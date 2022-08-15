ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Hollywood, soccer stars appeal for more Ukraine donations

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LlVpD_0hI8UAwd00

Hollywood actor Liev Schreiber and former Ukraine soccer star Andriy Shevchenko appealed for international donations to Ukraine to continue during a visit Monday to a residential area outside Kyiv that suffered extensive damage by Russian bombardment.

“People see it as a one-time thing. But, as you can see, people live with it every day,”said Schreiber, who has starred in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

“It’s a coward move,” Schreiber said, pointing at a damaged apartment tower block in Borodyanka, 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Kyiv.

Borodyanka is located in the Bucha area, where hundreds of dead civilian were discovered following the Russian occupation and then retreat in late March. Ukrainian authorities said 16,000 residential buildings were damaged in the area.

Schreiber, who is partly of Ukrainian ancestry and is involved in several charity initiatives for the country, earlier met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A number of Hollywood stars have visited Ukraine during the war, including Angelina Jolie , Sean Penn and Ben Stiller.

———

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
ABC News

ABC News

790K+
Followers
172K+
Post
444M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy