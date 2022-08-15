Toledo women's basketball nonleague schedule includes Michigan, Penn State

Toledo women’s basketball will play 11 non-conference games in the 2022-23 season, the Rockets announced Monday.

The schedule includes six home games and four games against teams that ranked in the top 65 of the NCAA’s NET rankings to close 2021-22.

A Nov. 20 home game against Duke had been previously reported . Additionally, the Rockets will meet Penn State in the Daytona Beach Invitational on Nov. 25 and will travel to Ann Arbor to play Michigan on Dec. 8. The Michigan contest represents the front end of a home-and-home with Toledo hosting the Wolverines during the 2023-24 season.

“We wanted to do everything in our power to provide another avenue for our team to earn a berth the NCAA tournament,” Toledo coach Tricia Cullop said in a news release. “Bolstering our non-conference slate was priority No. 1. Our team will be tested with the matchups we have ahead of us, but we are very excited for each opportunity. To be the best, you have to play the best.”

Here is the Rockets’ full schedule for the coming year:

■ Nov. 7 — Wright State

■ Nov. 11 -— Canisius

■ Nov. 6 -— at Cincinnati

■ Nov. 20 — Duke

■ Nov. 25 — vs. Penn State (Daytona Beach Invitational)

■ Nov. 26 — vs. Texas-Arlington (Daytona Beach Invitational)

■ Nov. 30 — at Loyola-Maryland

■ Dec. 4 — Missouri State

■ Dec. 8 — at Michigan

■ Dec. 11 — Dayton

■ Dec. 21 — Oakland