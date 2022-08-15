Read full article on original website
magnoliastatelive.com
Mississippi man misses winning share of $1.28 billion jackpot by one number
A Mississippi man missed winning a share of the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot on July 29 by one number. Mississippi Lottery officials posted a picture of the ticket bought by a Biloxi man which matched four of the five numbers plus the Megaplier. The winning numbers were 13, 36,...
Mississippi Lottery player wins $500K from Powerball drawing
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A $50,000 win soon became a $500,000 win for a Mississippi Lottery player. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the player spent an extra dollar for the Powerplay multiplier for the Saturday Powerball drawing. The ticket was purchased from Broadway Mart on South Broadway in McComb. The player selected their […]
How Much Will Louisiana Take From The $725,000 LA Lotto Winner?
You could possibly win some life-changing money tonight with the Louisiana Lottery. I've been playing the lottery casually for the last two years. I used to think it was a waste of money, but then one day it hit me...somebody's going to win, it might as well be me. I started playing the Mega Millions and Powerball games. However, I quickly realized that I had better odds playing two other different lottery games.
WLBT
Mississippi summers could soon get hotter. A lot hotter.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bad news. A new report says that summers in Mississippi could get even more oppressive. According to a study by the First Street Foundation, in the next 30 years, Mississippi could experience blistering heat, with parts of the state seeing heat index temperatures above 125 degrees.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Winning ticket worth $172K sold in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Check those tickets! According to the Florida Lottery, someone purchased a winning, top-prize FANTASY 5 ticket worth more than $172,000 from a store in Brevard County. The winning numbers from the August 16 drawing are 8-10-15-23-26. Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at Pinkys Discount...
kicks96news.com
Mississippi’s Medical Marijuana Industry Attracts Out of State Interest
Most of the 98 medical marijuana dispensaries licensed in Mississippi so far appear to be local companies. At least they list Mississippi mailing addresses. But not all of them. A California company plans to open dispensaries in Biloxi and Gulfport and another has a license for a Meridian location. A Michigan company has gotten approval for a Biloxi dispensary and a Missouri company plans a location in Pearl. Louisiana companies have been licensed for dispensaries in Olive Branch, Oxford, Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Vicksburg, McComb and Jackson. And Alabama companies plan to open in Meridian, Tupelo, Pearl, Starkville and Greenville.
Alabama woman sentenced for bank fraud in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pelham, Alabama woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 12 months and one day in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Tanya Shelby, 42, was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $621,411.51 for bank fraud. According to court documents, Shelby owned a car dealership named Tanya […]
Delaware Residents Have You Received Your $300 Relief Rebate Check?
Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Some residents are awaiting instructions on how they can get the relief rebate check. In May, Delaware started sending “relief rebate” payments of $300 to taxpayers who filed their 2020 state tax returns. The one-time payment is due to a budget surplus. Throughout the Summer, payments were sent to adult residents who filed their 2021 tax returns and to other individuals, age 18 and older identified via other State agency data.
Suspects lead Mississippi law enforcement on three-county chase
One person was arrested after a car led multiple Mississippi agencies on a chase that crossed three counties and ended with a crash. WAPT in Jackson reports that Charles Tillman has been charged with felony fleeing and other traffic violations. The chase reportedly started with a traffic stop at approximately...
Mississippi Press
Hattiesburg Zoo to bring $10.5 million water park to south Mississippi in 2023
HATTIESBURG, Mississippi -- By this time next year, residents in south Mississippi are expected to have a new summer getaway destination nearby. The Hattiesburg Zoo has announced the beginning of construction this month of Phase I of what will ultimately be Serengeti Springs -- a $10.5 million water park built on 3.5 acres of Kamper Park, which will result in an expantion of the zoo’s current Africa section.
Man wins $250,000 lottery jackpot while on vacation
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a family vacation led him to the store where he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $250,000. The 58-year-old Reisterstown man told Maryland Lottery officials he and his wife were vacationing in Ocean City when he made a stop at Acme #0293 on Coastal Highway in Ocean City.
Focused on Mississippi: The Johnsons
TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Woodstock Music Festival began August 15, 1969, and is a significant day in music history and has some Mississippi ties. A lot of indebtedness are found especially to a couple of fellows from Copiah County. Before we go to Copiah County, let’s start in Tupelo because Tupelo probably pops into […]
WLOX
Some Mississippi leaders not a fan of Inflation Reduction Act
She reports that Beach Elementary had a 100% pass rate on the third-grade reading assessment, results from the kindergarten assessment grew 229 scale score points from fall to spring, and the third-grade proficiency rate grew to 65%. Fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen's legacy forever remembered. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
KNOE TV8
How to get $150 credit for Entergy bills in Northeast Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Do you need help with your Entergy bill? $150 is being offered to customers who meet the income criteria found below. This page is applies to the 12 parishes served by the United Way of Northeast Louisiana. They are partnering with Entergy Louisiana to give out the $150 credits. If you live in one of the following parishes, you are on the right page, keep reading this article and look for the application link below. Caldwell, East Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Tensas, Union, or West Carroll parishes. -- If you DON’T live in one of these parishes, you need to click here to find out where can apply for the $150 credit.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best chicken tenders in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Couple thinks they won $360 in lottery, turns out to be $360,000
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A Lynwood, Wash. couple thought that they had won $360 in the state's lottery, until they took a closer look -- and realized that they had actually won $360,000. The anonymous couple purchased the winning ticket at a local grocery store, according to Washington's Lottery. Following...
$1 million, $100K prizes won in Powerball drawing in North Carolina
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket on Monday at a Clay County grocery store won a $1 million prize. It is the largest prize won nationally in the drawing. The ticket was purchased at the Ingles on U.S. 64 East in Hayesville. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all...
actionnews5.com
Lawsuit: Mississippi police ‘terrorized’ small town
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Civil rights advocates say in a federal lawsuit that police have “terrorized” residents in a small Mississippi town by subjecting them to false arrests, excessive force and intimidation. The civil rights organization JULIAN is seeking a temporary restraining order against Lexington’s police department...
Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
WDAM-TV
Monticello man charged with child enticement in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Monticello man is facing charges after being arrested in an undercover child predator sting in Columbia. The Columbia Police Department conducted the undercover operation, targeting adults seeking to meet underage children for sexual purposes, on Friday, Aug. 12. CPD said Agent Lance Poirier of the...
Comments / 0