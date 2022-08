OMAHA, Neb. – A pair of second-half goals lifted Oklahoma State to a 2-1 road win over Omaha in its 2022 season opener at Caniglia Field. Olyvia Dowell and Grace Yochum netted goals for the Cowgirls, who have now won six-straight season openers. OSU fell behind early as Grace...

