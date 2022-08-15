Panda Express to open in the Breezeway Food Court sometime during the Fall 2022 semester

Read full article on original website
Related
Chick-Fil-A Is Testing A Trendy New Menu Item — Here's Where To Find It
Not many fast food restaurants draw a queue of cars in their drive-thru that will happily wait an average of 10 minutes before they can even order food. People love Chick-fil-A so much that they seem to find the patience (via Business Insider). There's plenty to like about the brand including its focus on employee welfare, food quality, and its commitment to using cage-free chickens by 2026.
Chick-fil-A location sparks intense backlash after offering to pay ‘volunteers’ with food instead of money
Chick-fil-A is facing backlash after one of its locations shared a job listing for “volunteers“ who would be paid in entrees rather than money.This week, a Chick-fil-A location in Hendersonville, North Carolina, posted about the job opportunity on its public Facebook page, where it noted that it was looking for volunteers to work its drive-thru.“We are looking for volunteers for our new Drive Thru Express! Earn five free entrees per shift (one hr) worked,” the Facebook post, which has since-been deleted, read. “Message us for details.”Chick-fil-A’s website notes that its entrees, which include chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, and Cool...
Popculture
McDonald's Breakfast Menu Is Relaunching Hit Item That's Been Missing
McDonald's lovers had to take some unfortunate hits over the course of the pandemic due to budget cuts and supply chain issues, including the loss of all-day breakfast and several key menu items. However, some of those items could be coming back — and in some locations, they already are. McDonald's has quietly brought back breakfast bagel sandwiches. In the wake of the item's initial disappearance, the fast food chain confirmed in July that breakfast bagels are now back on the menu.
deseret.com
Chick-fil-A has a new menu item. It’s ‘bold and bite-sized’
One of the most beloved fast-food chains is getting serious about competing in the breakfast space. Chick-fil-A already offers granola, fruit cups, Egg White Grills and chicken, egg and cheese on a bagel. But a new “bite-sized” menu item is in the works. What is the new menu...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What is on the Dunkin’ 2022 Fall menu?
DUNKIN' is back again with its crisp fall menu. The heat is finally fading, and it's time to try out some pumpkin-flavored items to cool yourself down. Fall came a little early for Dunkin', with its crisp series kicking off on August 17, 2022. Dunkin' officially dropped its fall menu,...
Chik-Fil-A Debuts New Breakfast Item for First Time in Five Years
Another day, another reason to go to Chick-Fil-A. According to reports, the popular chicken chain is putting a new spin on a popular breakfast item. In addition, it’s ideal for those on the run who need something quick and easy. For the first time since 2017, the popular fast...
New Menu Items Added to National Fast Food Locations
Throughout the second half of 2022, new menu items are being added to favorite restaurants with substantial fanfare. Buffalo Wild Wings: Saucy Chicken SandwichBuffalo Wild Wings Instagram.
Comments / 0