent relief ends

Returning to pre-pandemic normal isn’t always a good thing — at least when it comes to evictions. As pandemic-era rental assistance ends, eviction filings in July exceeded 1,000 across Allegheny County for the second straight month, returning to levels not seen since the shutdown brought federal moratoriums and state curbs on evictions.  One public agency […] The post Eviction filings surge as COVID rent relief ends appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man found shot in Penn Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was found shot Wednesday in Penn Hills.Allegheny County police said officers were called to Brushton Avenue around 1 p.m. for reports of a shooting. First responders found the victim, who was shot in the arm and foot.He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said. It is not clear if there are any suspects.Police are investigating."Investigators determined that this incident occurred throughout several blocks in the City of Pittsburgh and Penn Hills," Allegheny County police said in a release. 
PENN HILLS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Family upset after car show hosted at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery

PITTSBURGH — A local family is upset after they say they went to visit a loved one at a local cemetery but found a car show instead. Bill Petrosky Jr. tells Channel 11 he has several family members buried at the Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pleasant Hills, a place he thought was dignified and a respectable resting place. That was until this past weekend. On Sunday, Petrosky says his father went to place flowers on his mother’s grave.
PITTSBURGH, PA

