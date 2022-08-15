ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo women's basketball nonleague schedule includes Michigan, Penn State

By By Patrick Andres / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KQ9KV_0hI8Sign00

Toledo women’s basketball will play 11 non-conference games in the 2022-23 season, the Rockets announced Monday.

The schedule includes six home games and four games against teams that ranked in the top 65 of the NCAA’s NET rankings to close 2021-22.

A Nov. 20 home game against Duke had been previously reported . Additionally, the Rockets will meet Penn State in the Daytona Beach Invitational on Nov. 25 and will travel to Ann Arbor to play Michigan on Dec. 8. The Michigan contest represents the front end of a home-and-home with Toledo hosting the Wolverines during the 2023-24 season.

“We wanted to do everything in our power to provide another avenue for our team to earn a berth the NCAA tournament,” Toledo coach Tricia Cullop said in a news release. “Bolstering our non-conference slate was priority No. 1. Our team will be tested with the matchups we have ahead of us, but we are very excited for each opportunity. To be the best, you have to play the best.”

Here is the Rockets’ full schedule for the coming year:

■ Nov. 7 — Wright State

■ Nov. 11 -— Canisius

■ Nov. 6 -— at Cincinnati

■ Nov. 20 — Duke

■ Nov. 25 — vs. Penn State (Daytona Beach Invitational)

■ Nov. 26 — vs. Texas-Arlington (Daytona Beach Invitational)

■ Nov. 30 — at Loyola-Maryland

■ Dec. 4 — Missouri State

■ Dec. 8 — at Michigan

■ Dec. 11 — Dayton

■ Dec. 21 — Oakland

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg has speed, size and strength

PERRYSBURG — From last year’s 8-4 team, which lost to Marysville in the second round of the Division I playoffs, Perrysburg returns 15 lettermen, including six starters on offense and four on defense. Second-year coach Dirk Conner has 67 varsity players, including 25 seniors, heading into battle when...
PERRYSBURG, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Basketball
Toledo, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
College Sports
Toledo, OH
College Basketball
Toledo, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Bowling Green prepares for Tractor Pull, Festival and students’ return

As the summer winds down, Bowling Green, Ohio gets ready for its most eventful weekend of the year. From August 18-20, BG presents the 55th annual National Tractor Pull Championship, Firefly Nights Festival and the return of thousands of students to BGSU’s campus. These events make for a busy, and fun, few days in the town.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Swanton Schools Switching To Hometown Ticketing For All Athletic Events

Swanton Athletics will be a cashless campus for the 2022-23 school year. Tickets for all home Swanton sporting events this year will be sold online through Hometown Ticketing. Fans are highly encouraged to download the Hometown Fan App. On the app, fans are able to search ‘Swanton High School’ or “Swanton Middle School” to find the event they are attending to purchase tickets.
SWANTON, OH
13abc.com

HalloWeekends at Cedar Point up for Best Halloween Event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - USA Today is trying to find the best theme park Halloween attraction, and they’re opening it up to the public. Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends is one of 20 celebrations featured throughout the country on the newspaper’s 10Best contest that will run through September 12.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tricia Cullop
WTOL 11

Toledo Zoo welcomes newborn gibbon 'Ming'

TOLEDO, Ohio — Meet Ming: a newborn gibbon who came into the world on Tuesday at The Toledo Zoo. The Toledo Zoo announced in a Facebook post on Thursday the latest addition to northwest Ohio's largest animal kingdom. Ming was born to two other Toledo Zoo gibbons: Batu and Hue.
TOLEDO, OH
My Magic GR

35 Years Ago 156 People Died In Michigan’s Deadliest Plane Crash

Tuesday, August 16th, 2022 marks 35 years since Northwest flight 255 bound for Arizona from Detroit crashed moments after taking off. This is a look back to Michigan's deadliest plane crash. (Some images and videos in this story might not be appropriate for young kids) 35 Years Ago 155 People...
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo home long awaiting demolition

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Seaman Street in East Toledo have been working to revitalize their community, however, a vacant home on the block is hindering progress. Residents said the orange notice for demolition has been posted on the house for three years, but the structure still stands. “It’s...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Rockets#Duke#Missouri State
sent-trib.com

Pretels passed down in Price family

PERRYSBURG — Brook Price likes the good luck she gets from serving “pretels,” an heirloom holiday recipe that has been passed down from her grandpa. “Pretels are a dish from my grandpa, Andrew Rosebrook, born in Deshler, Ohio. It is a meat recipe made by those in Henry County, most likely of German heritage,” Price said. “What grandpa always said is it’s a way to make the meat last longer.
HENRY COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Enrollment and employment event for Mercy Health

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy College of Ohio and Mercy Health are holding an enrollment and hiring event on Saturday, Aug. 20. It’ll take place at Mercy College of Ohio, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. All in one day, this event will give applicants the opportunity to enroll...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man found guilty in fatal Alexis Road crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was found guilty on charges stemming from a fatal car crash on Alexis Road. Austin Sparks, 22, was found guilty of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide after he entered a No Contest plea, withdrawing his previous not guilty plea. He was charged after a crash that killed Terrance Robb, 62, of Erie, Michigan.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
sent-trib.com

BG prosecutor named new city attorney

The city prosecutor will now be Bowling Green’s attorney. Council on Monday unanimously approved Mayor Mike Aspacher’s appointment of Hunter Brown, currently Bowling Green city prosecutor, to serve as the city’s next city attorney, replacing the retiring Mike Marsh. Aspacher noted that Brown, a Bowling Green native,...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Toledo leaders announce gun violence reduction program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo has new members of its Save Our Community program on the streets in the Lagrange neighborhood. They’re trying to curb a violent two years in the city where we’ve seen record homicide numbers. Those numbers are moving in the right direction this year and more help is on the way.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy