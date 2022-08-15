ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9News

So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado

ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
DENVER, CO
Colorado State University

Colorado Futures Center and Keystone Policy Center report: Low share of affordable housing for Colorado teachers

Less than 20% of homes in Colorado are valued at a price that is affordable for teachers earning an average salary, according to a new report released today by the Keystone Policy Center. The report, titled Homeownership for Colorado Teachers: Affording the American Dream, explores the challenges of affordable homeownership for school teachers and other middle-income earners in Colorado.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU ensures you’ll be out of a ‘high’ school forever

You might be thinking you’re officially making the transition from a high school to a “high” school, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Colorado’s history with cannabis dates back decades. In 1876, when Colorado officially became a state, cannabis and hemp were legal and commonly used both in medicinal contexts and recreationally. By 1929, following years of dramatic and racist rhetoric about cannabis and those who partook in using it, our state made the possession, distribution and sale of any cannabis a felony.
FORT COLLINS, CO
99.9 The Point

Been To This Amazing Northern Colorado Playground? One Of the Best In The Country

While there are many fantastic parks and playgrounds around Colorado, one of the coolest and most unique resides in Northern Colorado. Have you ever been?. I remember having favorite parks to play at with my dad and little brother as a kid. We had quite a few that we'd frequently visit for one reason or another. One was called the "blue car park," which was named that because it had one of those old spring cars that would rock back and forth. Yes, it was a blue car, hints the name. I was so creative. Another favorite was the rocket park which had a giant three or four-story metal rocket jungle gym. The irony is that I'm now scared of heights after being fearless about heights as a kid. Although we had some awesome parks to visit, I never saw a park as cool as this unique and award-winning park that we have in our own "backyard" in Northern Colorado.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Colorado State University

Football game day facts and ticket info for first-year students

Attention Colorado State University first-year students: Sure, figure out your housing and dining routine. Snag your RamCard. Then get ready for football at Canvas Stadium!. Here’s what you need to know about the start of the Jay Norvell era — the six Saturday home games, how to get tickets, how big your clear plastic bag can be and even a bit on the Rams’ “Fort” Air Raid offense. Click links for more detailed information.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Climber dies in fall on Colorado 14er

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A Castle Pines man fell to his death while descending a 14er in southwestern Colorado Monday, La Plata County said. The county said Douglas Christensen, 53, fell about 30 feet while coming down Windom Peak, a 14,093-foot peak in the Weminuche Wilderness. A climbing...
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
99.9 The Point

Love Pizza? New Northern Colorado Area Marco’s Pizza Now Open

Pizza fans in Northern Colorado rejoice as one of America's new favorite pizza restaurants has opened a new location in the NoCo area. Ready to chow down?. At this point, most pizza lovers in Colorado have tried the deliciousness that is Marco's Pizza. If you haven't, you're missing out. Marco's history begins over 40 years ago. It was all a dream of an Italian immigrant, Pat (Pasquale) Glammarco, that came to life in Oregon, Ohio, in 1978. Fast forward to 2022 and there are now (roughly) over 1,000 franchised Marco's Pizza locations across not just the United States of America, but it can also be enjoyed in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and India.
COLORADO STATE
Wanderlust Wellman

Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier Mountain

As the end of summer approaches, you have to go on a few more gorgeous Colorado hikes! Lucky for you, I know the perfect hike to do before the mountains fill with snow. Located in Drake, Colorado, just 1.5 hours from Downtown Denver, Crosier Mountain reaches elevations of 9000+ ft! Here at the stats according to All Trails:
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

This Local Colorado Bacon Restaurant Is A Must Try For All Bacon Lovers

If you're a bacon lover in Colorado, you're going to want to add this local Colorado bacon restaurant to your must-eat list. Bacon is what they do, and they do it well. I've never tried it, but I've heard of an all-bacon diet. Sounds crazy, and as much as I love bacon, I don't think I could ever do it. Bacon is mostly loved by everyone and has become more than just a side at breakfast time. You can use bacon in ways I didn't even know possible. This local Bacon Restaurant chain in Colorado saw how much not just Americans, but Coloradoans, love their bacon, and set out on a mission to find just about every possible way for a person to enjoy bacon.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado State University

CSU’s Homecoming and Family Weekend set for Oct. 13-15

Colorado State University’s Homecoming and Family Weekend – set for Oct. 13-15 — will feature a host of events, including the return of the popular Festival on the Oval. CSU is hosting more than a dozen events in the lead up to the Rams taking on the Utah State Aggies in the home football game on Oct. 15. Events include the Distinguished Alumni Awards, Friday Night Lights and the Homecoming 5K Race, among others.
FORT COLLINS, CO
denverite.com

‘Colorado’s #1 eviction firm’ sued for ‘unfair, unconscionable and deceptive’ eviction practices

A Denver law firm that prides itself on helping landlords speedily boot tenants who are late on rent is under fire. A class action lawsuit filed against Tschetter Sulzer P.C. on Aug. 6 alleges the firm deceived Denver tenant Tina Franklin and over a hundred others facing eviction. The complaint states the firm mischaracterized the amount the tenants must pay to catch up on rent. The lawsuit was submitted to federal court by attorneys Steven Woodrow of Woodrow & Peluso, LLC and Jason Legg of Cadiz Law, LLC.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: The troubling state of Colorado’s streets

Consider this observation by Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen about Colorado’s dubious distinction as the No. 1 state for auto theft:. “When I speak to community groups and I ask if they’ve had their car stolen, (or) if they know somebody who's had their car stolen, you just see arms going up… (and people) saying, ‘Well, I’ve had my car stolen twice.’ This is not OK.”
DENVER, CO
Morgan Tilton

Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colors

The Maroon Bells in autumn.(Photo by the Aspen Chamber.) Colorado has more nationally designated scenic byways than any other state in the country. Across the Centennial State, 13 byways have been recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation’s National Scenic Byways Program because of their scenic, recreational, cultural, natural, and archeological qualities.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado State University

CSU Alumni Association announces 50 Year Club award recipients

The 50 Year Club — one of Colorado State University’s oldest traditions, dating back to 1934 — is set for October, with the Alumni Association ready to honor two outstanding alumni. Celebrating its 88th anniversary, the 50 Year Club includes anyone who graduated 50 or more years...
FORT COLLINS, CO

