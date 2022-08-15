Panda Express to open in the Breezeway Food Court sometime during the Fall 2022 semester

Chick-fil-A is facing backlash after one of its locations shared a job listing for “volunteers“ who would be paid in entrees rather than money.This week, a Chick-fil-A location in Hendersonville, North Carolina, posted about the job opportunity on its public Facebook page, where it noted that it was looking for volunteers to work its drive-thru.“We are looking for volunteers for our new Drive Thru Express! Earn five free entrees per shift (one hr) worked,” the Facebook post, which has since-been deleted, read. “Message us for details.”Chick-fil-A’s website notes that its entrees, which include chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, and Cool...

HENDERSONVILLE, NC ・ 22 DAYS AGO