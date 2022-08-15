Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier MountainWanderlust WellmanDenver, CO
A brewing company and monster maker team up to make a gremlin-themed beerBrittany AnasGreeley, CO
Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families CopeH TitsworthLoveland, CO
RTD offers Coloradans free public transit in AugustMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Thrive launches environmentally conscious homebuilding process in ColoradoMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Colorado State University
Guest column: Student success, research among priorities at Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering
Greetings, and welcome to the fall semester! Whether you’re new or returning, we are very excited to welcome everyone to CSU and the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering. New students, we’re especially excited to meet you. We hope you will enjoy your time on campus as you make...
Colorado State University
Guest column: CVMBS dean offers advice to students, community to kick off academic year
Welcome to Colorado State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences! You have joined a community of caring, resilient, enthusiastic faculty and staff who are among the best in the world at what they do. I’m new here too. Well, not really, but this is my first week...
Colorado State University
CSU has new wireless network names
There are new names when connecting to wireless internet at Colorado State University: csu-net and csu-visitor. CSU’s Division of IT has made changes to the campus wireless networks for Fall 2022. It has phased out the csu-eid wireless network name with csu-net, which requires a NetID and NetID password to connect. Additionally, csu-guest is now csu-visitor, which requires a name and email address among its steps for connecting.
Colorado State University
Options for getting around campus and Fort Collins are fun and plentiful
Colorado State University is recognized nationwide as a leader in sustainability and a supporter of alternative transportation. And the campus community walks the talk. Nearly half of Colorado State University faculty, staff and students use alternative forms of transportation – taking the bus, biking, walking and sharing a ride – to get to campus, according to the university’s commuter survey. Using alternative transportation is good for physical and mental health, as well as the environment.
earnthenecklace.com
Natasha Verma Leaving 9News: Where Is the Colorado Anchor Going?
Natasha Verma has been a part of the morning lives and routines of residents of Colorado for the past three years as a 9News anchor. They woke up to the voice of this beautiful philanthropist every day. Fans and her KUSA-TV family are super sad to see her go. In the meantime, people are excited to see where her career will take her next. They are eager to know why Natasha Verma is leaving 9News and if she will also leave Colorado. Fortunately for her followers, Natasha Verma answered most of their questions.
Colorado State University
Move-In 2022: Campus Voices
“Move-In Week brings thousands of first-year students (and their stuff) to campus over the course of a few short days. By the end of this week, they’ll all have moved into their halls, have joined in the Ram Welcome Convocation, and be looking ahead to the start of classes.”
Colorado State University
Guest column: Democratic initiatives, Clark renovation on horizon for College of Liberal Arts
Welcome back to our beautiful campus and a new academic year. After some time off and the slower pace of summer, we are ready in the College of Liberal Arts to get back to our fundamental mission to learn, to conduct research and scholarship, and to engage with our communities. Whether we do that with students and faculty engaging in study abroad, by welcoming Colorado youth to campus in summer programs, or by hosting professional development conferences for our faculty, we are focused on the enduring and essential skills that our liberal arts disciplines provide to campus, community, and the world.
5280.com
Outspoken Former North High School Teacher Tim Hernández Has a New Gig in Aurora
Tim Hernández, a former North High School teacher and fierce advocate for students of color, made a lasting mark on his pupils before Denver Public Schools (DPS) let his contract lapse this past school year. With a new position teaching in Aurora Public Schools, Hernández reflects on his time at North, the student walkout protesting his departure in May, and the scoop on what students can expect from Freedom Literature, his radical, self-designed curriculum.
Colorado State University
Guest column: New Warner dean highlights interdisciplinary approaches to address environmental challenges
Dean A. Alonso Aguirre begins his tenure as dean of Warner College of Natural Resources this fall semester. At the University, fall is a time full of anticipation and excitement. Welcome to all the new students joining our community and welcome back to all who are returning. There is no better time to pursue a career in natural resource management, conservation and sustainability.
Colorado State University
Annual Community Welcome outreach initiative returns Aug. 24
Off-Campus Life and Neighborhood Services at the City of Fort Collins are excited to host the 22nd annual Community Welcome, an event designed to help foster a sense of community and connection between students and long-term Fort Collins residents. Each year, teams of volunteers that include CSU and city staff,...
Colorado State University
Colorado Futures Center and Keystone Policy Center report: Low share of affordable housing for Colorado teachers
Less than 20% of homes in Colorado are valued at a price that is affordable for teachers earning an average salary, according to a new report released today by the Keystone Policy Center. The report, titled Homeownership for Colorado Teachers: Affording the American Dream, explores the challenges of affordable homeownership for school teachers and other middle-income earners in Colorado.
Wildfire smoke to impact Colorado Friday
Wildfire smoke from fires in the Pacific Northwest will make its way to Colorado on Friday.
Team of Larimer County law enforcement now serving as wildland firefighters
There's now a team of law enforcement officers and deputies in Larimer County who step in during natural disasters.
Denver school board meeting erupts in name calling, accusations of misconduct
In-fighting among Denver School Board members is intensifying, just a week before students in the state's largest school district head back to school. A board meeting last week to talk about "team building" devolved into an insult-trading, name-calling blowup."I want to know that you know what you did was wrong and that you apologize for it and that you're not going to do it again," Vice Chair Tay Anderson told Chair Sochi Gaytan. "I'm not apologizing for exposing your misogyny and your sexism," quipped Gaytan. The tension comes after months of animosity on the board that came to a...
Unable to hire, Brighton 27J Schools seeks foreign teachers
Beleaguered by a shortage of funding and a lack of people going into the teaching profession, Brighton 27J School District is turning to foreign workers to fill open teaching positions. "It was my childhood dream to be in the US, to experience American culture to be able to teach here," said Allan de Leon, a mathematics teacher now working at Vikan Middle School. He is one of two teachers now working for the district from the Philippines. "We're the third lowest funded district in the state of Colorado in overall funding. And that has an impact on what we pay,"...
Colorado Daily
Brewing Market Coffee employees join barista-unionization push
Workers at Brewing Market Coffee, a coffee seller and coffee shop operator with locations in Boulder, Longmont and Lafayette, have taken a key early step toward unionization. The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco, and Grain Millers Union (BCTGM) Local 26 told BizWest that 74% of the company’s employees have signed union authorization cards, a move that precedes an official unionization vote, which has not yet been scheduled.
Two new Colorado River reservoirs are rising on the Front Range, are they the last of their kind?
As two major new water storage projects designed to capture the flows of the drought-strapped Colorado River are rising on Colorado’s urban Front Range, observers say they represent the end of an era on the river. The projects, Northern Water’s Chimney Hollow Reservoir west of Berthoud, and Denver Water’s...
Protesters who used F-bombs with police may get $64,000 each
The Denver City Council will consider Monday paying two people $64,001 each to settle yet another lawsuit against the Denver Police Department. Brian Loma and Mike Whitney, represented by Killmer, Lane and Newman LLP, claim in a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court that Denver police violated their constitutional rights.
Deceased woman found in vehicle at Colorado trailhead
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a body was discovered in a vehicle at the South Sourdough Trailhead on August 17. This is a popular hiking spot in the Nederland area. After receiving a report of a possible deceased person, authorities arrived at the scene to investigate, confirming the...
Colorado State University
Guest column: Looking toward a new academic year with optimism, excitement and hope
Welcome to Fall 2022! I am excited by the start of a new academic year and the opportunity to welcome new and returning students, faculty, and staff to the College of Health and Human Sciences, as well as our friends and colleagues across the CSU community. The air is ripe...
