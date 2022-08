ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Wednesday that Navy Seaman 2nd Class John G. Bock, Jr., 18, of St. Louis, killed during World War II, was accounted for on May 19, 2021. Despite the DPAA’s ability to account for Bock in May 2021, a...

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO