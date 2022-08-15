Read full article on original website
hebervalleyradio.com
Wasatch Football Routs Sky View Friday
HEBER CITY, Utah-Mack Kelson threw a 35-yard scoring toss to Crew Erickson and ran 11 yards for another score as the Wasatch Wasps recorded their first win of the season with a 45-20 rout of Sky View Friday in non-region football play at Wright-Tree Stadium. Chris Cook added touchdown runs...
hebervalleyradio.com
UDOT Reports Crash on SR 248 Thursday Morning
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah-Thursday morning, UDOT reported a crash on SR 248 at milepost 9 at 10:21 am. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov.
