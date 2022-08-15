Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier MountainWanderlust WellmanDenver, CO
A brewing company and monster maker team up to make a gremlin-themed beerBrittany AnasGreeley, CO
Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families CopeH TitsworthLoveland, CO
RTD offers Coloradans free public transit in AugustMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Thrive launches environmentally conscious homebuilding process in ColoradoMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Colorado State University
Guest column: CVMBS dean offers advice to students, community to kick off academic year
Welcome to Colorado State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences! You have joined a community of caring, resilient, enthusiastic faculty and staff who are among the best in the world at what they do. I’m new here too. Well, not really, but this is my first week...
Colorado State University
Guest column: Democratic initiatives, Clark renovation on horizon for College of Liberal Arts
Welcome back to our beautiful campus and a new academic year. After some time off and the slower pace of summer, we are ready in the College of Liberal Arts to get back to our fundamental mission to learn, to conduct research and scholarship, and to engage with our communities. Whether we do that with students and faculty engaging in study abroad, by welcoming Colorado youth to campus in summer programs, or by hosting professional development conferences for our faculty, we are focused on the enduring and essential skills that our liberal arts disciplines provide to campus, community, and the world.
Colorado State University
Guest column: Looking toward a new academic year with optimism, excitement and hope
Welcome to Fall 2022! I am excited by the start of a new academic year and the opportunity to welcome new and returning students, faculty, and staff to the College of Health and Human Sciences, as well as our friends and colleagues across the CSU community. The air is ripe...
Colorado State University
CSU Alumni Association announces 50 Year Club award recipients
The 50 Year Club — one of Colorado State University’s oldest traditions, dating back to 1934 — is set for October, with the Alumni Association ready to honor two outstanding alumni. Celebrating its 88th anniversary, the 50 Year Club includes anyone who graduated 50 or more years...
Colorado State University
Annual Community Welcome outreach initiative returns Aug. 24
Off-Campus Life and Neighborhood Services at the City of Fort Collins are excited to host the 22nd annual Community Welcome, an event designed to help foster a sense of community and connection between students and long-term Fort Collins residents. Each year, teams of volunteers that include CSU and city staff,...
Colorado State University
Options for getting around campus and Fort Collins are fun and plentiful
Colorado State University is recognized nationwide as a leader in sustainability and a supporter of alternative transportation. And the campus community walks the talk. Nearly half of Colorado State University faculty, staff and students use alternative forms of transportation – taking the bus, biking, walking and sharing a ride – to get to campus, according to the university’s commuter survey. Using alternative transportation is good for physical and mental health, as well as the environment.
Colorado State University
Guest column: Teaching tomorrow’s business leaders to make an impact
The start of a new academic year is always so exciting. As first-year students settle in with their micro-fridges and extra-long twin linens, returning students reconnect with classmates across campus and online, it’s thrilling to see our new and returning students, staff and faculty, in person again. In the...
Colorado State University
Colorado Futures Center and Keystone Policy Center report: Low share of affordable housing for Colorado teachers
Less than 20% of homes in Colorado are valued at a price that is affordable for teachers earning an average salary, according to a new report released today by the Keystone Policy Center. The report, titled Homeownership for Colorado Teachers: Affording the American Dream, explores the challenges of affordable homeownership for school teachers and other middle-income earners in Colorado.
Colorado State University
A Ram’s Life: Ornithology class excursion with Alex
A Ram’s Life is a vlog series for Rams by Rams, and showcases everything from the daily life of a CSU Ram to advice videos, DIY tutorials, tips and tricks for navigating college life, and even excursions into Fort Collins and beyond. Our vlogger, Alex, takes you on his...
Colorado State University
Football game day facts and ticket info for first-year students
Attention Colorado State University first-year students: Sure, figure out your housing and dining routine. Snag your RamCard. Then get ready for football at Canvas Stadium!. Here’s what you need to know about the start of the Jay Norvell era — the six Saturday home games, how to get tickets, how big your clear plastic bag can be and even a bit on the Rams’ “Fort” Air Raid offense. Click links for more detailed information.
Colorado State University
I tested positive; what should I do?
If you have tested positive for COVID with a home test or a test through a pharmacy, physician or other provider, you are required to report it to the university through the COVID Reporter. The COVID Reporter provides information to the CSU Public Health office. Your medical information is private,...
