Colorado State University

Guest column: Democratic initiatives, Clark renovation on horizon for College of Liberal Arts

Welcome back to our beautiful campus and a new academic year. After some time off and the slower pace of summer, we are ready in the College of Liberal Arts to get back to our fundamental mission to learn, to conduct research and scholarship, and to engage with our communities. Whether we do that with students and faculty engaging in study abroad, by welcoming Colorado youth to campus in summer programs, or by hosting professional development conferences for our faculty, we are focused on the enduring and essential skills that our liberal arts disciplines provide to campus, community, and the world.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Colorado State University

CSU Alumni Association announces 50 Year Club award recipients

The 50 Year Club — one of Colorado State University’s oldest traditions, dating back to 1934 — is set for October, with the Alumni Association ready to honor two outstanding alumni. Celebrating its 88th anniversary, the 50 Year Club includes anyone who graduated 50 or more years...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Colorado State University

Annual Community Welcome outreach initiative returns Aug. 24

Off-Campus Life and Neighborhood Services at the City of Fort Collins are excited to host the 22nd annual Community Welcome, an event designed to help foster a sense of community and connection between students and long-term Fort Collins residents. Each year, teams of volunteers that include CSU and city staff,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Colorado State University

Options for getting around campus and Fort Collins are fun and plentiful

Colorado State University is recognized nationwide as a leader in sustainability and a supporter of alternative transportation. And the campus community walks the talk. Nearly half of Colorado State University faculty, staff and students use alternative forms of transportation – taking the bus, biking, walking and sharing a ride – to get to campus, according to the university’s commuter survey. Using alternative transportation is good for physical and mental health, as well as the environment.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Colorado State University

Guest column: Teaching tomorrow’s business leaders to make an impact

The start of a new academic year is always so exciting. As first-year students settle in with their micro-fridges and extra-long twin linens, returning students reconnect with classmates across campus and online, it’s thrilling to see our new and returning students, staff and faculty, in person again. In the...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Colorado State University

Colorado Futures Center and Keystone Policy Center report: Low share of affordable housing for Colorado teachers

Less than 20% of homes in Colorado are valued at a price that is affordable for teachers earning an average salary, according to a new report released today by the Keystone Policy Center. The report, titled Homeownership for Colorado Teachers: Affording the American Dream, explores the challenges of affordable homeownership for school teachers and other middle-income earners in Colorado.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Colorado State University

A Ram’s Life: Ornithology class excursion with Alex

A Ram’s Life is a vlog series for Rams by Rams, and showcases everything from the daily life of a CSU Ram to advice videos, DIY tutorials, tips and tricks for navigating college life, and even excursions into Fort Collins and beyond. Our vlogger, Alex, takes you on his...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Colorado State University

Football game day facts and ticket info for first-year students

Attention Colorado State University first-year students: Sure, figure out your housing and dining routine. Snag your RamCard. Then get ready for football at Canvas Stadium!. Here’s what you need to know about the start of the Jay Norvell era — the six Saturday home games, how to get tickets, how big your clear plastic bag can be and even a bit on the Rams’ “Fort” Air Raid offense. Click links for more detailed information.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Colorado State University

I tested positive; what should I do?

If you have tested positive for COVID with a home test or a test through a pharmacy, physician or other provider, you are required to report it to the university through the COVID Reporter. The COVID Reporter provides information to the CSU Public Health office. Your medical information is private,...
