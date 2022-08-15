ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

94.9 WMMQ

18 Michigan Counties at High COVID-19 Level

There are 83 counties in the state of Michigan. Out of those 83 counties, 18 of them are at high COVID-19 risk. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses certain calculations when it comes to determining COVID risk at a county level. I always read up on this because...
MICHIGAN STATE
michigan.gov

DNR’s next round of state park infrastructure projects includes more than $108 million in ARPA investments

Those who regularly spend time in Michigan state parks, trails and waterways know there is a lot to love: beautiful, natural spaces, room to roam, historic sites and so much more. With the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ second round of infrastructure projects starting to take shape, there is even more to look forward to – courtesy of record-breaking federal funding.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel discusses Clean Slate UP program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Attorney General Dana Nessel made an appearance at the Michigan Works! Marquette office Friday. She met with staff and clients who shared success stories from using the Clean Slate UP Program. Nessel said she strongly supports the work being done to help Upper Peninsula residents expunge their criminal records.
MICHIGAN STATE
Calhoun County, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may have noticed one of our most popular summer visitors is missing in action. Some may refer to these pests as Michigan’s state bird - the mosquito. It’s been quiet so far but, there’s no guarantee it will stay that way. You...
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Michigan quick hits: Whitmer loses Line 5 remand motion

(The Center Square) – Two different courts, two different outcomes for Gov. Whitmer’s administration. The second attempt of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel to move their case against Enbridge’s Line 5 from a federal court to state court fell short on Thursday. The Whitmer...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Faygo Bringing Back a Michigan Favorite After 15 Years

There’s not much that screams “Michigan” as much as good ol’ Faygo. Now, Faygo is bringing back a certain soda flavor that hasn’t been available in Michigan for 15 years. If you miss the sweet, fruity taste of Jazzin’ Bluesberry Faygo, then I have some...
MICHIGAN STATE
michigan.gov

MDHHS provides update on state E. Coli investigation

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is issuing an updated public health alert regarding additional illnesses of shiga toxin producing Escherichia coli (STEC) across the state associated with the multi-state outbreak. Michigan currently has 43 confirmedE. coli O157 cases matched with the outbreak strain. The illness onset...
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MICHIGAN STATE
Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan

COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
michigan.gov

Whitmer Approves State Emergency Funding for Mecosta County to Cover Flood Response Efforts

LANSING, Mich. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer approved $750,000 in assistance for Mecosta County and the City of Big Rapids following a severe thunderstorm and flooding in May. The funds were made available through the Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund, which is used to provide state assistance in coping with a disaster or emergency where local efforts have been exhausted.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI

